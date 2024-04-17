French Open live stream 2024: how to watch tennis free online and TV, dates, seeds

By Andy Murray
published

The world's elite visit Roland Garros for 2024's second Slam

Carlos Alcaraz of Spain, wearing purple shirt, returns a shot ahead of the 2024 French Open tennis tournament.
(Image credit: Megan Briggs/Getty Images)
Watch French Open live stream 2024

The blue riband event of the clay court season, the French Open is again back at Roland Garros for 2024, with yet another enthralling tournament expected out on the dirt in the Parisian outskirts. The French Open is FREE to watch on 9Now in Australia. And you can use a VPN to watch French Open live streams from anywhere, if you happen to be traveling away from Oz.

French Open 2024 tennis preview

Despite having yet to win at Roland Garros, Carlos Alcaraz will probably start as favourite as arguably the most fearsome clay courter on tour and has already won at Indian Wells this season. The Spaniard is now fitter than ever after running out of gas in the last four against Novak Djokovic last year. The Serbian defending champion has had a poor start to 2024 but the 36-year-old remains a potent opponent on any service and is still world number one.

The other big danger, and likely to go deep in the tournament, is Jannik Sinner. By mid-April the Italian had won three tournaments on tour, including the Australian Open and the Miami Open Masters event.

Elsewhere, all eyes will be on Rafael Nadal's preparations. The Mallorcan has won at Roland Garros a record 14 times but injuries have blighted recent seasons to the point this may be his last chance to appear at his favourite Grand Slam. 

For the women, defending champion Iga Swiatek is again the likely favourite. The Polish world number one has won three of the last four tournaments at Roland Garros and is look for her third successive title on the Parisian clay in 2024. Also the champion at Indian Wells, Swiatek is the player to beat, with movement unmatched on this surface. Aryna Sabalenka will be her main challenger. The Belarusian won the Australian Open in January to confirm her major pedigree.

Coco Gauff completes the top three, who stand apart from the rest of the pack. The American fell in the Melbourne final to Sabalenka but will channel her US Open 2023 victory to try to win on the clay. Former French Open champion Jeļena Ostapenko could also be an outside bet – the Latvian has won two singles tournaments on tour this season to return to the top 10. 

Make sure you know how to get a French Open live stream today from wherever you are. Below we have all the information you need on TV channels, international live streams and a full schedule of the remaining matches at 2024's second Grand Slam.

Free French Open 2024 live stream

Channel 9 and its 9Now streaming service has the rights to broadcast the 2024 French Open in Australia, live and for free from Sunday 26th May to Sunday 9th June.

The 9Now streaming service is absolutely free to use – all you need to sign up is your email address, and you can watch on your computer, smartphone, tablet or streaming devices such as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku and select Smart TVs.

Once logged in to 9Now, you watch and can keep up to date with all the best action from Roland Garros. There's also a paid option for those wanting serious in-depth coverage – for completists, scroll down to find out more Australian broadcast options

Stuck outside Oz at the moment? You can use a VPN to access a live stream without being blocked...

Watch French Open live stream 2024 from anywhere

You won't be able to watch your regular tennis live streams while traveling abroad. The streaming service will spot that you're in a foreign country and block you. You can use a VPN (virtual private network) to get around this, though.

It's a straightforward piece of software that sets your device to appear as if it's in a different country, allowing you to watch any French Open live stream from anywhere in the world.

We rate NordVPN as the best VPN for streaming sport. It offers a 30-day guarantee for all your money back if you're not happy with the service.

How to use a VPN to stream French Open 2024

1. Install the VPN of your choice. NordVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. So for French Open tennis, you may wish to choose 'Australia' for 9Now.

3. Then head over to 9Now on your browser or device and enjoy the free French Open live stream!

Watch French Open live streams 2024 in the US

NBC's Peacock TV streaming service is the only place to watch the French Open 2024 live in the USA.

Peacock starts from only $5.99 a month, or you can pay more to get rid of the ads. In addition to the French Open, you'll also be able to watch the likes of EPL soccer, WWE, Premiership Rugby and lots more.

The Peacock TV app is available on iOS, Apple TV, Android, Android TV, Chromecast, LG smart TV, Vizio TV, PS4, and Xbox One. You can also watch through your web browser.

Outside the US? Peacock TV is only available within the States so be sure to use a tennis-friendly VPN if you're a subscriber stuck abroad.

Peacock is the streaming home of the French Open 2024 and you can watch it all with a monthly subscription now from $5.99.

In addition to showing selected all the action live from Roland Garros, <a href="https://imp.i305175.net/c/221109/828265/11640?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.peacocktv.com%2F" data-link-merchant="peacocktv.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Peacock also has the rights to Premier League 23/24 live streams, plus a huge library of licensed content drawn from various brands. That includes shows like 30 Rock, The Voice, Battlestar Galactica, Law & Order: SVU and This Is Us.

