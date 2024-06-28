Switzerland vs Italy live streams: how to watch Euro 2024 for free

Watch Switzerland vs Italy live streams

One of the most rousing themes of Euro 2024 has been a sense of the changing of the guard. The traditional powerhouses have been shown how it's done by the time-honoured supporting acts. And none of the last 16 ties captures that notion quite like Switzerland vs Italy. It takes place at Olympiastadion on Saturday, 29th June with kick-off at 5pm BST (12pm ET / 9am PT in the US, and 2am AEST on Sunday morning in Australia). This could be Switzerland's moment to shine.

Unbeaten in 31 years against their neighbours in the north, Italy have – to rehash a mountaineering metaphor – been Switzerland's Matterhorn. However, so pallid have the Azzurri's displays been that a reminder might be necessary: they're the reigning European champions. They've had fewer attempts on target than five of the teams that went out at the group stage, and their star outfield player at these championships, centre-back Riccardo Calafiori, has picked up a suspension.

The Bologna man's absence coincides with the expected return to full fitness of Switzerland's Breel Embolo. Better still, the form of Kwadwo Duah and Dan Ndoye means that Swiss coach Murat Yakin will feel no obligation to push his star forward beyond what his body's currently capable of. With Remo Freuler, Granit Xhaka, Manuel Akanji and Yann Sommer behind them, the spine of the team is rock-solid.

Switzerland vs Italy is free to watch on BBC iPlayer in the UK. You can use a VPN to watch Euro 2024 and Switzerland vs Italy live streams from anywhere, if you happen to be away.

Free Switzerland vs Italy 2024 live streams

You can watch Switzerland vs Italy for free on BBC One and BBC iPlayer (assuming you have a valid TV licence).

You'll also find live live coverage across the EU, including hosts Germany (Das Erste, ZDF, RTL), Austria (ORF, Servus), Belgium (RTBF, VRT), France (TF1), Italy (Rai Sport ), the Netherlands (NOS) and Spain (RTVE).

Stuck outside your home country? You can use a VPN to access a live stream without being blocked...

Watch Switzerland vs Italy live stream from anywhere

You won't be able to watch your regular Euro 2024 live streams while traveling abroad. The streaming service will spot that you're in a foreign country and block you.

You can use a VPN (virtual private network) to get around this, though. It's a straightforward piece of software that sets your device to appear as if it's in a different country, allowing you to watch any Euro 2024 live stream from anywhere in the world.

We rate NordVPN as the best VPN for streaming sport. It offers a 30-day guarantee for all your money back if you're not happy with the service.

Watch Switzerland vs Italy live streams 2024 in the US

Soccer fans in the US can watch Switzerland vs Italy live on FS1, which can be accessed through cable or cord-cutting services like Sling TV and Fubo. There are no long contracts with either service. If you're not happy with them, you can cancel them at any time.

Sling TV includes Fox and FS1 in select markets on its Blue package, with new customers getting their first month half price (and only $45 a month after that).

Fubo's base tier gets you well over 100 channels (including Fox, FS1, NBC and ESPN) and cloud DVR with thousands of hours of space to store shows. Prices start at $79.99 a month. Plus, there's a free trial of Fubo too.

Of course, Sling and Fubo are only available within the States so be sure to use a VPN if you're a US subscriber stuck abroad. We recommend NordVPN, as it's reliable and comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

Watch Switzerland vs Italy live stream in Australia

If you're in Australia, streaming service Optus Sport is providing live coverage of Switzerland vs Italy. The service costs $24.99 a month (or $6.99 for Optus mobile customers) with an Annual Plan priced at $199.

You can watch on mobile, tablet, TV, streaming devices, computer or games consoles and cancel anytime.

Shame you're not over the Tasman and in New Zealand. Kiwis can watch all of Euro 2024 live and free on TVNZ Plus.

Away from Oz? Use a VPN to access your local Euro 2024 live stream from overseas – without being blocked.