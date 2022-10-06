The Google Pixel 7 is official: release date, price, specs and features

Google has lifted the lid on the Pixel 7. With a sharp screen, a new Tensor 2 system on a chip and running the brand new Android 13 operating system, it and the Pixel 7 Pro promise to be two of Google's finest phones to date.

So what exactly do they offer? How much do they cost? And are they legitimate rivals to the iPhone 14 and Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra? Let's see what Google is offering...

(Image credit: Google)

Google officially unveiled the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro at the Made by Google event on 6th October. Pre-orders are open now, with shipping set to start on 13th October.

The launch didn't come as a surprise – an October Pixel reveal is now as much a part of the tech calendar as the annual iPhone reveal in September.

Here's a rundown of all the recent Google Pixel phone announcement dates:

Google Pixel: 4th October 2016

Google Pixel 2: 4th October 2017

Google Pixel 3: 9th October 2018

Google Pixel 4: 15th October 2019

Google Pixel 5: 30th September 2020

Google Pixel 6: 19th October 2021

Google Pixel 7: 6th October 2022

Google Pixel 7: price

It seems that everything is getting more expensive, from food to petrol, energy bills and mortgages. But not Google's Pixel phones.

The Pixel 7 starts at the same £599 / $599 / AU$999 as the Pixel 6, which, in a world of rising prices, is refreshing. The same goes for the Pixel 7 Pro – its asking price of £849 / $899 / AU$1299 is the same as the Pixel 6 Pro's.

The standard Pixel 7 is a lot cheaper than the iPhone 14 (which starts at £849 / $799 / AU$1399), and our current Android fave, the Sony Xperia 1 IV (cost: £1299 / $1599 / AU$2300). And there's more good news: Google recently launched the Pixel 6a, which costs even less – £399 / $449 / AU$749. So we could see an even cheaper alternative launch in a few months' time.

Google Pixel 7: design

(Image credit: Google)

As you can see, the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro look very similar to their predecessors – they have the same camera bar on the back, which was the most notable element of the Pixel 6 range's design, as well as the same hole punch enclosure for the selfie camera on the front. But there are some differences.

The Pixel 7 is marginally smaller than the Pixel 6, for instance. This has been achieved through a combination of a smaller screen (6.3 inches to its predecessor's 6.4-inch panel) and slimmer bezels. Both the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro are now greener than ever – both phones' aluminium enclosures are made from 100 per cent recycled content, up from 30 per cent in their predecessors.

Like the Pixel 6 Pro, the Pixel 7 Pro has a 6.7-inch screen, but otherwise looks very similar to the standard Pixel 7. They come in different colours though: the Pixel 7 comes in Snow, Obsidian and the new Lemongrass finish, while the Pixel 7 Pro comes in Snow, Obsidian and a new Hazel colour.

Google Pixel 7: specs

(Image credit: Google)

Let's start with the screens.

The Pixel 7's 6.3-incher has an FHD+ resolution (1080x2400), a sharpness of 416ppi and a 90Hz refresh rate. The 7 Pro's 6.7-incher has a higher resolution (QHD+ 1440x3120), LTPO tech, a higher sharpness of 512ppi and a refresh rate of 120Hz. It also goes brighter than the Pixel 7's – the Pro's maximum brightness is 1500 nits to the 7's 1400 nits.

Other than that, the two have identical specs – both are made from Corning Gorilla Glass with Victus cover glass, both are always-on screens with At a Glance and Now Playing features, and both support HDR up to 1000 nits. Contrast ratios are over 1,000,000:1, and they have full 24-bit depth for 16 million colours.

Both phones offer "beyond 24-hour battery life" and up to 72 hours using the Extreme battery Saver feature (though this limits what the phone can do). `The Pixel 7 has a 4355mAh battery and the 7 Pro a 5000mAh model – both are slightly smaller than their Pixel 6 equivalents.

Both fast charge up to 50 per cent battery in just 30 minutes, both are Qi-certified for wireless charging, and both can share their juice with another device using the Battery Share function.

Storage? But of course. The Pixel 7 comes in 128GB and 256GB varieties, while the Pixel 7 Pro adds a 512GB model to the mix.

Android 13 is the order of the day. This has had a full reveal already, and lets you "recolour" your app icons to match your phone’s wallpaper, and assign specific languages to individual apps.