Watch French Open 2024 live stream in the UK

The 2024 French Open is being shown live on TV on Eurosport in the UK, which is available through certain packages from Sky TV, EE TV and Virgin Media.

Alternatively, you can live stream Roland Garros tennis with a Discovery+ subscription. The service's Standard plan costs £6.99 a month and includes Eurosport channels alongside Discovery, TLC, Quest and more. Or upgrade to Premium to include TNT Sports for £29.99 and get access to Premier League and Champions League football, Premiership rugby, MotoGP, UFC, WWE and more.

Discovery+ plans run monthly and can be cancelled any time.

Remember, if you're not in the UK right now but want to continue watching your regular streams, you'll need a tennis-friendly VPN like NordVPN to continue watching from abroad.

Watch French Open live stream 2024 in Australia

As explained above, Aussies can watch the second tennis Grand Slam absolutely free thanks to Channel 9 and 9Now.

If you want your pick of every match going on at the Roland Garros in 2024, though, you'll the all-inclusive service provided by the Stan Sport streaming service Down Under. The basic Stan package is $10 per month and comes with a 30-day free trial. When you add the necessary Stan Sport add-on, though, for an $15 extra per month, that gets charged immediately. 

Away from Oz? Use a VPN to access your local live stream from overseas – without being blocked.

French Open 2024 tournament start times

Global French Open 2024 start times – Morning & evening sessions

  • France (local): 12pm & not before 8.15pm
  • USA (ET/PT): 5am / 2.15pm & not before 2am / 11.15am
  • UK: 11am & not before 7.15pm
  • Australia (local): 8pm & not before 4.15am (+1)
  • Central Europe: 12pm & not before 8.15pm

French Open finals schedule

A provisional French Open schedule has been shared, which is open to change up to and during the event itself. Here's that tentative order of play:

Sunday, May 26
Men's and women's singles 1st round

Monday, May 27
Men's and women's singles 1st round

Tuesday, May 28
Men's and women's singles 1st round

Wednesday, May 29
Men's and women's singles 2nd round

Thursday, May 30
Men's and women's singles 2nd round

Friday, May 31
Men's and women's singles 3rd round

Saturday, June 1
Men's and women's singles 3rd round

Sunday, June 2
Men's and women's singles 4th round

Monday, June 3
Men's and women's singles 4th round

Tuesday, June 4
Men's and women's singles quarter-finals

Wednesday, June 5
Men's and women's singles quarter-finals

Thursday, June 6
Women's singles semi-finals

Friday, June 7
Men's singles semi-finals

Saturday, June 8
Women's final

Sunday, June 9
Men's final

French Open 2024 seeds

The seeds haven't yet been assigned, with a few weeks to go until the French Open begins in earnest. To give you an idea of who's shaking up for what sort of seed position, though, we've listed the top 32 players, men and women, below.

As of mid-April, the rankings are as follows...

Men

  1. Novak Djokovic
  2. Jannik Sinner
  3. Carlos Alcaraz
  4. Daniil Medvedev
  5. Alexander Zverev
  6. Casper Ruud
  7. Stefanos Tsitsipas
  8. Andrey Rublev
  9. Hubert Hurkacz
  10. Grigor Dimitrov
  11. Alex de Minaur
  12. Holger Rune
  13. Ugo Humbert
  14. Ben Shelton
  15. Taylor Fritz
  16. Tommy Paul
  17. Karen Khachanov
  18. Alexander Bublik
  19. Sebastian Baez
  20. Adrian Mannarino
  21. Francisco Cerundolo
  22. Nicolas Jarry
  23. Frances Tiafoe
  24. Lorenzo Musetti
  25. Tallon Griekspoor
  26. Sebastian Korda
  27. Alejandro Davidovich Fokina
  28. Jan-Lennard Struff
  29. Jiri Lehecka
  30. Tomas Martín Etcheverry
  31. Cameron Norrie
  32. Borna Coric

Women

  1. Iga Swiatek
  2. Aryna Sabalenka
  3. Coco Gauff
  4. Elena Rybakina
  5. Jessica Pegula
  6. Maria Sakkari
  7. Zheng Qinwen
  8. Marketa Vondrousova
  9. Ons Jabeur
  10. Jeļena Ostapenko
  11. Daria Kasatkina
  12. Karolina Muchova
  13. Beatriz Haddad Maia
  14. Jasmine Paolini
  15. Danielle Collins
  16. Ekaterina Alexandrova
  17. Liudmila Samsonova
  18. Elina Svitolina
  19. Veronika Kudermetova
  20. Madison Keys
  21. Emma Navarro
  22. Anastasia Paylyuchenkova
  23. Caroline Garcia
  24. Barbora Krejcikova
  25. Victoria Azarenka
  26. Anna Kalinskaya
  27. Marta Kostyuk
  28. Katie Boulter
  29. Sorana Cirstea
  30. Elise Mertens
  31. Linda Noskova
  32. Anhelina Kalinina
