Brentford vs Manchester City live stream and how to watch the Premier League online and on TV

Brentford vs Manchester City live stream

Brentford vs Manchester City is available to watch in the US on Peacock TV, which starts at just $4.99 a month. The non-UK-televised Premier League clash is also streaming on FuboTV in Canada, and Optus Sport in Australia. Use our No.1-rated VPN to watch from anywhere, if you happen to be away from home. Full details on how to watch Brentford vs Manchester City just below.

Brentford vs Manchester City live stream: match preview

Champions Manchester City end their latest triumphant Premier League campaign with a trip to the Gtech Community Stadium to face Brentford.

City’s results since securing their third straight title last weekend have put them on the cusp of reaching the 90-point mark for the fourth time in seven seasons under Pep Guardiola. The champions saw their league winning run stop at 12 games as they drew 1-1 away to Brighton on Wednesday night, but they remain unbeaten in 25 matches in all competitions. With next month’s FA Cup and Champions League finals against Manchester United and Inter Milan respectively giving City the chance to clinch an historic treble, Pep Guardiola and co. do have bigger fish to fry – but a seventh straight final-day victory wouldn’t exactly be the worst preparation for those two showdowns.

Brentford, though, will be out to round off their impressive second Premier League campaign in style – and potentially seal the club’s first ever European qualification. Thomas Frank’s team sprung a big surprise in November’s reverse fixture, inflicting City’s sole home defeat of 2022/23 – but the Bees have been stung by the loss of Ivan Toney, whose brace clinched the three points that day, after the striker was hit with an eight-month ban for betting offences. Should Brentford complete a memorable double over City, however, and Aston Villa and Tottenham drop points against Brighton and Leeds respectively, they will earn themselves a spot in next season’s Europa Conference League.

Brentford vs Manchester City kicks off at 4.30pm BST / 11.30am EDT at the Gtech Community Stadium on Sunday 28th May. Make sure you know how to watch a Brentford vs Manchester City live stream from anywhere.

USA: Brentford vs Manchester City live stream

(Image credit: NBCUniversal)

EPL soccer fans in the US can watch Brentford vs Manchester City on Peacock TV, which is live streaming every Premier League game this weekend.

Of course, Peacock TV is only available within the States so be sure to use a football-friendly VPN if you're a subscriber stuck abroad. We recommend ExpressVPN, as it's reliable and comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

Brentford vs Manchester City Peacock TV Premium $4.99/month

Sign up to the monthly Premium plan and you can watch live EPL soccer games online or through Peacock TV app on the iOS, Android or smart TVs. There's no contract. You can cancel or change your plan anytime.

The Peacock TV app is available on iOS, Apple TV, Android, Android TV, Chromecast, LG smart TV, Vizio TV, PS4, and Xbox One. You can also watch through your web browser.

Watch Brentford vs Manchester City live from anywhere

You won't be able to watch your go-to Brentford vs Manchester City live stream while travelling abroad. The streaming service will spot that you're in a foreign country and block you. You can use a VPN (virtual private network) to get around this, though.

It's a straightforward piece of software that sets your device to appear as if it's in the right country, allowing you to watch any Brentford vs Manchester City live stream from anywhere in the world.

We rate ExpressVPN as the best VPN for the Premier League. It offers a 30-day guarantee for all your money back if you're not happy with the service.

How to use a VPN for Brentford vs Manchester City

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For Brentford vs Manchester City in the Premier League, you may wish to choose 'US' for Peacock TV.

3. Then head over to Peacock TV on your browser or device and enjoy the Brentford vs Manchester City live stream!

Can I watch Brentford vs Manchester City in the UK?

Sadly, Brentford vs Manchester City will not be televised in the UK, though you can keep up-to-date with the game with live commentary from BBC Radio 5Live and via the BBC Sport website.

Don't forget: Australian, US, and Canadian fans in the UK can watch the game by using a VPN to unblock the live streams on Optus Sport, Peacock TV and FuboTV.

Our expert verdict on the best OLED TVs

Watch Brentford vs Manchester City in Canada

FuboTV has the exclusive rights to broadcast every single Premier League fixture in Canada, which of course includes Brentford vs Manchester City. Watch live on the FuboTV app, the FuboTV website, or via compatible smart TVs and set-top boxes.

A subscription to FuboTV costs CA$24.99 per month, CA$59.97 for three months, or CA$199.99 for a full year. No contract, no fuss.

Use a VPN to watch FuboTV from abroad while travelling outside Canada.

Brentford vs Manchester City Watch all Premier League games

FuboTV has the rights to every Premier League 2022/23 live stream, plus Serie A soccer as well. It costs CA$24.99 per month or CA$199.99 for the year. There's a FuboTV app available on most smart platforms.

Watch Brentford vs Manchester City in Australia

If you're in Australia, streaming service Optus Sport is providing live coverage of Arsenal vs Wolves, as well as every other 2022/23 Premier League game. The service costs AU$24.99 monthly, but existing Optus customers can get it for AU$6.99 per month.

Stuck outside Oz? Don't forget that you can use a VPN to access your local Premier League live stream without being blocked.

Brentford vs Manchester City | Watch EPL for AU$25/month

Watch a Premier League 2022/23 live stream and more on streaming service Optus Sport. Watch on mobile, tablet, TV, computer or games console. Cancel anytime.

Brentford vs Manchester City kick-off time

Global Brentford vs Manchester City kick-off times

UK: 4.30pm

4.30pm Central Europe: 5.30pm

5.30pm USA (EDT/PDT): 11.30am / 8.30am

11.30am / 8.30am Australia: 1.30am (Monday)

1.30am (Monday) New Zealand: 3.30am (Monday)

All times 4.30pm BST (UK time) unless otherwise stated

Sunday 28th May

Arsenal vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

Aston Villa vs Brighton & Hove Albion

Brentford vs Manchester City

Chelsea vs Newcastle United

Crystal Palace vs Nottingham Forest

Everton vs AFC Bournemouth

Leeds United vs Tottenham Hotspur

Leicester City vs West Ham United

Manchester United vs Fulham

Southampton vs Liverpool