UEFA Champions League Final live stream: how to watch Man City vs Chelsea in 4K or for free

Man City face Chelsea in an all-English Champions League Final on Saturday, 29th May. Why can't it be played in England? Because VIPs and sponsors. Instead, some 12,000 fans will fly to Porto's Estadio do Dragao in Portugal to watch the European showpiece. Don't want to jump on a plane? Make sure you know how to watch a Champions League Final live stream in 4K and from anywhere the world.

Champions League Final live stream Kick off: 8pm BST / 9pm CET / 3pm ET Location: Estadio do Dragao, Porto US stream: Paramount+ ($5.99) AUS stream: Optus Sport (AU$14.99) Free trials: Paramount+ & DAZN Watch anywhere: ExpressVPN 4K stream: BT Sport

The latest team news is a major boost for Manchester City: Kevin De Bruyne has returned to training and "feels good", according to Pep Guardiola.

The UEFA Champions League has always been an edge-of-your-seat affair but this year's history-making final is set to provide an unmissable evening of sport. It was originally due to be played in Istanbul, Turkey, but was switched to Portugal owing to issues surrounding the coronavirus pandemic.

Premier League and League Cup winners Manchester City have conceded just four goals on the way to their first ever Champions League Final. The Citizens road to the 2021 finale saw them triumph over Borussia Dortmund in the quarters (4-2 agg) and Paris St Germain in the semis (4-1 agg).

"We fought together and we're in the final of the Champions League, and those are nice words," Guardiola said. "People believe it's easy to get to the final of the Champions League. Getting to the final now makes sense of what we have done in the past four or five years. Every day these guys have been consistent and this is remarkable."

Chelsea, meanwhile, have lost just three games in all competitions since Thomas Tuchel took charge in January. The Blues changed manager mid-season when they beat Bayern Munich to the trophy back in 2012, so Tuchel will be hoping to mirror that pattern. Having beaten Porto in the quarters (2-1 agg) and the mighty Real Madrid in the semis (3-1 agg), Chelsea have nothing to fear.

Will it be title number two for Chelsea or will City finally achieve their dream of European glory?

It's an 8pm kick-off in Porto on Saturday 29th May. Lucky football fans in Australia can subscribe to Optus Sports to catch the Champions League final, plus Premier League and Europa League matches, for just AU$14.99/month. Make sure to use a VPN if needed when travelling outside Australia for access.

Read on for more details on how to watch a Champions League Final live stream in 4K or for free wherever you are in the world.

Champions League Final live stream for $5.99

(Image credit: ViacomCBS)

Soccer fans in the States are lucky enough to be able to watch the UEFA Champions League final live through Paramount Plus – and the first 7 days are free. After that, you'll pay $5.99 a month. No contract. Bargain, right?

Of course, Paramount Plus is only available within the US. Stuck abroad? Simply use a VPN to access a live stream without being blocked. We recommend ExpressVPN as it comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

Champions League final Paramount Plus 7-day free trial

Watch the UEFA Champions League Final for free with a 7-day free trial of Paramount Plus. You can choose from any of the Champions League and Europa League games. It's $5.99 per month once the trial expires. Cancel at any time.

Watch a Champions League Final live stream anywhere in the world using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant Champions League final rights holders, you won't be able to use them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, such that the servers and services you’re accessing aren’t aware of what you’re doing. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN which offers a 100 per cent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service any time within the first 30-days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.

Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up. Try it – it's easier than you think.

Watch a Champions League Final live stream in Australia

(Image credit: Optus Sport)

If you're in Australia, local streaming service Optus Sport provides live coverage of the Champions League final, Europa League and Premier League for just AU$14.99 per month or AU$68 for six months.

Stuck outside Oz at the moment? Don't forget that you can use a VPN to access a live stream without being blocked.

Optus Sport 6-month pass for AU$68 (£39/$53)

Watch live Premier League, Champions League, Europa League matches and exclusive sports documentaries on streaming service Optus Sport. Watch on mobile, tablet, TV, computer or games console. Cancel anytime.

You can download the Optus Sport app for Android and iOS devices. Fetch TV, Apple TV, Android TV, LG, Amazon Fire, and Chromecast also carry the app for smart TV viewing. You can watch Optus Sport live streams through Chrome, Firefox, Safari and Edge browsers and, lastly, it's also available on Xbox.

