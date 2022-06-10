UFC 275 live stream and how to watch Teixeira vs Procházka online

UFC 275 brings us two huge title fights, with Teixeira vs Prochazka the headline event and Shevchenko vs Santos also on the card. Can Glover Teixeira keep his 205lb belt or will Czech powerhouse Jiří Procházka unseat the champion? US fans can watch the full fight on ESPN+ ($70 PPV); UK viewers can watch live on BT Sport 1 or with a BT Sport Monthly Pass (£25/month). Read on for streaming info, start time, full card information, tale of the tape and more. Here's how to watch a UFC 275 live stream from wherever you are.

With two title fights on the card, UFC 275 won't be short of action. The prelude will see women's flyweight Valentina Shevchenko attempt to extend her 125lb record with a seventh straight title defence against Brazil's Talia Santos. Then it's onto the big one: Glover Teixeira vs Jiří Procházka.

Teixeira (37-7-0) might be UFC's oldest first-time champion after beating Jan Blachowicz to the lightweight title in October, but the 42-year-old Brazilian won't give up his 205lb strap without a fight. Indeed, he's already warned 29-year-old Procházka (28-3-1) not to get carried away with his early success.

"Don’t believe the hype, guys," Teixeira said of his younger opponent. "The problem I see with a lot of young fighters is that [they] go in there and get so hyped up, and they believe the hype. They are such great, amazing fighters, but they believe they hype, the hype that everybody put in them. And then what happens? They’re done."

Anyone in the UK with a BT Sport (opens in new tab) subscription can watch Teixeira vs Procházka free of charge. Anyone without can buy a BT Sport monthly pass for £25 (opens in new tab) and get an instant UFC 275 live stream. Find out how to watch UFC 275 where you live below.

The best UFC 275 live stream deal in the US

(opens in new tab) UFC 275 and ESPN+ $99.98 for one year of sport (opens in new tab)

A UFC 275 PPV isn't cheap ($74.99) but this bundle deal for a little more includes a year's subscription to ESPN+ (normally $69.99) too. That's a $45 saving and a whole load of MLB, NHL, college sports and soccer from all over the world for the extra $14.99.

US: UFC 275 live stream – Teixeira vs Procházka

(Image credit: ESPN+ / UFC)

ESPN+ has the exclusive rights to UFC 275: Teixeira vs Procházka in the US. It's a pay-per-view, and requires an ESPN+ subscription (from $6.99 a month). There are two ways to watch:

1. Existing annual ESPN+ subscribers can order UFC 274 for $74.99.

2. New ESPN+ subscribers can get a special deal that includes one UFC PPV event (in HD) plus an annual ESPN+ subscription for just $99.98.

The Disney Bundle (opens in new tab) is another good value way to watch Teixeira vs Procházka. The package includes ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu (with ads) for just $13.99 a month. Simply purchase the $74.99 pay-per-view on top, and you're good to go!

UK: UFC 275 live stream – Teixeira vs Procházka

(Image credit: BT Sport)

UFC 275 – featuring Glover Teixeira vs Jiri Procházka – will be live on BT Sport 1 HD in the UK.

Those with a BT Sport subscription are in luck. The fight is included as part of their plan. Those without can also watch both the UFC 275 prelims and the main card with a no-contract BT Sport Monthly Pass (opens in new tab)(£25 a month). The pass lets you watch instantly on the BT Sport app or BT Sport webplayer (opens in new tab). Cancel at any time.

(opens in new tab) BT Sport Monthly Pass: Watch UFC 275 for just £25 (opens in new tab)

I's a rolling one month contract and you can cancel anytime. The pass lets you stream all four BT Sport channels across iOS and Android devices, games consoles, Now TV set-top boxes, Roku players and Amazon Fire TV devices.

Existing BT TV subscribers can access BT Sport channels for £10 per month. BT Broadband customers can enjoy the BT Sport app and watch on the go for the same price.

Sky TV users can also add BT Sport to their existing package from £25 a month. Here's today's best Sky TV deals.

EU: UFC 275 live stream – Teixeira vs Procházka

(Image credit: DAZN)

MMA fans in Germany, Italy, Austria and Spain can watch a UFC 275 live stream on DAZN (opens in new tab). Subscription to the streaming service costs €29.99 a month (around £25 / $35 / AU$48).

You don't have to stay up late, either. DAZN will replay UFC 275, including Teixeira vs Procházka, throughout Sunday.

(opens in new tab) UFC 275 live stream with DAZN for only €29.99 (opens in new tab)

DAZN has the rights to the UFC, Bundesliga, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, US Sports, Fightsports, and much more live and on demand in selected European countries. Cancel at anytime.

Australia: UFC 275 live stream – Teixeira vs Procházka

(Image credit: UFC / Kayo Sports)

Aussie fans who want to watch a UFC 275 live stream will need to pay-per-view via Main Event on Kayo Sports (opens in new tab).

Teixeira vs Procházka costs AU$54.95. The main event is is expected to start around 2pm AEST on Sunday, 12th June 2022. Or you can watch one of the many replays at time that suits you.

UFC 275 full fight card

UFC 275: Teixeira vs Procházka main card – from 12am ET / 3am BST

Glover Teixeira (c) vs Jiri Prochazka - Light heavyweight

Valentina Shevchenko (c) vs Talia Santos - Women's flyweight

Zhang Weili vs Joanna Jedrzejczyk - Women's strawweight

Rogerio Bontorin vs Manel Kape - Flyweight

Jack Della Maddalene vs Ramazan Emeev - Welterweight

UFC 275: Teixeira vs Procházka prelims – from 8pm ET / 1am BST

Jakob Malkoun vs Brendan Allen - Middleweight

Seung Woo Choi vs Joshua Culibao - Featherweight

Steve Garcia vs Hayisaer Maheshate - Lightweight

Jake Matthews vs Andre Fialho - Welterweight

Tale of the tape – Teixeira vs Procházka

Name: Glover "The Brazilian Pit Bull" Teixeira – Jiri "BJP" Procházka

Nationality: Brazilian – Czech

Date of birth: 28th Oct 1979 – 14th Oct 1992

Height: 6ft 2 – 6ft 3

Reach: 76 inches – 80 inches

Total fights: 40 – 32

Record: 37-7-0 – 28-3-1