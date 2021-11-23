Google Pixel 6A leaks show a smaller handset with no headphone jack

It may only be a month since the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro were released but we’re already looking ahead to the launch of Google’s next mid-range handset with the first look at the Pixel 6A.

Leaked images first published by Steve Hemmerstoffer (@OnLeaks via 91Mobiles) show renders of the 6A looking practically identical to the Pixel 6, sharing notable design features such as the rear camera strip containing two cameras and a flash.

(Image credit: Steve Hemmerstoffer / 91Mobiles)

The renders suggest several other similar features between the two ranges, including a two-tone aesthetic, a central hole-punch selfie camera, and an in-display fingerprint sensor.

In a first for Google’s budget A-series, the 6A looks to have lost its headphone output jack. Like its Pixel 6 sibling, the bottom of the device appears to sport only a USB-C port alongside the microphone and speaker.

Size-wise the Pixel 6A differs from the Pixel 6 with a 6.2-inch display compared to the latter’s 6.4-inch screen. 91Mobiles reports that the handset's dimensions will be considerably smaller too, measuring just 152.2 x 71.8. x 8.7mm, whereas the standard model is more of a handful at 158.6 x 74.8 x 8.9mm.

There’s no word yet on the expected release date of the Pixel 6A. The 4A and 5A both made August appearances, but 2022 could see the return to Google’s pre-pandemic spring launch announcements. As always, we’ll keep you updated with the latest news as it happens.

