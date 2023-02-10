Watch Brit Awards live stream 2023: how to watch the 43rd music awards for free – can Harry Styles repeat his Grammys win?

Brit Awards 2023 live stream

The 43rd Brit Awards take place on Saturday 11th February at London's O2 Arena. It's free to watch on ITV1 and ITVX (sign up with your email address and a UK postcode e.g. W1A 1AA). US viewers can watch the Brits live on Britbox. Use VPN to watch from your local stream from anywhere, if you happen to be away from home.

Brit Awards 2023 live stream: preview

The biggest night in the British music industry is almost here. The Brit Awards 2023 take place on Saturday 11th February at London's O2 Arena. Mo Gilligan is back in the host's tuxedo once again, with performances from some of the biggest names in the world of music.

Harry Styles, Cat Burns, Stormzy, Lizzo, Lewis Capaldi, David Guetta and Kim Petras are just some of those who will grace the stage for a live performance on the night. Guetta is making his Brits debut, while Capaldi previously performed at the event in 2020.

Capaldi – who is nominated for Song of the Year – sounds excited to be included in the line-up. "Last time I played the Brit Awards I was so scared that I had a panic attack before I went on, and then got hammered afterwards," he said. "Looking forward to more of the same this year x."

Harry Styles and Wet Leg lead the pack with four nominations each. Both recently picked up Grammys – Wet Leg for Best Alternative Music Album and Best Alternative Music Performance; Styles for Album of the Year – and chances are they will again emerge victorious.

The two acts will go head to head in the battle for British Album of the Year, joined by Stormzy, The 1975 and Fred Again. Stormzy has three nominations overall, as do Cat Burns, Fred Again and The 1975.

It's guaranteed to be quite a spectacle. You can watch the event live on ITV at 8.30pm, with red carpet coverage on ITV2 from 7.30pm. It'll also be live streamed on ITVX. Not in the UK? Make sure to you know how to use a VPN to watch a Brit Awards live stream from anywhere.

Watch the free Brit Awards live stream in the UK

The ceremony – complete with performances by some of the biggest names in pop – will be live streamed on ITVX. The Brits is where Jarvis Cocker invaded the stage during Michael Jackson's 1996 performance, so anything can happen...

Watch Brit Awards 2023 live stream from anywhere

You won't be able to watch your regular Brit Awards 2023 live stream while traveling abroad. The streaming service will spot that you're in a foreign country and block you. You can use a VPN (virtual private network) to get around this, though.

It's a straightforward piece of software which sets your device to appear as if it's in the right country, allowing you to watch the Brit Awards 2023 live stream from anywhere in the world.

We rate ExpressVPN as the best VPN. It offers a 30-day guarantee for all your money back if you're not happy with the service.

How to use a VPN for the Brit Awards live stream

(Image credit: Brit Awards 2023)

Can I watch the Brit Awards in the US?

The short short answer is no. You can watch some of the 2023 Brit Awards on YouTube, with the event set to get underway at 3.30pm ET / 12.30pm PT if you're in the US, and 7.30am AEDT on Sunday morning if you're in Australia.



Can I watch the Brit Awards 2023 in Australia?

No Australian TV channel will show the Brit Awards 2023, so the only way to watch is with a VPN. Or you can check out the official Brits YouTube channel (opens in new tab), which will host some videos from the night, but not the full ceremony.



Who are the Brit Awards 2023 nominees? Some of the nominees for the Brit Awards 2023 are as follows: British Album of the Year

The 1975 – Being Funny in a Foreign Language

Wet Leg – Wet Leg

Harry Styles – Harry's House

Stormzy – This Is What I Mean

Fred Again – Actual Life 3 (January 1 – September 9 2022) British Artist Of The Year

Central Cee

Fred Again

George Ezra

Harry Styles

Stormzy British Group

The 1975

Arctic Monkeys

Bad Boy Chiller Crew

Nova Twins

Wet Leg Song of The Year

Aitch & Ashanti – Baby

Cat Burns – Go

Dave – Starlight

Ed Sheeran & Elton John – Merry Christmas

Eliza Rose & Interplanetary Criminal – B.O.T.A. (Baddest of Them All)

George Ezra – Green Green Grass

Harry Styles – As It Was

Lewis Capaldi – Forget Me

LF System – Afraid to Feel

Sam Smith & Kim Petras – Unholy You can see a full list of the Brit Awards 2023 nominees here (opens in new tab).

What time is the Brit Awards 2023? The Brit Awards 2023 ceremony starts at 8.30pm GMT / 3.30pm EST / 12.30pm PST.

Where is the Brit Awards held? The Brit Awards 2023 ceremony takes place on Saturday 11th February at the O2 Arena in London.