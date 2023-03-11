Italy vs Wales live stream: how to watch the Six Nations 2023 free online and on TV today, kick-off

Italy vs Wales Six Nations 2023 live stream

Good news: you can watch Italy vs Wales for free on ITV1, ITVX and S4C in the UK. Rugby fans can also watch for free in Ireland via Virgin Media One. Peacock TV will be broadcasting this 2023 Six Nations clash in the USA, DAZN is the network for Canadian rugby fans, and Stan Sport is the place to find an Italy vs Wales live stream in Australia. Use a VPN to watch the Six Nations free stream (opens in new tab) from anywhere, if you are travelling away from the UK.

Italy vs Wales live stream: Six Nations preview

Wales head to the iconic Stadio Olimpico in Rome on Saturday in search of a much needed win over Italy as they battle to avoid the dreaded Six Nations wooden spoon.

Both sides have lost all three of their matches so far in this campaign, with Wales currently at the foot of the table on zero points, a place below the Azzurri who sit fifth on account of picking up a losing bonus point.

Having come into this year's tournament amid the turmoil of a distracting players contract dispute, Wales have proceeded to crash to a succession of poor defeats to Ireland, Scotland and England and look desperately short of confidence.

The Italians are meanwhile looking to make it back-to-back wins over the Welsh following their narrow win in Cardiff in last year's Six Nations.

Kieran Crowley's men will feels somewhat unlucky not to have more points on the board at this stage, having come close to beating France in the opening round, and also put in solid performances in their defeats to England and Ireland.

Italy star full-back Ange Capuozzo has been ruled out for the remainder of the tournament with an injury picked up in the clash with Ireland, with Tommy Allan set to deputise in the number 15 shirt for the hosts.

There are six changes to Warren Gatland's Welsh starting XV from the side which lost to England last time out, with Liam Williams returning at full-back, Rhys Webb playing in the nine shirt for the first time in three years, while Rio Dyer replaces Louis Rees-Zammit.

Italy vs Wales kicks off at 2.15pm GMT / 9.15am EST today, Saturday 11th March, at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome. Make sure you know how to watch an Italy vs Wales Six Nations 2023 live stream.

Italy vs Wales free live stream

(opens in new tab) Italy vs Wales will be broadcast live on ITV in the UK, and on the streaming service ITVX (opens in new tab). It's free to watch as long as you have a TV licence. New user? Register free for ITVX (opens in new tab). All you need is your email address and postcode. Away from home? Use a VPN to unblock ITVX (opens in new tab), and the free Italy vs Wales live stream, when travelling abroad. Details just below.

Italy vs Wales Six Nations 2023 from abroad with a VPN

You won't be able to watch your regular Italy vs Wales live stream while traveling abroad. The streaming service will spot that you're in a foreign country and block you. You can use a VPN (virtual private network) to get around this, though.

It's a straightforward piece of software which sets your device to appear as if it's in the right country, allowing you to watch a Italy vs Wales live stream from anywhere in the world.

We rate ExpressVPN as the best VPN for the 2023 Six Nations. It offers a 30-day guarantee for all your money back if you're not happy with the service.

(opens in new tab) Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days

(opens in new tab)ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch Six Nations 2023 live streams on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up. Try it – it's easier than you think. For the best value, try the 12-month subscription. (opens in new tab)

How to use a VPN for Italy vs Wales

Using a VPN to watch Six Nations 2023 is incredibly easy:

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For Italy vs Wales, you may wish to choose 'UK' for ITVX.

3. Then head over to ITVX (opens in new tab) on your browser or device and enjoy the free Italy vs Wales live stream.

If, for whatever reason, you can't get it working, do remember that you have the comfort of a 30-day money back guarantee with ExpressVPN (opens in new tab). You could also try NordVPN (opens in new tab), which also comes with a 30-day money back guarantee, and Surfshark (opens in new tab) which offers 24 hour assistance.

Italy vs Wales live stream kick-off times

Global Italy vs Wales kick-off times

UK and Ireland: 2.15pm

2.15pm Central Europe: 3.15pm

3.15pm USA (EST/PST): 9.15am / 6.15am

9.15am / 6.15am Australia: 1.15am (Sunday)

1.15am (Sunday) New Zealand: 3.15am (Sunday)

Watch Italy vs Wales live stream in the UK

You can watch Italy vs Wales live and for free in the UK via ITV1.

