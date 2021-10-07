Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder 3 live stream and how to watch the boxing trilogy fight for free

Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder 3 – the heavyweight fight of the century – is set for this Saturday night in Las Vegas, 9th October 2021. With Wilder desperate to reclaim the WBC belt from the Gypsy King, the capacity crowd at the T-Mobile Arena is in for a thriller. The star-studded fight is a $79.99 pay-per-view in the USA, but it's only £24.95 ($35) in the UK and even possibly free in some places! Make sure you know how to watch a Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder live stream from anywhere in the world.

There's no doubt that Tyson Fury (30-0-1) is clear favourite to defend his title on Saturday. He claimed the WBC belt last year after dominating his opponent to claim a seventh-round stoppage. It won't be easy though – 'Bronze Bomber' Deontay Wilder (42-1-1) has vowed to produce "a devastating knockout" and regain the belt.

The pair of heavyweights were originally due to lock horns in summer 2020 but Wilder's injury put paid to that clash. Fury then tried to make a fight with Anthony Josha, but Wilder's team complained and blew it up. Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder 3 was finally set for this summer... until Fury contracted covid-19.

With the blockbuster bout now just hours away, the Gypsy King is as confident as ever, telling reporter that he's "living in Wilder's mind rent-free" and won't get caught out, as he did in the first fight when Wilder knocked him to the canvas, prompting Fury to mount a spectacular comeback.

“I’m going to knock Deontay Wilder spark out, and it’s going to be even quicker than our last fight,” Fury said. “If he couldn’t beat me after three years out of the ring and 10 stone weight loss, he’s never beating me. None of them will. They’re just hyped-up bums. All of them. Wilder, Joshua, Usyk. They’re all bums. Compared to me, they’re no good.”

35-year-old Alabama native Wilder is just as confident: "I won’t be going back to old habits, it’ll be right off of what we’ve been working on in this camp... In the end, my hand will be raised high in the sky because I knocked him out."

A crowd of 20,000 are already converging on Las Vegas' T-Mobile Arena for one of the richest fights ever. Fury will take home a guaranteed $30m (£22m) while Wilder purse will be $20m (£15m).

The Wilder vs Fury 3 PPV event costs $79.99 in the US, but it's around half that on BT Sport (UK) and Kayo Sports (Australia) and lucky fans in Mexico and Turkey might even be able to watch it for free on TV Azteca and DMAX, respectively. Make sure you know how to watch a Fury vs Wilder 3 live stream wherever you are.

Fury vs Wilder 3 free live stream

Rumour has it boxing fans in Turkey can watch Fury vs Wilder 3 free online on DMAX. There also looks to be a free live stream on TV Azteca for those in Mexico.

Turkish or Mexican citizen outside Turkey or Mexico this weekend? You'll need to use a VPN to access top Turkish TV channel DMAX or TV Azteca without being blocked. We recommend ExpressVPN because it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee and 24/7 customer support. Full details below.

While not free boxing fans in Germany, Switzerland and Austria, can watch Wilder vs Fury 3 on DAZN for the very reasonable price of just €14.99.

Subscription to DAZN costs just €14.99 a month and you can cancel at any time. Again, you'll need to use a VPN when accessing your DAZN account when outside Germany, Switzerland or Austria.

In the UK, Fury vs Wilder 3 is available to watch live on pay-per-view via BT Sport Box Office at a cost of £24.95. In the US, the Fox Sports/ESPN+ PPV costs $79.99. Ouch!

Watch a Fury vs Wilder 3 live stream from abroad using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant Fury vs Wilder 3 rights holders, you won't be able to use them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, such that the servers and services you’re accessing aren’t aware of what you’re doing. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN which offers a 100 per cent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service any time within the first 30-days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.

UK: Fury vs Wilder 3 live stream live stream

In the UK, boxing fans can stream the big fight for just £24.95 ($35) via BT Sport Box Office.

Going to be outside the UK this weekend? You'll need to use a VPN to access BT Sport Box Office without being blocked. We recommend ExpressVPN because it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee and 24/7 customer support.

You can watch online, via Mac or PC, or with the BT Sport Box Office app for iOS and Android. The apps supports Chromecast and Airplay, so you can cast to your TV if needs be.

The Fury vs Wilder 3 ringwalks are due at 4.30am BST / 11.30pm ET / 8.30pm PT / 2.30pm AEDT.

US: Fury vs Wilder 3 live stream

Fury vs Wilder 3 is a pay-per-view in the US, with Fox Sports and ESPN Plus sharing the rights.

It's expensive too. Ordering Wilder vs Fury 3 will cost $79.99 – far more than anywhere else in the world. In the UK, for example, you can buy live stream for just £24.95.

If you're a Brit who happens to be in the US this weekend, there's no need to pay $79.99. Simply use a VPN to access BT Sport Box Office as without being blocked, as if you were back home in the UK. We recommend ExpressVPN because it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee and 24/7 customer support.

Australia: Fury vs Wilder 3 live stream

Boxing fans in Australia can watch a Fury vs Wilder 3 live stream on Kayo Sports Main Event for AU$59.95 (£35, $45).

Don't forget to use a VPN is if you are stuck outside of your home country of Australia this weekend. We recommend ExpressVPN because it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee and 24/7 customer support.

Fury vs Wilder 3 undercard

Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder 3 – for the WBC and The Ring heavyweight titles

Robert Helenius vs Adam Kownacki

Efe Ajagba vs Frank Sanchez – for the WBC Continental Americas and WBO NABO heavyweight titles

Robeisy Ramirez vs Orlando Gonzalez Ruiz

Edgar Berlanga vs Marcelo Esteban Coceres – for the WBO NABO super-middleweight title

Julian Williams vs Vladimir Hernandez

Jared Anderson vs Vladimir Tereshkin

Rances Barthelemy vs TBC

Viktor Vykhryst vs Mike Marshall

Bruce Carrington vs Cesar Cantu

Fury vs Wilder 3: tale of the tape

Tyson "Gypsy King" Fury – Deontay "Bronze Bomber" Wilder

Nationality: English – American

Born: 12th August 12 1988 – 25th October 1985

Height: 6ft 9 – 6ft 7

Reach: 85 inches – 83 inches

Total Fights: 31 – 44

Record: 30-0-1 with 21 knockouts – 42-1-1 with 41 knockouts

Deontay Wilder on Tyson Fury

"I see me beating him up and then knocking him out. As many things that I visualise in the first fight along with the second.

"I didn't execute game plan but this time around It's just a different feeling, you know, all the way around. Just all the surrounding around me.

"The atmosphere. You know what I'm saying just the energy as a whole. I'm looking forward to putting on a great performance come October the 9th.

"Those that are in the area are going to feel the electricity that's in there."

Tyson Fury on Deontay Wilder

"I'm living in Wilder's mind rent-free the whole time.

"Every time he looks in the mirror he sees Tyson Fury. Every time he goes to bed, before closes his eyes at night, he sees the Gypsy King.

"Every time he wakes up and thinks about in the morning he thinks of Tyson Fury.

"Even when he goes to sleep at night with his missus he's thinking of Tyson Fury. It's crazy, it must be crazy to be obsessed with a man like me."