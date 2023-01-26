Khachanov vs Tsitsipas live stream: how to watch the Australian Open semi-final for free

Watch a Khachanov vs Tsitsipas live stream

You can watch a Khachanov vs Tsitsipas live stream from the 2023 Australian Open on Discovery Plus in the UK and on ESPN Plus and ESPN on cable in the US. All Australian Open tennis is free to watch on 9Now in Australia. Below we have the information on how to watch this semi-final from wherever you are.

Khachanov vs Tsitsipas on 9Now (opens in new tab) – Aussies abroad watch free with a VPN (opens in new tab)

Khachanov vs Tsitsipas on Discovery Plus (opens in new tab)

Khachanov vs Tsitsipas on ESPN Plus

Khachanov vs Tsitsipas live stream: match preview

Karen Khachanov and Stefanos Tsitsipas meet for the first time in a Grand Slam on Friday. This Australian Open semi-final encounter could scarcely be bigger with a place in the final up for grabs. Third seed Tsitsipas will start as favourite, but won't be taking his Russian opponent, who has enjoyed a restorative 18 months since falling out of the world's top 20 three years ago, lightly in what promises to be an intriguing match. Here's how to watch a Karen Khachanov vs Stefanos Tsitsipas live stream in 2023 from anywhere today.

Khachanov vs Tsitsipas live stream Date: Friday 27th January 2023 Time (est.): 10.30pm ET (Thursday) / 3.30am GMT / 2.30pm AEDT FREE live stream: 9Now (opens in new tab) (Australia) Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) UK/Europe stream: Discovery+ US stream: ESPN+ | Sling (opens in new tab)

The first week of the Australian Open was dominated by headlines of Andy Murray's resurgence, but another rejuvenated star has quietly made his way to the last four. When Karen Khachanov won the 2018 Paris Masters, his first ATP Tour 1000 title, the 6ft 6in Russian was expected to become a top 10 fixture, but he's slowly slipped down the rankings.

Since taking silver at the delayed Tokyo Olympics in 2021, however, the 26-year-old has re-found both his form and his spot in the top 20. This is Khachanov's second successive Grand Slam semi-final after he reached the last four at the US Open last autumn and, though his game lacks potent weapons, his consistency from the back of the court and strong first serve have helped him dispose of promising Americans Frances Tiafoe and Seb Korda, receiving a walkover against the latter while two sets up.

Stefanos Tsitsipas has long been tipped as one of tennis next generation of talents to take the sport into a post-Federer-Nadal-Djokovic world but the Greek is yet to fully unlock his potential. Notoriously spiky, especially towards his own parents when they're in attendance, the 24-year-old reached a first Grand Slam final at the French Open last year, letting a two-set lead slip against the inevitable Novak Djokovic.

This is Tsitsipas' fourth Australian Open semi-final in the past five years, his all-court game and smooth single-handed backhand perfectly suited to Melbourne Park and he's dropped only two sets in five matches to this point.

The two players have faced each other on five previous occasions, with Tsitsipas winning every match, the most recent encounter ending in a three-set victory at last May's Rome Masters on clay.

Khachanov vs Tsitsipas free live stream

Aussies can watch the entire 2023 Australian Open – including Khachanov vs Tsitsipas – on 9Now (opens in new tab). The coverage is completely free – for those in Australia.

Travelling abroad? Simply use a VPN to access 9Now (opens in new tab) from anywhere. We recommend ExpressVPN as it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee. Sign up for 12 months and you can watch all four Grand Slams on 9Now.

Never used a VPN? Follow the step-by-step instructions below...

Watch the 2023 Australian Open from anywhere with a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant Australian Open 2023 rights holders, you won't be able to access them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. It creates a private connection between your device and the internet, so you can access local streaming services from anywhere and save money!

(opens in new tab) Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab)

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up. Try it today for the tennis.

How to use a VPN for Khachanov vs Tsitsipas

Using a VPN to watch Karen Khachanov vs Stefanos Tsitsipas is incredibly simple:

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For the tennis, you may wish to choose 'Australia' for 9now.

3. Then head over to 9now (opens in new tab) on your browser or device and enjoy the free Karen Khachanov vs Stefanos Tsitsipas live stream.

If, for whatever reason, you can't get it working, do remember that you have the comfort of a 30-day money back guarantee with ExpressVPN (opens in new tab). You could also try NordVPN (opens in new tab), which also comes with a 30-day money back guarantee, and Surfshark (opens in new tab) which offers 24 hour assistance.

Khachanov vs Tsitsipas live stream in UK/Europe

(Image credit: Wikipedia: By Bluetyphoon27 - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=90587463)

The Australian Open is being shown live on Eurosport via Discovery+.

Subscription to Discovery+ (Entertainment & Sport) costs just £6.99/€6.99 a month and includes the Grand Slam tennis, Grand Tour cycling, snooker and much more besides.

Remember: Aussies can watch every match free on 9Now (opens in new tab) (Use a VPN (opens in new tab) to access 9now when travelling outside of Australia).

USA: Khachanov vs Tsitsipas live stream

US TV rights to the 2023 Australian Open belong to ESPN. That means games – including Karen Khachanov vs Stefanos Tsitsipas– will be streamed live on ESPN Plus, the broadcaster's $9.99-per-month sports app.

Prefer to watch on TV? Sling TV is another good option for cable-cutters, as it provides streaming access to ESPN. FuboTV is also an good option and comes with a 7-day free trial.

Don't forget: Aussie nationals can live stream every match free of charge on 9Now (opens in new tab). Aussies abroad can access 9now with a VPN (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) Australian Open 2023 | Sling 50 percent off deal (opens in new tab)

Sling provides instant streaming access to ESPN on your computer, smart TV, tablet or mobile device. The Sling Orange package (featuring ESPN) is just $40 a month, and new subscribers get 50 percent off their first month. No contract, cancel anytime.

(opens in new tab) AO live stream on ESPN with Fubo TV 7-day FREE trial (opens in new tab)

This top-notch streaming service carries ESPN and most of the best cable channels, so you can watch the Australian Open, NFL, College Football and more without a pricey cable subscription. New subscribers get a 7-day free trial. Prices start at $74.99 per month thereafter. Cancel anytime.