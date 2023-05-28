French Open live stream 2023: watch the Roland Garros tennis for free online

Watch French Open live stream 2023

The 2023 French Open is FREE to watch with a Servus TV in Austria. In Australia, the French Open can be streamed via Stan Sport which is available with a 7-day free trial, while in the US the streaming service Peacock is your option. UK viewers can tune in on Eurosport via Discovery+. Use a VPN to watch your domestic free stream from anywhere, if you happen to be away from home.

French Open 2023 tennis preview

The 2023 French Open promises to be one of the most fascinating in years, which is quite something when you consider that 14-time former men's champion Rafael Nadal hasn't even been able to make the start line because of injury. Novak Djokovic has declared himself "the most disappointed" with the news – presumably after Rafa, no? – but the Serb will nevertheless start as one of the main favourites for Roland Garros.

Djokovic won't, however, be top seed. That honour goes to Nadal's clay court heir apparent Carlos Alcaraz, the US Open champion having regained his world No.1 ranking at the recent Italian Open. The big two are in the same half of the draw and are scheduled to meet in what would be a barnstorming semi-final. That top half of the men's draw is certainly stacked with talent, with Stefanos Tsitsipas – beaten in the Australian Open final by Djokovic – lying in wait for Alcaraz in a potential quarter-final. Italian Open champion Daniil Medvedev leads the way in bottom half, with Briton Cameron Norries drawn to face home opposition in Benoit Paire and 20th seed Dan Evans facing wildcard Thanasi Kokkinakis.

Defending champion Iga Swiatek remains the favourite in the women's tournament as the Pole goes in search of her third Roland Garros crown. Swiatek is, however, nursing an injury that forced her to retire in the third set of her quarter-final at the Italian Open with Elena Rybakina, who could be considered the form horse having gone on to win in Rome. Rybakina also reached the Australian Open final and won Indian Wells this year, having won her first Grand Slam at Wimbledon in 2022. The pair are drawn to meet in the semi-finals.

Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka dominates the bottom half of the draw, but she begins with a tough encounter against Marta Kostyuk of Ukraine. Third seed Jessica Pegula also starts big, facing 2022 Australian Open finalist Danielle Collins first. There are no Britons in the main draw, with Emma Raducanu convalescing from wrist surgery and all qualifying hopes extinguished last week.

Basically, Roland Garros is not to be missed this year. Read on and we'll show you how to watch a 2023 French Open live stream free online.

Free French Open 2023 live stream

Free live stream | French Open 2023 Australians can watch the French Open live and free on Channel 9 / 9Now. Travelling outside Australia? Use VPN to unblock 9Now and watch from anywhere

Free live stream | French Open 2023 The French Open 2023 will also be live and free on Servus TV in Austria. Click on the 'TV live' button. Travelling outside Austria? Use VPN to unblock Servus and watch from anywhere

Expert TV advice: best OLED TVs for sports fans

Watch French Open 2023: live stream from anywhere

You won't be able to watch your go-to French Open 2023 live stream while traveling abroad. The streaming service will spot that you're in a foreign country and block you. You can use a VPN (virtual private network) to get around this, though.

It's a straightforward piece of software that sets your device to appear as if it's in the right country, allowing you to watch any French Open 2023 live stream from anywhere in the world.

We rate ExpressVPN as the best VPN for the tennis. It offers a 30-day guarantee for all your money back if you're not happy with the service.

How to use a VPN for French Open 2023

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For French Open tennis, you may wish to choose 'Austria' for Servus TV.

3. Then head over to Servus TV on your browser or device and enjoy the French Open live stream!

Watch French Open 2023 in Australia

If you're in Australia, Channel 9 and the 9Now streaming service will cover much of the French Open 2023, live and for free.

Local streaming service Stan Sport will provide paid live coverage of the French Open 2023 live stream, plus plenty of football, rugby and other sports besides.

To begin with, there's a Stan 7-day free trial. After that, you choose your base package and the necessary sport add-on costs AU$10 a month on top (so, from $20 a month in total).

Stuck outside Oz at the moment? Don't forget that you can use a VPN to access a live stream without being blocked.

