Watch Hacks season 2 online wherever you are in the world – the triple Emmy-award-winning series is back

Hacks season 2 – HBO's dark comedy based on the life of American comedian Joan Rivers – premieres on HBO Max on Thursday, 12th May. Officially, HBO Max is only available in the US – but it's possible to watch Hacks season 2 on HBO Max from the UK and elsewhere as a US subscriber travelling abroad. Read the instructions below and we'll explain how to watch Hacks season 2 on HBO Max wherever you are.

Watch Hacks season 2 now: HBO Max – $9.99 a month

If you've not seen Hacks, you should. It sees larger-than-life comedy legend/QVC queen Deb Vance (Jean Smart) forced to work with an entitled 25-year-old writer named Ava Daniels (Hannah Einbinder), who suddenly finds herself jobless after publishing a string of controversial tweets.

Season 2 of the triple Emmy-award-winning series seems to pick up right where the last season left off, with Vance's return to life on the road after the end of her Palmetto residency and the aftermath of Daniel's revenge-fueled email about her ageing boss taking centre stage.

Hacks season 2 episode 1 debuts on HBO Max from 12th May 2022. Make sure you know how to sign up to HBO Max to watch Hacks season 2 wherever you are.

How to watch Hacks season 2 on HBO Max from outside the US

Although HBO Max is only available in the US at the moment, it's relatively simple to access the service from outside the US using a reliable VPN or "Virtual Private Network" allowing you to watch on your laptop, smart TV, set-top box or streaming stick while traveling away from the States.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For HBO Max, you may wish to choose 'US'.

3. Then head over to HBO Max on your browser or device and enjoy watching Hacks season 2 online.

Do bear in mind that VPN access to HBO Max is only for US HBO Max account holders.

Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up

Do I need a US credit card to watch HBO Max?

If you don't have a credit card issued in the US the best option is to use PayPal or subscribe on your iPhone/iPad or Android phone/tablet.

How to sign up to HBO Max without a US credit card:

1. Launch your chosen VPN and select US as your country

2. Create a new Apple ID/Google account remembering to pick US as your country. (Apple users can use a UK phone number but should head to the Apple ID website to sign up, rather than using an app on their device).

3. Use your new Apple ID/Google account to access the US Apple App Store or US Google Play Store and download the HBO Max app.

4. Subscribe to HBO Max through the HBO Max app, using PayPal (this can be a UK account) as your method of payment.

5. Bingo! You should now be able to sign in to your HBO Max account from any device.

Fun fact: you can use this method to subscribe to other US streaming services, including Hulu and Peacock TV, as well as the (cheaper) US versions of Disney+ and Netflix.

Do remember that if you can't get this working, you can always get your money back from ExpressVPN within 30 days if you've changed your mind about using their VPN service.

Where can I watch Hacks season 2 in the UK?

Hacks season 2 is yet to find a home in the UK.

You can, however, watch Hacks season 1 on Amazon Prime Video (here's a 30-day free Prime trial if you need it).

Don't forget: roaming US nationals can use a VPN to watch HBO Max when travelling.

Where can I watch Hacks season 2 in Australia?

Good news: Hacks season 2 will air on Stan in Australia. New episodes will be available the day after their debut on HBO Max in the US.

Subscription to Stan costs from AU$10 a month and new subscribers get a 30-day free trial. The platform offers lots of great TV, including Better Call Saul and watergate drama Gaslit.

Aussies abroad can use a VPN to access Stan from overseas.

Hacks season 2 official trailer