Chelsea vs Brighton live stream and how to watch the 2023 Premier League online and on TV today

Chelsea vs Brighton is available to watch in the US on Peacock TV, which starts at just $4.99 a month. The non-televised Premier League clash is also streaming on FuboTV in Canada, and Optus Sport in Australia.

Chelsea vs Brighton live stream: match preview

The Premier League's biggest overachievers face its biggest underachievers at Stamford Bridge today, with Brighton looking to do the double over Chelsea for the first time ever. The Seagulls thrashed the Blues 4-1 when they met earlier this season, but could easily have put six or seven on the board before half-time.

Frank Lampard's return has fallen flat with two limp defeats from two, and he won't need reminding that Roberto de Zerbi's men dished out one of the most chastening defeats of his disastrous Everton tenure, a 4-1 demolition that hastened the delivery of his P45. With clashes against Real Madrid, Brentford and Arsenal to come, Chelsea fans have good reason to fear a lengthy wait for their next positive result.

However, miracles do happen, and Brighton fans would testify that it's often at their expense.

A calamitous quartet of refereeing blunders consigned them to a 2-1 defeat at Tottenham last weekend, all but dashing their hopes of Champions League qualification. It means Brighton have been on the wrong end of two of the biggest daylight robberies in the league all season, their unfathomable 1-0 defeat to Fulham being the other.

Chelsea’s woes, by contrast, have been entirely self-inflicted, and early evidence suggests that Todd Boehly has glimpsed rock bottom and taken a bulldozer to it with his appointment of Lampard. That talk show host and West Ham supporter James Corden may have had a hand in the decision should terrify all Chelsea fans.

Chelsea vs Brighton kicks off at 3pm BST / 10am EDT at Stamford Bridge today. Make sure you know how to watch a Chelsea vs Brighton live stream from anywhere.

USA: Chelsea vs Brighton live stream

EPL soccer fans in the US can watch Chelsea vs Brighton on Peacock TV, which streams multiple live Premier League football games every weekend.

Of course, Peacock TV is only available within the States so be sure to use a VPN if you're a subscriber stuck abroad.

Watch Chelsea vs Brighton: live stream from anywhere

You won't be able to watch your go-to Chelsea vs Brighton live stream while traveling abroad. The streaming service will spot that you're in a foreign country and block you. You can use a VPN (virtual private network) to get around this, though.

It's a straightforward piece of software that sets your device to appear as if it's in the right country, allowing you to watch any Chelsea vs Brighton live stream from anywhere in the world.

We rate ExpressVPN as the best VPN for the Premier League.

How to use a VPN for Chelsea vs Brighton

Can I watch Chelsea vs Brighton in the UK?

Sadly, Chelsea vs Brighton will not be televised in the UK, though there will be live commentary of the game on the radio via talkSPORT.

Watch Chelsea vs Brighton in Canada

FuboTV has the exclusive rights to broadcast all 380 Premier League 2022/23 matches in Canada, which of course includes Chelsea vs Brighton. Watch live on the FuboTV app, the FuboTV website, or via compatible smart TVs and set-top boxes.

Use a VPN to watch FuboTV from abroad while travelling outside Canada.

Watch Chelsea vs Brighton in Australia

If you're in Australia, streaming service Optus Sport is providing live coverage of Chelsea vs Brighton, along with every 2022/23 Premier League game. The service costs AU$24.99 monthly, but existing Optus customers can get it for AU$6.99 per month.

Chelsea vs Brighton kick-off time

Global Chelsea vs Brighton kick-off times

UK: 3pm

3pm Central Europe: 4pm

4pm USA (EDT/PDT): 10am / 7am

10am / 7am Australia: 12am (Sunday)

12am (Sunday) New Zealand: 2am (Sunday)