Watch French Open 2023 in US

(Image credit: NBCUniversal)

Tennis fans in the US can watch the French Open 2023 on Peacock TV, which streams the whole tournament, plus any other live sport show on regular TV channel NBC.

Of course, Peacock TV is only available within the States so be sure to use a tennis-friendly VPN if you're a subscriber stuck abroad. We recommend ExpressVPN, as it's reliable and comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

French Open 2023 Peacock Premium $4.99/month

Sign up to the monthly Premium plan and you can watch live tennis or EPL soccer games online through Peacock TV app on the iOS, Android or smart TVs. There's no contract. You can cancel or change your plan anytime.

The Peacock TV app is available on iOS, Apple TV, Android, Android TV, Chromecast, LG smart TV, Vizio TV, PS4, and Xbox One. You can also watch through your web browser.

Watch French Open 2023: live stream in the UK

The 2023 French Open is being shown live on Eurosport via Discovery+.

A subscription to Discovery+ (Entertainment & Sport) costs £6.99 per month or £59.99 per year, and includes Grand Slam tennis, Grand Tour cycling, snooker and much more besides.

Don't forget: Austrian tennis fans travelling abroad can use a VPN to stream the free Servus TV coverage from overseas. Full details just above.

Can I watch the French Open for free? Yes. Australians can enjoy the tennis for free on Channel 9 and the 9Now streaming service. Austrian provider Servus TV is also offering free coverage. Lastly you can go for the free trial option – go to the Stan Sport website to start your 7-day free trial. Use a VPN to access your local tennis coverage when travelling abroad.

French Open 2023 tournament start times

Global French Open 2023 start times

UK: 10am

10am Central Europe: 11am

11am USA (EDT/PST): 5am / 2am

5am / 2am Australia: 7pm

7pm New Zealand: 9pm

French Open 2023 order of play

When is the 2023 French Open? Sunday 28th May 2023

Day session: 10am BST / 5am ET

Men's and women's singles 1st round Monday 29th May 2023

Day session: 11am BST / 6am ET

Evening session: 7.30pm (Court Philiippe-Chatrier)

Men's and women's singles 1st round Tuesday 30th May 2023

Day session: 11am BST / 6am ET

Evening session: 7.30pm (Court Philiippe-Chatrier)

Men's and women's singles 1st round Wednesday 31st May 2023

Day session: 11am BST / 6am ET

Evening session: 7.30pm (Court Philiippe-Chatrier)

Men's and women's singles 2nd round Thursday 1st June 2023

Day session: 11am BST / 6am ET

Evening session: 7.30pm (Court Philiippe-Chatrier)

Men's and women's singles 3rd round Friday 2nd June 2023

Day session: 11am BST / 6am ET

Evening session: 7.30pm (Court Philiippe-Chatrier)

Men's and women's singles 3rd round Saturday 3rd June 2023

Day session: 11am BST / 6am ET

Evening session: 7.30pm (Court Philiippe-Chatrier)

Men's and women's singles 3rd round Sunday 4th June 2023

Day session: 11am BST / 6am ET

Evening session: 7.30pm (Court Philiippe-Chatrier)

Men's and women's singles 4th round Monday 5th June 2023

Day session: 11am BST / 6am ET

Evening session: 7.30pm (Court Philiippe-Chatrier)

Men's and women's singles 4th round Tuesday 6th June 2023

Day session: 11am BST / 6am ET

Evening session: 7.30pm (Court Philiippe-Chatrier)

Men's and women's singles quarter-finals Wednesday 7th June 2023

Day session: 11am BST / 6am ET

Evening session: 7.30pm (Court Philiippe-Chatrier)

Men's and women's singles quarter-finals Thursday 8th June 2023

Day session: 2pm BST / 9am ET

Women's singles semi-finals Friday 9th June 2023

Day session: 1.45pm BST / 8.45am ET

Men's singles semi-finals Saturday 10th June 2023

Day session: 2pm BST / 9am ET

Women's singles final Sunday 11th June 2023

Day session: 2pm BST / 9am ET

Men's singles final