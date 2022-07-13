Stage 12 live stream and how to watch the 2022 Tour de France Briançon to Alpe d'Huez for free

The Tour de France returns to Alpe d'Huez for a terrifying day in the mountains. Stage 12 brings not one but three famous ascents for the riders to tackle and all of them defined as HC – beyond categorisation. As the final day up in the high Alps, it's a chance for the goats to stretch their legs and any daring GC team to set a pace too tricky for their rivals to match. Viewers can watch Stage 12 Briançon to Alpe d'Huez for free on ITV4. Here's how to watch a free Stage 12 live stream from the 2022 Tour de France wherever you are.

The Col du Galibier, Col de la Croix de Fer and the climb up to the resort of Alpe d'Huez at the finish may read as having single-digit gradients but it's the inconsistency of these towering beasts that will kill you with their false flats and terrible turns.

The final of these which will prove particularly taxing with is 21 hairpin bends and slopes of up to 11.5 percent in places but today is also as much a ride of the bold as it is the brave. While the 165.1km run features its terrible ups, there are also those treacherous downs. How fast dare the riders descend?

While the Stage 12 profile looks one for a mountain specialist, for sure, expect Pogačar's UAE Team and Vinnegard's Team Jumbo–Visma to pile the pressure on the peleton to see who they can drop from the GC contest. It's going to be a ripper. Make sure you know how to get a free Stage 12 live stream from wherever you are in the world and watch the 2022 Tour de France.

Watch a Stage 12 free live stream

(Image credit: Le Tour)

In the UK, ITV4 (opens in new tab) will air free live coverage of the 2022 Tour de France, including Stage 12.

Travelling outside the UK right now?

Use a VPN to watch the Tour de France on ITV4 from abroad. (opens in new tab)

We recommend ExpressVPN as it comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee. Full details below.

The 2022 Tour de France also airs live and free on a handful of other broadcasters including: Australia's SBS (opens in new tab), Italy's Rai Sport (opens in new tab), France's France TV (opens in new tab) and Belgium's RTBF (opens in new tab). As above, a VPN will allow you to tune into your home coverage while abroad on those services too.

Watch the 2022 Tour de France live stream from abroad using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant 2022 Tour de France rights holders, you won't be able to access them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, such that the servers and services you’re accessing aren’t aware of what you’re doing. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are lots of VPN providers but some are more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) which offers a 100 per cent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service any time within the first 30-days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.

(opens in new tab) Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab)

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up. Try it – you'll be surprised how simple it is.

How to use a VPN for the 2022 Tour de France

Using a VPN to watch the 2022 Tour de France is incredibly simple:

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For ITV4, choose 'UK', for example.

3. Then head over to ITV4 (opens in new tab) on your browser or device and enjoy the free Tour de France live stream.

UK: watch the 2022 Tour de France live stream

ITV4 is showing live coverage of the whole race, plus daily highlights of each stage. TV license holders can watch or stream ITV4 (opens in new tab) for free.

Prefer to watch without the ads? Discovery+ is the place to find an ad-free live stream of the 2022 Tour de France, complete with multi-camera view. Subscription is £6.99 a month or £59.99 a year.

Die-hard cycling fans can try GCN+, which provides a live stream plus access some of the best cycling documentaries ever made. It's £39.99 a year.

US: watch the 2022 Tour de France live stream

(Image credit: NBCUniversal)

The 109th Tour de France airs live on NBC, USA and and Peacock (opens in new tab).

Streaming service Peacock costs just $4.99 a month ($9.99 with limited ads) and includes thousands of movies, TV shows, kids content and other live sport. New users get a free 7-day trial.

Travelling this week? Simply use a VPN (opens in new tab) to access Peacock from wherever you are in the world, without being blocked.

(opens in new tab) 2022 Tour de France | Peacock from $4.99 a month (opens in new tab)

Sign up to Peacock TV from $4.99 a month. Access includes 2022 Tour de France coverage, plus thousands of movies and boxsets from the NBC universe. No contract, cancel anytime.

How to watch the 2022 Tour de France in France, Italy and Belgium

The Tour will be shown live and free on a handful of Europe's biggest broadcasters, including Rai Sport (opens in new tab) in Italy, France Sport (opens in new tab) in France, and RTBF (opens in new tab) in Belgium.

Canada: watch the 2022 Tour de France live stream

FloBikes, a platform dedicated to cycling streams, will show live Tour de France coverage in Canada. A FloBikes subscription (opens in new tab) costs from $12.50 per month or $150 for the year, and includes the Tour, Giro d'Italia and other top UCI events.

Australia: watch the 2022 Tour de France live stream

Aussies can watch every stage of the 109th Tour de France live on the SBS (opens in new tab), or catch a free live stream through SBS On Demand (opens in new tab).

Out of Oz at the moment? Grab a VPN (opens in new tab) and watch SBS from abroad, without being blocked.