French Open live stream 2024: how to watch tennis free online and TV, dates, seeds

Watch French Open live stream 2024

The blue riband event of the clay court season, the French Open is again back at Roland Garros for 2024, with yet another enthralling tournament expected out on the dirt in the Parisian outskirts. The French Open is FREE to watch on 9Now in Australia. And you can use a VPN to watch French Open live streams from anywhere, if you happen to be traveling away from Oz.

French Open 2024 tennis preview

Despite having yet to win at Roland Garros, Carlos Alcaraz will probably start as favourite as arguably the most fearsome clay courter on tour and has already won at Indian Wells this season. The Spaniard is now fitter than ever after running out of gas in the last four against Novak Djokovic last year. The Serbian defending champion has had a poor start to 2024 but the 36-year-old remains a potent opponent on any service and is still world number one.

The other big danger, and likely to go deep in the tournament, is Jannik Sinner. By mid-April the Italian had won three tournaments on tour, including the Australian Open and the Miami Open Masters event.

Elsewhere, all eyes will be on Rafael Nadal's preparations. The Mallorcan has won at Roland Garros a record 14 times but injuries have blighted recent seasons to the point this may be his last chance to appear at his favourite Grand Slam.

For the women, defending champion Iga Swiatek is again the likely favourite. The Polish world number one has won three of the last four tournaments at Roland Garros and is look for her third successive title on the Parisian clay in 2024. Also the champion at Indian Wells, Swiatek is the player to beat, with movement unmatched on this surface. Aryna Sabalenka will be her main challenger. The Belarusian won the Australian Open in January to confirm her major pedigree.

Coco Gauff completes the top three, who stand apart from the rest of the pack. The American fell in the Melbourne final to Sabalenka but will channel her US Open 2023 victory to try to win on the clay. Former French Open champion Jeļena Ostapenko could also be an outside bet – the Latvian has won two singles tournaments on tour this season to return to the top 10.

Make sure you know how to get a French Open live stream today from wherever you are. Below we have all the information you need on TV channels, international live streams and a full schedule of the remaining matches at 2024's second Grand Slam.

Free French Open 2024 live stream

Channel 9 and its 9Now streaming service has the rights to broadcast the 2024 French Open in Australia, live and for free from Sunday 26th May to Sunday 9th June.

The 9Now streaming service is absolutely free to use – all you need to sign up is your email address, and you can watch on your computer, smartphone, tablet or streaming devices such as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku and select Smart TVs.

Once logged in to 9Now, you watch and can keep up to date with all the best action from Roland Garros. There's also a paid option for those wanting serious in-depth coverage – for completists, scroll down to find out more Australian broadcast options

Stuck outside Oz at the moment? You can use a VPN to access a live stream without being blocked...

Watch French Open live stream 2024 from anywhere

You won't be able to watch your regular tennis live streams while traveling abroad. The streaming service will spot that you're in a foreign country and block you. You can use a VPN (virtual private network) to get around this, though.

It's a straightforward piece of software that sets your device to appear as if it's in a different country, allowing you to watch any French Open live stream from anywhere in the world.

We rate NordVPN as the best VPN for streaming sport. It offers a 30-day guarantee for all your money back if you're not happy with the service.

<a href="http://go.nordvpn.net/aff_c?offer_id=564&url_id=10992&aff_id=3013&aff_click_id=hawk-custom-tracking&aff_sub2=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="go.nordvpn.net"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Try NordVPN risk-free for 30 days

NordVPN offers a 30-day money-back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to unblock live streams on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign up. Give it a try. <a href="http://go.nordvpn.net/aff_c?offer_id=564&url_id=10992&aff_id=3013&aff_click_id=hawk-custom-tracking&aff_sub2=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="go.nordvpn.net"" data-link-merchant="go.nordvpn.net"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Only $3.99 per month on the 2-year plan

How to use a VPN to stream French Open 2024

1. Install the VPN of your choice. NordVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. So for French Open tennis, you may wish to choose 'Australia' for 9Now.

3. Then head over to 9Now on your browser or device and enjoy the free French Open live stream!

Watch French Open live streams 2024 in the US

NBC's Peacock TV streaming service is the only place to watch the French Open 2024 live in the USA.

Peacock starts from only $5.99 a month, or you can pay more to get rid of the ads. In addition to the French Open, you'll also be able to watch the likes of EPL soccer, WWE, Premiership Rugby and lots more.

