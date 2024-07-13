Alcaraz vs Djokovic live stream — how to watch for free, 2024 Wimbledon final TV channel

Novak Djokovic has unfinished business at Wimbledon – precisely, with Carlos Alcaraz. On Sunday, he'll get the chance to lay his demons to rest, with the Alcaraz vs Djokovic live stream set to serve up a rematch of last year's classic encounter, which left the Serb in a tailspin he's yet to truly get over. Alcaraz vs Djokovic takes place on Centre Court on Sunday, 14th July, with play scheduled to start no earlier than 2pm BST (9am ET / 6am PT in the US, and 11pm AEST in Australia).

When the Spaniard lost the opening set by 1-6, every single viewer knew how this was going to play out. Djokovic had a record-equalling eighth Wimbledon title within his grasp, his fifth in a row at the All England Club. The comeback, then, was scarcely believable, and to add insult to injury (or injury to insult) Djokovic damaged his wrist smashing his racquet into the net post, something he was subsequently fined £6,117 for.

He managed to salvage a degree of retribution by beating Alcaraz in the Cincinnati Open final a month later before going on to taste US Open glory, and while two further ATP Masters 1000 titles have followed, the 37-year-old doesn't carry quite the same fear factor that he used to. In seven previous attempts he hadn't managed to reach a final of any tournament this year, and his decline has coincided with the blossoming of Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner.

Alcaraz vs Djokovic is free to watch on BBC iPlayer in the UK and 9Now in Australia.

You can watch Alcaraz vs Djokovic for free on BBC One and BBC iPlayer in the UK (assuming you have a valid TV licence), and on Channel Nine and 9Now in Australia.