As rumoured, facial unlock comes on both phones as standard, along with fingerprint recognition using an under-display fingerprint scanner. And both charge via USB-C.

There are more software tricks to play with, too. Assistant voice typing will automatically suggest emojis that are relevant to your messages, and you can search for emojis with your voice. Assistant voice typing is now available in French, Italian and Spanish, in addition to English, German, and Japanese.

The new Pixels can transcribe audio messages using Google's Messages app, so you can read them if you're not in a situation to listen to them. And Clear Calling will use machine learning to minimise background sounds like wind and traffic while enhancing the caller's voice, so you should be able to hear them in any environment. Clear Calling is coming later this year.

Also later this year, both phones will get VPN by Google One at no extra cost, so you can keep your online activity private regardless of what app or web browser you use.

Both phones run on Google's next-gen Tensor system on a chip, along with the Titan M2 security coprocessor. According to Google, it's the Tensor that allows for even more AI-led performance gains, new features, and photography and video upgrades. Speaking of which...

Google Pixel 7: camera

(Image credit: Google)

As already announced by Google ahead of the full reveal, the Pixel 7 has a double camera set-up on the rear, while the 7 Pro adds a third lens. Just like the Pixel 6 range, that means the standard model gets a wide and ultra-wide angle lens, while the Pro adds a telephoto lens.

The main shooter for both cameras has a 50-megapixel wide-angle lens with 1.2 μm pixel width, an ƒ/1.85 aperture, 82° field of view and 1/1.31" image sensor size. This is joined by a 12-megapixel ultra-wide snapper, which has autofocus on the 7 Pro but not the standard Pixel 7. Both phones have a 1.25 μm pixel width and ƒ/2.2 aperture, as well as lens correction, but the 7 Pro's ultra-wide camera has a slightly wider field of view (125.8° compared to the Pixel 7's 114°).

The Pixel 7 Pro's telephoto lens has a 48-megapixel sensor has a 0.7 μm pixel width, ƒ/3.5 aperture, 20.6° field of view and 5x optical zoom. But the Super Res Zoom goes up to 30x – way more than the 8x that the Pixel 7's main camera is capable of. Which should make for much more detailed shots when zoomed in.

Both phones have a laser detect auto-focus sensor, a spectral and flicker sensor, optical and electronic image stabilisation plus a fast camera launcher that promises to get you shooting quicker.

But a camera is only as good as its abilities, and both phones have plenty of these. Chief among the Pixel 7 Pro's skills is Photo Unblur, which uses machine learning to take the blur out of your snaps (even your old ones taken with a different camera). All you do is tap, and the blur is banished so you can see someone's expression clearly, or so it promises.

Macro Focus makes sure your up-close photos are in focus, while the Magic Eraser makes a return from the Pixel 6 range (this lets you take elements out of a snap quickly and easily without using complicated photo editing software).

Other features have also come back, and they've been improved. Real Tone's camera algorithms have been trained with over 10000 additional portraits of people of colour to ensure that the camera consistently renders all skin tones authentically. And Night Sight now only needs half of the normal exposure time to produce low-light images that are sharp and detailed.

Both have the same 10.8-megapixel front-facing camera. A new Guided Frame feature helps those who are blind or low-vision to take selfies. A combination of audio cues, high-contrast visual animations and haptic feedback will guide them to frame the shot correctly.

In terms of video, both phones shoot the same 4K video at 30/60fps, or 1080p at 30/60fps. But new 10-bit HDR lets you record brighter, higher contrast videos with wider colour ranges. And Cinematic Blur lets you shoot cinema-like videos with a shallow depth-of-field. Start clearing space for that Best Cinematography Oscar.

Google Pixel 7: early thoughts

Like the iPhone 14, the Pixel 7 is more of a minor upgrade than a proper revolutionary handset. We're in the business of marginal gains here. But that's the state of the whole smartphone industry at the moment – companies are making minor improvements to already excellent products, rather than starting again from scratch.

Is it enough to convince consumers to upgrade? Better cameras and some neat, Google-only software tricks are certainly appealing, so if you're due an upgrade, the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro are definitely ones to consider. As for the rest of us? Wait for our review to find out...

MORE:

The iPhone 14 is official: all the specs and features

The ones to beat: Best Android phones

Why not pair your Pixel phone with the best wireless earbuds around?