The Peacock TV app is available on iOS, Apple TV, Android, Android TV, Chromecast, LG smart TV, Vizio TV, PS4, and Xbox One. You can also watch through your web browser.

Outside the US? Peacock TV is only available within the States so be sure to use a tennis-friendly VPN if you're a subscriber stuck abroad.

Peacock is the streaming home of the French Open 2024 and you can watch it all with a monthly subscription now from $5.99. In addition to showing selected all the action live from Roland Garros, <a href="https://imp.i305175.net/c/221109/828265/11640?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.peacocktv.com%2F" data-link-merchant="peacocktv.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Peacock also has the rights to Premier League 23/24 live streams, plus a huge library of licensed content drawn from various brands. That includes shows like 30 Rock, The Voice, Battlestar Galactica, Law & Order: SVU and This Is Us.

Expert TV advice: best OLED TVs for sports fans

Watch French Open 2024 live stream in the UK

The 2024 French Open is being shown live on TV on Eurosport in the UK, which is available through certain packages from Sky TV, EE TV and Virgin Media.

Alternatively, you can live stream Roland Garros tennis with a Discovery+ subscription. The service's Standard plan costs £6.99 a month and includes Eurosport channels alongside Discovery, TLC, Quest and more. Or upgrade to Premium to include TNT Sports for £29.99 and get access to Premier League and Champions League football, Premiership rugby, MotoGP, UFC, WWE and more.

Discovery+ plans run monthly and can be cancelled any time.

Remember, if you're not in the UK right now but want to continue watching your regular streams, you'll need a tennis-friendly VPN like NordVPN to continue watching from abroad.

Watch French Open live stream 2024 in Australia

As explained above, Aussies can watch the second tennis Grand Slam absolutely free thanks to Channel 9 and 9Now.

If you want your pick of every match going on at the Roland Garros in 2024, though, you'll the all-inclusive service provided by the Stan Sport streaming service Down Under. The basic Stan package is $10 per month and comes with a 30-day free trial. When you add the necessary Stan Sport add-on, though, for an $15 extra per month, that gets charged immediately.

Away from Oz? Use a VPN to access your local live stream from overseas – without being blocked.

French Open 2024 tournament start times

Global French Open 2024 start times – Morning & evening sessions

France (local): 12pm & not before 8.15pm

12pm & not before 8.15pm USA (ET/PT): 5am / 2.15pm & not before 2am / 11.15am

5am / 2.15pm & not before 2am / 11.15am UK: 11am & not before 7.15pm

11am & not before 7.15pm Australia (local): 8pm & not before 4.15am (+1)

8pm & not before 4.15am (+1) Central Europe: 12pm & not before 8.15pm

French Open finals schedule

A provisional French Open schedule has been shared, which is open to change up to and during the event itself. Here's that tentative order of play:

Sunday, May 26

Men's and women's singles 1st round

Monday, May 27

Men's and women's singles 1st round

Tuesday, May 28

Men's and women's singles 1st round

Wednesday, May 29

Men's and women's singles 2nd round

Thursday, May 30

Men's and women's singles 2nd round

Friday, May 31

Men's and women's singles 3rd round

Saturday, June 1

Men's and women's singles 3rd round

Sunday, June 2

Men's and women's singles 4th round

Monday, June 3

Men's and women's singles 4th round

Tuesday, June 4

Men's and women's singles quarter-finals

Wednesday, June 5

Men's and women's singles quarter-finals

Thursday, June 6

Women's singles semi-finals

Friday, June 7

Men's singles semi-finals

Saturday, June 8

Women's final

Sunday, June 9

Men's final

French Open 2024 seeds

The seeds haven't yet been assigned, with a few weeks to go until the French Open begins in earnest. To give you an idea of who's shaking up for what sort of seed position, though, we've listed the top 32 players, men and women, below.

As of mid-April, the rankings are as follows...

Men

Novak Djokovic Jannik Sinner Carlos Alcaraz Daniil Medvedev Alexander Zverev Casper Ruud Stefanos Tsitsipas Andrey Rublev Hubert Hurkacz Grigor Dimitrov Alex de Minaur Holger Rune Ugo Humbert Ben Shelton Taylor Fritz Tommy Paul Karen Khachanov Alexander Bublik Sebastian Baez Adrian Mannarino Francisco Cerundolo Nicolas Jarry Frances Tiafoe Lorenzo Musetti Tallon Griekspoor Sebastian Korda Alejandro Davidovich Fokina Jan-Lennard Struff Jiri Lehecka Tomas Martín Etcheverry Cameron Norrie Borna Coric

Women