Watch a Champions League Final live stream in the UK

(Image credit: BT Sport)

Rights to show the UEFA Champions League Final in the UK belong to BT Sport, whose long-term deal to broadcast all matches from UEFA club competitions means you'll also be able to watch the Europa League.

Man City vs Chelsea will be shown on BT Sport 2 (HD) and BT Sport Ultimate (4K). The build up starts at 7.15pm BST for an 8pm kick-off.

BT Sport for existing BT TV customers from £7.50

Upgrading to all four BT Sport channels is no big deal if you’re already a BT customer. Those with BT TV already can access the channels for £7.50 per month for the first three months. BT Broadband customers can enjoy the BT Sport app and watch on the go for the same price.

New BT broadband and BT TV customers get access to some great deals including BT Sport while existing BT customers can upgrade to the sport channels for as little as £10 per month.

Sky TV users can also add BT Sport to their existing package from £30 a month, but that will not include any 4K viewing. It's also worth looking out for bundled Sky Sports and BT Sport deals.

BT Sport for Sky TV customers from £20 per month

Sky TV customers can add the BT Sport channels to their TV package for £20 per month on a 24-month contract. This gets you instant access to the BT Sport app.

However you subscribe to BT Sport, though, you will get access to streams via the BT website and BT Sport app, so you can watch on the move within the UK or from abroad, using a VPN .

Watch the Champions League final live in 4K

You can watch the 2021 Champions League final between Man City and Chelsea in 4K HDR, beamed at 50fps on BT Sport Ultimate, channel 433. If you're hooked up specifically on the BT TV platform then it's also available in with Dolby Atmos sound.

BT Sport Ultimate fixtures are also available, minus the Atmos, for Virgin Media customers who subscribe to the BT Sport Collection. You can enjoy it in 4K HDR on channel 555.

BT Sport Collection on Virgin Media £18 per month

The BT Sport Collection on Virgin Media is a £18 bolt-on, at the time of writing. It brings coverage of football, rugby, cricket, UFC and more, plus access to BT Sport Ultra HD for 4K viewing. You can cancel the subscription at any time.

Those on Virgin Media will need the Virgin V6 box and a 4K TV to make sure they're getting the action at maximum resolution. With the basic Big Bundle, BT Sport is £18 per month but all five BT Sport channels, including Ultra HD, are included on the larger TV packages which start at £57 per month. More details on Virgin Media TV bundles.

BT Sport Ultimate is not available on the Sky TV platform but anyone with an Xbox, PlayStation, Apple TV or a Samsung TV can watch the Champions League final in 4K HDR using the BT Sport app with the BT Sport Monthly Pass. No contract required.

BT Sport Monthly Pass £25 per month

Enjoy the Champions League final, FA Cup, Premier League and more in 4K HDR, all contract-free through the BT Sport app on games consoles, Apple TV and Samsung TVs. You do not need to be a BT customer and can opt out at any time.

Watch a free Champions League Final live stream

Football fans in Canada, Austria and Germany get the chance to watch the UEFA Champions League final for free. DAZN has the rights to show the Champions League final and a host of sports in these territories, and, best of all, DAZN offers a 1-month free trial. So long as you've not used yours already, then you can enjoy Man City vs Chelsea for nada.

Champions League final DAZN 1-month free trial

DAZN has the rights to the Bundesliga, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, US Sports, fightsports, and much more live and on demand in Austria, Canada and Germany. Try free for 1 month. Cancel at anytime.

Sadly the DAZN free trial isn't available to those outside these regions. If you are a DAZN customer but travelling abroad, simply use a VPN to access a Champions League Final live stream without being blocked.

It's also worth noting that there are free streams on terrestrial channels such Match TV in Russia, if that's where you happen to be. You can find a full list of the world's broadcasters with rights to show the live Champions League football here.

Champions League Fixtures

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

All times shown in BST.

Saturday 29th May 2021

Chelsea vs Man City - 8pm, BT Sport 2 and BT Sport Ultimate

Predicted line-ups for the Champions League final

Manchester City: Ederson; Walker, Stones, Rúben Dias, Zinchenko; Bernardo Silva, Fernandinho, Gündoğan; Mahrez, De Bruyne, Foden.

Chelsea: Mendy; Christensen, Thiago Silva, Rüdiger; Azpilicueta, Jorginho, Kanté, Chilwell; Havertz, Werner, Mount.

