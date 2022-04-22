Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte live stream and how to watch the boxing for free online

Tyson Fury will make British boxing history this Saturday when he steps into the ring with Dillian Whyte in front of a 94,000-strong crowd at Wembley Stadium. The winner will likely meet Anthony Joshua or Alexander Usyk, so the stakes are high. The star-studded fight is a $70 PPV in the US but only £25 ($35) in the UK, and FREE in Germany! Make sure you know how to watch a Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte free live stream on Bild with a VPN.

Fury vs Whyte live stream Date: Saturday 23rd April 2022 Start time: 8pm ET / 1am BST (Mon) / 10am AEST Fury vs Whyte: 11pm ET / 4am BST (Mon) / 1pm AEST (Mon) Venue: Wembley Stadium, London FREE stream: Bild TV (Germany) Watch anywhere: ExpressVPN

Tyson Fury (31-0-1, 22 KOs) scored the WBA, WBF, IBO and The Ring Magazine heavyweight titles in 2015, adding the WBC belt to his haul in 2020. Saturday's fight against mandatory challenger Dillian Whyte will be the 33-year-old's first duel since demolishing Deontay Wilder five months ago.

"He’s a good fighter. He’s a good, strong, solid man. He’s big, he’s strong, he’s tough, he’s game, he’s got a good punch on him, he’s knocked out a lot of men," The Gypsy King told reporters earlier this week.

"He’s got a lot of experience in the fight game, he was also a kickboxer and an MMA man, so he’s definitely a man that needs a lot of respect. I’ve trained as hard for Dillian as I did for Wilder. So he’ll be fighting the best Tyson Fury."

Jamaican-born Whyte – Fury's former sparring partner – has held multiple regional heavyweight championships, including the WBC silver title since 2017. Can he upset the odds this weekend?

The Fury vs Whyte PPV costs $70 in the US, but it's half that on BT Sport (UK) and lucky fans in Germany can watch free on Bild TV. Make sure you know how to watch a Fury vs Whyte live stream from where you are.

Fury vs Whyte free stream

Good news: boxing fans in Germany can enjoy the fight for free on Bild.TV. German citizens travelling abroad can use a VPN to watch Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte free on Bild TV. We recommend ExpressVPN because it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee and 24/7 customer support.

Dutch fans can stream the fight as part of their regular Viaplay subscription (a very reasonable €13.99 a month). Again, be sure to use a VPN when travelling abroad.

Previous Fury fights have been streamed free on TV Azteca (Mexico), REN-TV (Russia), PPTV (China) and DMAX (Turkey), so if you're resident in one of those countries, you could be in luck.

In the UK, Fury vs Whyte is available to watch live on pay-per-view via BT Sport Box Office at a cost of £25. In the US, the Fox Sports/ESPN+ PPV costs $70.

Watch a Fury vs Whyte live stream from abroad using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant Fury vs Whyte rights holders, you won't be able to use them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, such that the servers and services you’re accessing aren’t aware of what you’re doing. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN which offers a 100 per cent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service any time within the first 30-days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.

Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days

ExpressVPN hits it for six with a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up.

How to use a VPN for Fury vs Whyte free stream

Using a VPN is incredibly simple for watching sport streams from abroad:

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For the Fury vs Whyte, you may wish to choose 'Germany' for Bild TV.

3. Then head over to Bild TV on your browser or device and enjoy the Fury vs Whyte live stream.

If, for whatever reason, you can't get it working, then do remember that you have the comfort of a 30-day money back guarantee with ExpressVPN. You could also try NordVPN, which also comes with a 30-day money back guarantee, and Surfshark which offers 24 hour assistance.

UK: Fury vs Whyte live stream

In the UK, boxing fans can stream the big fight for just £25 ($35) via BT Sport Box Office.

Going to be outside the UK this weekend? You'll need to use a VPN to access BT Sport Box Office without being blocked.

You can watch online, via Mac or PC, or with the BT Sport Box Office app for iOS and Android. The apps supports Chromecast and Airplay, so you can cast to your TV if needs be.

Fury vs Whyte PPV £25 ($35) on BT Sport Box Office

Catch all the action from Saturday night's boxing from Wembley at this bargain price from BT Sports. Remember to use a VPN to watch from abroad – UK citizens only, please.

US: Fury vs Whyte live stream

(Image credit: ESPN+)

Fury vs Whyte is a pay-per-view in the US, with Fox Sports and ESPN Plus sharing the rights.

It's expensive too. Ordering Fury vs Whyte will cost $70. In the UK, it's just £25. In Germany, it's free on Bild TV (see above).

If you're a Brit who happens to be in the US this weekend, simply use a VPN to access BT Sport Box Office as if you were back home in the UK.

Australia: Fury vs Whyte live stream

Boxing fans in Australia can watch a Fury vs Whyte live stream on Stan Event. It's a AU$60 pay-per-view – and that's on top of Stan subscription. New users get a 30-day free trial; after that it's AU$10 a month for the basic plan.

Netherlands: Fury vs Whyte live stream

Streaming giant Viaplay has the rights to Fury vs Whyte in 10 European countries. Better still, viewers in the Netherlands can watch the fight as part of their regular, €13.99 a month Viaplay subscription.

Don't forget to use a VPN is if you are stuck outside of the Netherlands this weekend. We recommend ExpressVPN because it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee and 24/7 customer support.

Fury vs Whyte undercard

Tyson Fury vs. Dillian Whyte; WBC and Ring Magazine world heavyweight titles

Anthony Cacace vs. Jhonatan Romero; Super featherweight

Isaac Lowe vs. Nick Ball; Featherweight

David Adeleye vs. Chris Healey; Heavyweight

Tommy Fury vs. Daniel Bocianski; Light heavyweight

Karol Itauma vs. Michal Ciach; Light heavyweight

Royston Barney Smith vs. Michael Walton; Super featherweight

Fury vs Whyte: tale of the tape

Tyson "Gypsy King" Fury – Dillian "Body Snatcher" Whyte

Nationality: British – British

Born: 12th August 12 1988 – 11th April 1988

Height: 6ft 9 – 6ft 4

Reach: 85 inches – 78 inches

Total Fights: 32 – 30

Record: 31-0-1 with 22 knockouts – 28-2 with 19 knockouts