Watch Grammys live stream 2023: how to watch the 65th annual music awards for free wherever you are

The 2023 Grammys takes place on Sunday 5th February, and with Bad Bunny, Mary J Blige, Lizzo and Luke Combs all set to perform, it's guaranteed to be quite a night. US fans can find a Grammys live stream on Paramount+ (7-day free trial). Remember to use a VPN if you're trying to watch your local stream from abroad.

The 65th Annual Grammy Awards takes place on Sunday 5th February at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. One of the biggest events on the music calendar, this year's ceremony sees late night talk show host Trevor Noah return for his third presenting gig in a row.

It promises to be a star-studded night. Nominees include Adele, Beyoncé, ABBA, Kendrick Lamar, Harry Styles and Coldplay, to name but a few. Plenty of the nominees will be performing on the night, including Bad Bunny, Brandi Carlile, Lizzo and Sam Smith, while a host of familiar faces will present awards, including First Lady Jill Biden, Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, Billy Crystal and James Corden.

In all, there are a whopping 91 awards to hand out, including some new categories – among these are Songwriter Of The Year (Non-Classical), Best Score Soundtrack For Video Games And Other Interactive Media, and Best Alternative Music Performance. Plus there's a new Special Merit Award for Best Song For Social Change.

The winners are decided by a select bunch of highly esteemed musicians, producers, recording engineers and other musical professionals who make up the Recording Academy.

The 65th Annual Grammy Awards starts at 8pm ET / 5pm PT / 1am GMT (Mon). It will stream live on Paramount+ in the US and Australia. Make sure to you know how to use a VPN to watch a Grammys live stream from anywhere.

In the US, Paramount+ (opens in new tab) is the place to find a Grammys live stream. Paramount+ costs $4.99 a month, or you can bundle it with Showtime for $11.99 a month.

You won't be able to watch your regular Grammys 2023 live stream while traveling abroad. The streaming service will spot that you're in a foreign country and block you. You can use a VPN (virtual private network) to get around this, though.

It's a straightforward piece of software which sets your device to appear as if it's in the right country, allowing you to watch the Grammys 2023 live stream from anywhere in the world.

We rate ExpressVPN as the best VPN. It offers a 30-day guarantee for all your money back if you're not happy with the service.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For the Grammys 2023, you may wish to choose 'US' for the Paramount+ 7-day free trial.

3. Then head over to Paramount+ (opens in new tab) on your browser or device and enjoy the free 2023 Grammys live stream!

Highlights from the ceremony will be streamed live on the Grammys official website. You can control the feed yourself, choosing from various options, and access exclusive features not available to TV viewers.

If you're in Australia, you can watch a Grammys live stream on the Australian version of Paramount+ (opens in new tab). It costs AU$89.99 a year, and brings you all manner of original shows, movies, sports action like the FA Cup and more besides.

Outside Australia? Simply use a VPN to access your local Grammys live stream without being geo-blocked.

Paramount+ has a free 7-day trial, so you can try before you buy. The price is AU$89.99 a year after the free ends, but there's no contract so you can cancel anytime.

Global Grammys 2023 start times

UK: 1am (Monday)

1am (Monday) Central Europe: 2am (Monday)

2am (Monday) USA (EST/PST): 8pm / 5pm

8pm / 5pm Australia: 9am (Monday)

9am (Monday) New Zealand: 2pm (Monday)

Who are the Grammy 2023 nominees? Some of the nominees for the Grammys 2023 are as follows: Record of the Year

Don't Shut Me Down – ABBA

Easy On Me – Adele

Break My Soul – Beyoncé

Good Morning Gorgeous – Mary J. Blige

You And Me On The Rock – Brandi Carlile Featuring Lucius

Woman – Doja Cat

Bad Habit – Steve Lacy

The Heart Part 5 – Kendrick Lamar

About Damn Time – Lizzo

As It Was – Harry Styles Album Of The Year

Voyage – ABBA

30 – Adele

Un Verano Sin Ti – Bad Bunny

Renaissance – Beyoncé

Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe) – Mary J. Blige

In These Silent Days – Brandi Carlile

Music Of The Spheres – Coldplay

Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers – Kendrick Lamar

Special – Lizzo

Harry's House – Harry Styles Song Of The Year

abcdefu – Sara Davis, GAYLE & Dave Pittenger, songwriters (GAYLE)

About Damn Time – Melissa “Lizzo” Jefferson, Eric Frederic, Blake Slatkin & Theron Makiel Thomas, songwriters (Lizzo)

All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (The Short Film) – Liz Rose & Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift)

As It Was – Tyler Johnson, Kid Harpoon & Harry Styles, songwriters (Harry Styles)

Bad Habit – Matthew Castellanos, Brittany Fousheé, Diana Gordon, John Carroll Kirby & Steve Lacy, songwriters (Steve Lacy)

Break My Soul – Beyoncé, S. Carter, Terius "The-Dream" Gesteelde-Diamant & Christopher A. Stewart, songwriters (Beyoncé)

Easy On Me – Adele Adkins & Greg Kurstin, songwriters (Adele)

God Did – Tarik Azzouz, E. Blackmon, Khaled Khaled, F. LeBlanc, Shawn Carter, John Stephens, Dwayne Carter, William Roberts & Nicholas Warwar, songwriters (DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy)

The Heart Part 5 – Jake Kosich, Johnny Kosich, Kendrick Lamar & Matt Schaeffer, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar)

Just Like That – Bonnie Raitt, songwriter (Bonnie Raitt) Best New Artist

Anitta

Omar Apollo

DOMi & JD Beck

Muni Long

Samara Joy

Latto

Måneskin

Tobe Nwigwe

Molly Tuttle

Wet Leg You can see a full list of the Grammys 2023 nominees here (opens in new tab).

