Italy vs England live stream – how to watch Euro 2024 Qualifying for free, online and on TV

Italy vs England will be free to watch and stream live on Channel 4 (opens in new tab) in the UK. You can catch the game in the US on Fox Sports 1, and via cord-cutting services such as FuboTV and Sling. Today's Euro 2024 qualifying clash will also stream on Optus Sport in Australia. Use a VPN (opens in new tab) to watch the free UK stream from anywhere, if you happen to be away from home. Full details on how to watch an Italy vs England live stream on TV today just below.

England have a third chance to avenge their Euro 2020 final defeat to Italy as both countries begin their qualifying campaigns for the next edition of the tournament. The Azzurri beat the Three Lions 1-0 in Milan in the last meeting between the sides in the Nations League, following a goalless draw in the same competition, and this remains one of the biggest encounters in international football.

Italy may be reigning European champions but missed out on a second World Cup in a row last November after a chastening 1-0 play-off defeat to North Macedonia a year ago sealed their fate. Despite that setback, Roberto Mancini continues as Azzurri boss and presided over an improved Nations League campaign last summer, with the finals coming later this June. Leonardo Bonucci remains as captain, but Giorgio Chiellini, Gianluigi Buffon and Ciro Immobile are either retired or not selected, with Gianluigi Donnarumma, Jorginho and Marco Verratti among the few Euro 2020 winners to keep their places in the squad. Leeds forward Willy Gnonto adds pace from the bench, while 17-year-old Udinese sensation Simone Pafundi is also in the squad.

England's first game since their World Cup quarter-final defeat to France could hardly come against a tougher opposition. Captain Harry Kane needs just one goal to usurp Wayne Rooney as his country's leading marksman after the Spurs striker's missed penalty in Qatar ensured the Three Lions' premature exit. Gareth Southgate must do without in-form Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford, who has pulled out through injury along with Raheem Sterling, but Bukayo Saka, Jack Grealish and Jude Bellingham all keep their places in the squad. With Southgate still unfathomably far from popular with certain sections of the England fanbase, the former Aston Villa defender will hope his team can make a good start to Euro 2024 qualifying in a tough group with the Azzurri and Ukraine.

Italy vs England kicks off at 7.45pm GMT / 12.45pm EST today, Thursday 23rd March, at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, Naples. It's free to watch in the UK on Channel 4. Make sure you know how to watch an Italy vs England live stream from anywhere with a VPN (opens in new tab).

UK fans can watch on Channel 4 (opens in new tab), which is now home to all of England's Euro 2024 qualifiers and Nations League football games.

Watch Italy vs England live stream from anywhere

You won't be able to watch your regular Italy vs England live stream while traveling abroad. The streaming service will spot that you're in a foreign country and block you. You can use a VPN (virtual private network) to get around this, though.

It's a straightforward piece of software which sets your device to appear as if it's in the right country, allowing you to watch any Italy vs England live stream from anywhere in the world.

We rate ExpressVPN as the best VPN for the Euro 2024 qualifiers. It offers a 30-day guarantee for all your money back if you're not happy with the service.

How to use a VPN for Italy vs England

US: Italy vs England live stream

Euro 2024 football fans in the US can watch an Italy vs England live stream on Fox Sports 1 which can be accessed through cable cutting services Sling (opens in new tab) and FuboTV (opens in new tab).

Sling currently is offering new customers 50 percent off their first month and there's a free-trial of FuboTV (opens in new tab) too. There are no long contracts with either service. If you're not happy with them, you can cancel them at any time.

Of course, Sling (opens in new tab) and FuboTV (opens in new tab) are only available within the States so be sure to use a VPN if you're a US subscriber stuck abroad. We recommend ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) as it's reliable and comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

Watch Italy vs England in Australia

If you're in Australia, local streaming service Optus Sport will provide live coverage of the the Euro 2024 qualifiers, including today's Italy vs England live stream, not to mention English Premier League games. The service costs just AU$24.99 monthly or AU$199 annually.

Stuck outside Oz? Don't forget that you can use a VPN (opens in new tab) to access your local Euro 2024 qualifying live stream without being blocked.

Italy vs England kick-off time

Global Italy vs England kick-off times

UK: 7.45pm

7.45pm Central Europe: 8.45pm

8.45pm USA (EDT/PST): 2.45pm / 11.45am

2.45pm / 11.45am Australia: 6.45am (Friday)

6.45am (Friday) New Zealand: 8.45am (Friday)

Thursday 23rd March 2023

GROUP J

Bosnia-Herzegovina vs Iceland

Portugal vs Liechtenstein

Slovakia vs Luxembourg

GROUP C

Italy vs England

North Macedonia vs Malta

GROUP H

Kazakhstan vs Slovenia, 3pm

Denmark vs Finland

San Marino vs Northern Ireland

Friday 24th March 2023

GROUP B

France vs Netherlands

Gibraltar vs Greece

GROUP E

Czech Republic vs Poland

Moldova vs Faroe Islands

GROUP F

Austria vs Azerbaijan

Sweden vs Belgium

GROUP G

Bulgaria vs Montenegro, 5pm

Serbia vs Lithuania

Saturday 25th March 2023

GROUP A

Scotland vs Cyprus, 2pm

Spain vs Norway

GROUP D

Armenia vs Turkey, 5pm

Croatia vs Wales

GROUP I

Belarus vs Switzerland, 5pm

Israel vs Kosovo, 5pm

Andorra vs Romania

Sunday 26th March 2023

GROUP J

Liechtenstein vs Iceland, 5pm

Luxembourg vs Portugal

Slovakia vs Bosnia-Herzegovina

GROUP C

England vs Ukraine, 5pm

Malta vs Italy

GROUP H

Kazakhstan vs Denmark, 2pm

Slovenia vs San Marino, 5pm

Northern Ireland vs Finland

Monday 27th March 2023

Netherlands vs Gibraltar

Republic of Ireland vs France

GROUP E

Moldova vs Czech Republic

Poland vs Albania

GROUP F

Austria vs Estonia

Sweden vs Azerbaijan

GROUP G

Hungary vs Bulgaria

Montenegro vs Serbia

Tuesday 28th March 2023

GROUP A

Georgia vs Norway, 5pm

Scotland vs Spain

GROUP D

Turkey vs Croatia

Wales vs Latvia

GROUP I

Kosovo vs Andorra

Romania vs Belarus

Switzerland vs Israel