Coverage starts at 1.25pm GMT today ahead of the 2.15pm kick-off.

This means its a piece of cake to watch the match online (either live or on catch-up), as you'll be able to get a free Six Nations live stream via the ITVX website or mobile app.

There's also the option of streaming the match via Welsh language channel S4C on iPlayer.

Remember: You can watch every this match free on ITVX (Use a VPN (opens in new tab) to access either service when travelling outside of the UK).

Watch Italy vs Wales live stream in Ireland

Like the UK, you'll be able to watch every match of 2023 Six Nations for free in Ireland.

Terrestrial channel Virgin Media One is on live broadcast duties for this clash in Rome, with coverage starting at 1.30pm IST - 45 minutes before kick-off.

That also means you'll be able to stream the game live via Virgin Media Player, with the service available across a wide range of devices.

Don't forget: Irish nationals can live stream every match free of charge while abroad with a VPN (opens in new tab).

Watch Italy vs Wales live stream in Australia

Streaming service Stan Sport has the rights to show every match of the 2023 Six Nations live in Australia, and will be broadcasting every game ad-free.

Italy vs Wales is set to kick-off at 1.15am AEDT on Saturday night/Sunday morning Down Under.

A Stan Sport subscription currently costs $10 per month in addition to a base $10 Stan sub. However, you can take advantage right now of a 7-day FREE trial.

As well as the Six Nations, Stan Sport also has the rights to a long list of top tier sports, including Champions League, Europa League and Europa Conference League football, and Formula E.

Watch Italy vs Wales live stream in USA

Every match of this year's Six Nations will be available to watch in the US via Peacock TV and CNBC.

Kick-off in Rome is set for 9.15am ET / 6.15am PT today.

Peacock currently starts at $4.99 a month (opens in new tab) for its ad-supported tier, which will also give you access to a wide range of live sports including EPL soccer and Premiership Rugby

There's also the option of using a streaming service carrying CNBC. FuboTV (opens in new tab) offers more than 100 additional channels including CNBC as well as Fox, CBS and ESPN. Prices start at $74.99 a month after a FREE 7-day FuboTV trial (opens in new tab).

You can also watch CNBC on Sling (opens in new tab). You'll need a Sling Blue/Orange subscription plus the News Extra add-on ($6 a month).

As well as being able to watch Six Nations rugby, can watch the rugby, you'll also be able to watch NFL, College Football and more without a pricey cable subscription.

Watch Italy vs Wales in New Zealand

Kiwis can tune into Italy vs Wales via Sky Sport (opens in new tab), which is available as part of a range of pay TV packages.

If you're a subscriber you'll also be able to watch online using the network's Sky Go service.

Kick-off is set for the somewhat inconvenient time of 3.15am NZDT in the early hours of Sunday morning.

If you're looking to cut the cords, you can try the Sky Sport Now (opens in new tab) streaming-only platform - where a pass costs $19.99 per week or $39.99 per month. The monthly package comes with a 7-day free trial (opens in new tab).

Italy vs Wales live stream in South Africa

Super Sport (opens in new tab) has rugby fans covered for live Six Nations matches in South Africa and will showing Italy vs Wales live, along with every other match in this year's tournament.

Kick-off is set for 4.15pm SAST this afternoon.

And if you're not going to be able to watch on your TV, you can also tune in via the network's streaming service (opens in new tab) for PC and Mac, as well as via SuperSport's dedicated app.

Italy vs Wales live in Singapore and Asia

This year's Six Nations will covered live across large parts of Asia by Premier Sports.

The network is set to show every game live in Bangladesh, Bhutan, Brunei, Cambodia, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Laos, Macau, Malaysia, Maldives, Mongolia, Myanmar, Nepal, Pakistan, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam.

Kick-off is at 10.15pm in Singapore, 7.45pm IST in India, 7.15pm PKT in Pakistan and at 9.15pm ICT in Thailand.

A weekly pass for Premier Sports Asia (opens in new tab) will currently set you back $25.99, but there's savings to be had if you opt for a rolling six-month contract at $89.99 or $129.99 for a full year.

Premier Sports Asia (opens in new tab) is largely focused on rugby, with a subscription giving you access to Heineken Champions Cup, Gallagher Premiership, Super Rugby Pacific and Rugby Championship action.

