Wales vs Iran live stream: how to watch the 2022 FIFA World Cup in 4K HDR

Though neither side won their opening fixture of Qatar 2022, the relative fortunes of Wales and Iran couldn't have been much starker. The former produced a plucky 1-1 draw, while the latter fell to a 6-2 drubbing meaning. Though a draw wouldn't be the end of the world for either side, both the Dragons and Team Melli will be going all out for the win. Make sure you know how to watch a Wales vs Iran live stream from anywhere (opens in new tab) and all games from the FIFA World Cup 2022 online for free.

Wales vs Iran live stream Dates: Friday 25th November, 2022 Kick-off: 10am (GMT) / 5am (EST)

Overrun first half, spirited second: that's the succinct way to sum up Wales' 1-1 draw with USA on Monday. The half-time introduction of Kieffer Moore turned the tide for Rob Page's side with the Bournemouth striker leading the line to fine effect and providing the target to get Wales up the pitch. Gareth Bale's nerveless penalty was to be expected, but Page will want more of a 90-minute performance against Iran and will have his fingers crossed that Joe Allen has recovered from his hamstring injury to return to the midfield. Add a bit of passing quality to the undoubted passion and they'll fancy a win. Then, it's England, who, oddly, Wales will likely be supporting on Friday night.

Iran struggled to deal with a bravura display from Gareth Southgate's side in their opening game of tournament, a 6-2 defeat. It was hardly helped by an early concussion to star goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand who is almost certain to miss this fixture too. Carlos Queiroz's team failed to impose themselves on the contest in the first half but showed signs of their undoubted talent in the second as Porto hitman Mehdi Taremi hit a brace.

This Group B match kicks off at 10am GMT / 5am EST at the 45,032-seater Ahmad bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan at Qatar 2022. Make sure you know how to watch a Wales vs Iran live stream and see all of the FIFA World Cup 2022.

Wales vs Iran live stream in 4K HDR

You can watch the Wales vs Iran live stream for free on BBC One and S4C for those wanting to watch in Welsh. It's also available to watch free online on BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab) in 4K HDR. BBC iPlayer's World Cup coverage is shot in native 4K resolution. You might find its a touch delayed but it's the best quality stream available and well worth tuning into.

UK football fans, whether at home or in another country, can tune into the World Cup games for free on BBC iPlayer.

Watch a Wales vs Iran live stream from anywhere

You won't be able to watch your regular Wales vs Iran live stream while traveling abroad. The streaming service will spot that you're in a foreign country and block you. You can use a VPN (virtual private network) to get around this, though.

It's a straightforward piece of software which sets your device to appear as if it's in the right country, allowing you to watch any Wales vs Iran live stream from anywhere in the world.

USA soccer stream: watch Wales vs Iran

In the USA, Fox Sports has the TV rights to the Wales vs Iran live stream. The match airs on Fox Sports 1. Anyone with Fox on cable can watch on TV or on the Fox Sports or Fox Now apps as usual but you can watch a Wales vs Iran live stream without cable too.

Canada soccer stream: watch Wales vs Iran

Cable network TSN has the rights to watch Wales vs Iran in Canada. That means that Canadians will need to add TSN to their cable TV package or subscribe to TSN for streaming-only for $19.99 a month or $199.90 per year.

Watch Wales vs Iran live stream in Australia

If you're in Australia, you can watch a Wales vs Iran live stream on SBS. Local streaming service SBS on Demand (opens in new tab) will provide live coverage every Qatar World Cup game.

Wales vs Iran live stream kick-off times

Global Wales vs Iran kick-off times

Local: 1pm

1pm UK: 10am

10am Central Europe: 11am

11am USA (EST/PST): 5am / 2am

5am / 2am Australia: 9pm

9pm New Zealand: 11pm

11pm India: 3.30pm

3.30pm Iran: 1.30pm

All times show in GMT (UK time)

GROUP STAGES:

Monday 21st November 2022

Group B: England 6-2 Iran (Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan; 1pm)

Group B: USA 1-1 Wales (Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan; 7pm)

Friday 25th November 2022

Group B: Wales vs Iran (Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan; 10am)

Group B: England vs USA (Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor; 7pm)

Tuesday 29th November 2022

Group B: Wales vs England (Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan; 7pm)

Group B: Iran vs USA (Al Thumama Stadium, Al Khor; 7pm)