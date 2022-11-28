Wales vs England live stream and how to watch the 2022 FIFA World Cup in 4K HDR

This Wales vs England puts more than local pride at stake as Group B comes to a thrilling climax at the 2022 World Cup. The Three Lions are in pole position to qualify and know a draw is enough, while a win means they reach the last 16 as group winners and potentially avoid the Netherlands. Nothing but victory is good enough for Wales, but they also need the other result in the group to go their way. Make sure you know how to watch a Wales vs England live stream from anywhere and all games from the FIFA World Cup 2022 online for free.

After a dispiriting 2-0 defeat to Iran last time out, Wales know they must go all-out for the win against their local rivals, who they haven't beaten since 1984. Robert Page's side must also hope Iran and the USA draw. Should the US win, Wales will need to beat England by four goals to progress. If Iran win in the other game, they're out regardless of their own result. Page has hinted he may make changes after Aaron Ramsey, in particular, struggled against Iran but the Welsh showed in the Euro 2016 groups – in which they led until two England goals in the last five minutes – that they have the fire and counterattacking game to cause their neighbours problems.

Though a point is enough for England to reach the last 16, Gareth Southgate will want to erase memories of the Three Lions' bore draw against the USA last Friday. England were careless in possession and slow in transition and were it not for the much-maligned Harry Maguire's granite forehead, the US could even have taken the spoils.

Knowing Wales must play on the front foot could help England attack spaces in behind. A morale-boosting win could be the much-needed wake up for a side that seemingly thinks it can sleep walk into the knockouts. Jack Grealish shone in a late cameo against the US and could be pushing for a start, while Jordan Henderson's extra energy and physicality may also see him get the nod.

If England can isolate the Welsh back three with their own trio of forwards in Harry Kane, Raheem Sterling and Bukayo Saka, then the Three Lions could get the win, but Gareth Bale will seldom have been more inspired to deliver another moment of brilliance in a Welsh shirt.

This Group B match kicks off at 7pm GMT / 2pm EST at the 45,032-seater Ahmad bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan, at Qatar 2022. Make sure you know how to watch a Wales vs England live stream and see all of the FIFA World Cup 2022.

You can watch the Wales vs England live stream for free on BBC One. It's also available to watch free online on BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab) in 4K HDR. BBC iPlayer's World Cup coverage is shot in native 4K resolution. You might find its a touch delayed but it's the best quality stream available and well worth tuning into.

UK football fans, whether at home or in another country, can tune into the World Cup games for free on BBC iPlayer. Outside the UK at the moment? Use a VPN to watch BBC iPlayer from abroad. (opens in new tab)

Watch a Wales vs England live stream from anywhere

You won't be able to watch your regular Wales vs England live stream while traveling abroad. The streaming service will spot that you're in a foreign country and block you. You can use a VPN (virtual private network) to get around this, though.

It's a straightforward piece of software which sets your device to appear as if it's in the right country, allowing you to watch any Wales vs England live stream from anywhere in the world.

USA soccer stream: watch Wales vs England

In the USA, Fox Sports has the TV rights to the Wales vs England live stream. The match airs on Fox Sports 1. Anyone with Fox on cable can watch on TV or on the Fox Sports or Fox Now apps as usual but you can watch a Wales vs England live stream without cable too.

Remember, though, if you're a UK citizen abroad, you can use a VPN to watch World Cup 2022 free (opens in new tab) on iPlayer and ITVX.

Cordcutters can also stream every game live on Peacock Premium (from $5/month) in Spanish.

Canada soccer stream: watch Wales vs England

Cable network TSN has the rights to watch Wales vs England in Canada. That means that Canadians will need to add TSN to their cable TV package or subscribe to TSN for streaming-only for $19.99 a month or $199.90 per year.

FuboTV subscribers will not be able to watch World Cup 2022, unlike those in the US. That said, if you're a US citizen away from home and in Canada, you can use a VPN to watch World Cup 2022 on FuboTV (opens in new tab) while away, just like you would normally.

Watch Wales vs England live stream in Australia

If you're in Australia, you can watch a Wales vs England live stream on SBS. Local streaming service SBS on Demand (opens in new tab) will provide live coverage every Qatar World Cup game.

Stuck away from your home in Oz at the moment? You'll need to use a VPN (opens in new tab) to access the free SBS live stream without being geo-blocked.

Wales vs England live stream kick-off times

Global Wales vs England kick-off times

Local: 10pm

10pm UK: 7pm

7pm Central Europe: 8pm

8pm USA (ET/PT): 2pm / 11am

2pm / 11am Australia: 6am (Wednesday)

6am (Wednesday) New Zealand: 8am (Wednesday)

8am (Wednesday) India: 12.30am (Wednesday)

GROUP STAGES:

Monday 21st November 2022

Group B: England vs Iran 6-2

Group B: USA vs Wales 0-0

Friday 25th November 2022

Group B: Wales vs Iran 0-2

Group B: England vs USA 0-0

Tuesday 29th November 2022

Group B: Wales vs England (Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan; 7pm)

Group B: Iran vs USA (Al Thumama Stadium, Al Khor; 7pm)