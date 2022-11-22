Spain vs Costa Rica live stream and how to watch the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Considered a potential favourite by some and an also-ran by others, Spain are something of an unknown quantity coming into World Cup 2022. So, the intrigue surrounding their clash with Costa Rica is off the scale. Group E is one of the toughest in the draw. It's no exaggeration to say than an early slip-up could prove disastrous. Make sure you know how to watch a Spain vs Costa Rica live stream from anywhere (opens in new tab) and all games from the FIFA World Cup 2022 online for free.

Spain vs Costa Rica live stream Date: Wednesday 23rd November Kick-off: 4pm GMT / 11am ET / 3am AEDT Free live stream: ITV Hub (opens in new tab) Watch anywhere: ExpressVPN (opens in new tab)

Pedri, Gavi and Dani Olmo are the brightest stars in a Spain squad that's brimming with them, but Luis Enrique has major gaps in both defence and attack. That makes the exclusion of legendary former skipper Sergio Ramos and the in-form Rodrigo all the more curious. Up front it's safe to say that Alvaro Morata and Ferran Torres, who was their top-scorer in qualifying with just four goals, aren't exactly fan-favourites, and at the back Eric Garcia and Pau Torres often look about as sturdy as croquetas.

In typical Spanish fashion, that means their midfielders will be key at both ends of the pitch. Pedri and Olmo are automatic picks, but Rodri, Gavi and captain Sergio Busquets are all in competition. All three know how to play, but perhaps more importantly they're also masters of the dark arts, perfect for sharing out the bookings.

Securing qualification in the most thrilling manner possible means Costa Rica are a supremely confident side. They didn't have a hope in hell until Luis Fernando Suarez orchestrated six wins from their last seven games, followed by an intercontinental playoff in which Joel Campbell and flying teenage winger Jewison Bennette completed the job. However, the form and fitness of Keylor Navas is a major concern. The veteran keeper is Costa Rica's talisman and, as well as struggling with a back problem, he hasn't played a minute of football at club level all season.

This Group E match kicks off at 4pm GMT / 11am ET at the 40,000-seater Al Thumama Stadium at Qatar 2022. Make sure you know how to watch a Spain vs Costa Rica live stream and see all of the FIFA World Cup 2022.

You can watch the Spain vs Costa Rica live stream for free on ITV. It's also available to watch online in HD on ITV Hub (opens in new tab) (STV in Scotland (opens in new tab)), along with half of all of the World Cup 2022 games. The other half are also online and free on the BBC.

UK football fans, whether at home or in another country, can tune into World Cup 2022 online for free on ITV Hub. Outside the UK at the moment? Use a VPN to watch ITV Hub from abroad. (opens in new tab)

We recommend ExpressVPN as it comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee. Full details on how to use a VPN below.

You won't be able to watch your regular Spain vs Costa Rica live stream while traveling abroad. The streaming service will spot that you're in a foreign country and block you. You can use a VPN (virtual private network) to get around this, though.

It's a straightforward piece of software which sets your device to appear as if it's in the right country, allowing you to watch any Spain vs Costa Rica live stream from anywhere in the world.

We rate ExpressVPN as the best VPN for World Cup 2022. It offers a 30-day guarantee for all your money back if you're not happy with the service.

How to use a VPN for Spain vs Costa Rica live stream

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For the Qatar World Cup, you may wish to choose 'UK' for ITV Hub.

3. Then head over to ITV Hub (opens in new tab) on your browser or device and enjoy the free Spain vs Costa Rica live stream!

USA soccer stream: watch Spain vs Costa Rica

In the USA, Fox Sports has the TV rights to the Spain vs Costa Rica live stream. The match airs on Fox. Anyone with Fox on cable can watch on TV or on the Fox Sports or Fox Now apps as usual, but you can watch a Spain vs Costa Rica live stream without cable too.

Remember, though, if you're a UK citizen abroad, you can use a VPN to watch World Cup 2022 free (opens in new tab) on iPlayer and ITV Hub.

Cordcutters can also stream every game live on Peacock Premium (opens in new tab) (from $5/month) in Spanish.

Canada soccer stream: watch Spain vs Costa Rica

Cable network TSN has the rights to watch Spain vs Costa Rica in Canada. That means that Canadians will need to add TSN to their cable TV package or subscribe to TSN for streaming-only for $19.99 a month or $199.90 per year.

FuboTV subscribers will not be able to watch World Cup 2022, unlike those in the US. That said, if you're a US citizen away from home and in Canada, you can use a VPN to watch World Cup 2022 on FuboTV (opens in new tab) while away, just like you would normally.

Watch a Spain vs Costa Rica live stream in Australia

If you're in Australia, you can watch a Spain vs Costa Rica live stream on SBS. Local streaming service SBS on Demand (opens in new tab) will provide live coverage every Qatar World Cup game.

Stuck away from your home in Oz at the moment? You'll need to use a VPN (opens in new tab) to access the free SBS live stream without being geo-blocked.

Spain vs Costa Rica live stream kick-off times

Global Spain vs Costa Rica kick-off times

Local: 7pm

7pm Spain: 5pm

5pm Costa Rica: 10am

10am UK: 4pm

4pm Central Europe: 5pm

5pm USA (ET/PT): 11am / 8am

11am / 8am Australia: 3am

3am New Zealand: 5am

5am India: 9.30pm

All times show in GMT (UK time)

GROUP STAGES:

Wednesday 23rd November 2022

Group E: Germany vs Japan (Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan; 1pm)

Group E: Spain vs Costa Rica (Al Thumama Stadium, Al Khor; 4pm)

Sunday 27th November 2022

Group E: Japan vs Costa Rica (Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan; 10am)

Group E: Spain vs Germany (Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor; 7pm)

Thursday 1st December 2022

Group E: Costa Rica vs Germany (Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor; 7pm)

Group E: Japan vs Spain (Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan; 7pm)