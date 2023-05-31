Kokkinakis vs Wawrinka live stream: how to watch French Open for free

Watch a Kokkinakis vs Wawrinka live stream

Kokkinakis vs Wawrinka is FREE to watch with Servus TV in Austria, and 9Now in Australia. In the US, the streaming service Peacock is your best bet. UK viewers can tune in on Eurosport via Discovery+.

Kokkinakis vs Wawrinka live stream preview

One of the ugliest feuds in tennis comes to a head as Thanasi Kokkinakis faces up to Stan Wawrinka in the second round of the 2023 French Open. It's a showdown that’s been nearly eight years in the making, and concerns so much more than tennis.

During a match in 2015, Wawrinka was subjected to crass taunts by Kokkinakis' best buddy Nick Kyrgios. What was said won't be repeated here, but it alluded to Wawrinka's then-girlfriend and Kokkinakis. The Swiss reportedly went for Kyrgios in the dressing room after the match, and they've played each other several times since.

Wawrinka and Kokkinakis, however, have never met on court. While it isn't clear if they've ever cleared the air, it's unlikely that relations between the two men have ever been anything better than cool. Unfair as it seems, the surest way for Wawrinka to close this grim chapter is by beating the Aussie on Court Simonne-Mathieu.

However, Kokkinakis, a wildcard at Roland Garros this year, is an expert wind-up merchant who tends to revel in crossing the line and getting under the skin of his opponents. The huge-serving 27-year-old may only be ranked at No.107, but on his day he can mix it up with the very best.

Wawrinka, now aged 38, and potentially playing at this tournament for the last time, is one of just two past champions in the men's draw. Given the context of this clash, the fan favourite is likely to have the majority of the crowd behind him, a good thing too, as he played out a 4-hour, 35-minute epic against Albert Ramos Vinolas on Monday.

Here's how to watch a Kokkinakis vs Wawrinka live stream from anywhere.

