Sevilla vs Real Madrid live stream: how to watch La Liga online

Real Madrid's trip to Sevilla may not quite hold the season-defining allure it did a month ago because of the home side's recent struggles but first against third at a pulsating Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan remains one of La Liga's best fixtures. Throw in Sevilla boss Julen Lopetegui's disastrous 138-day spell in charge of Madrid in 2018 – in which los Blancos lost six of 14 games in all competitions – and the ingredients are there for fiery encounter as Carlo Ancelotti's Real close in on the title. Make sure you know how to watch a Sevilla vs Real Madrid live stream from anywhere in the world.

Those in the UK can tune into La Liga TV for coverage of Sevilla vs Real Madrid but Australians can watch a Sevilla vs Real Madrid live stream with a Kayo Sports free trial. Just make sure to use a VPN for access if you're an Australian abroad.

Sevilla vs Real Madrid live stream Date: Sunday 17th April, 2022 Kick-off: 8pm BST / 3pm ET Venue: Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan, Seville Free trial: Kayo Sport (AUS) Watch anywhere: ExpressVPN US stream: ESPN+ UK stream: Premier Sports (from £7.99)

Winless throughout March, Sevilla finally picked up a first Liga victory since beating city rivals Real Betis on February 27 in last weekend's 4-2 defeat of Granada. Just two points behind Real Madrid on January 9, los Rojiblancos' run of just three wins from 11 has seen the Andalusian side slip back to 12 points behind los Blancos. The recent return of centre-back Diego Carlos, though, adds both steely resolve and set-piece threat.

Top of the table since mid-November, Real Madrid continued their seemingly inexorable march to a 35th Liga title with a routine 2-0 Bernabeu defeat of Getafe last weekend thanks to goals from Casemiro and Lucas Vazquez. Karim Benzema has 24 league goals already this season, with the Frenchman among the favourites with Robert Lewandowski and Mo Salah to win this year's Ballon d'Or.

How to watch Sevilla vs Real Madrid for free

Those in Australia can tune into the Sevilla vs Real Madrid live stream on Fox Sports for free with the Kayo Sports 14-day free trial. A Kayo subscription costs just AU$25 per month for access on two devices. New users get a 14-day free trial. Cancel at any time.

Going to be away at the time of the match? You can use a VPN to watch Kayo from abroad as if you were back at home in Australia.

Sevilla vs Real Madrid Kayo Sports free 14-day trial

Kayo Sports lets you live stream and catch up on over 50 sports – including the Sevilla vs Real Madrid game. You can choose a free 14-day trial of Basic ($25 a month) or Premium ($35 a month) and cancel at any time. There's no lock-in contract to worry about.

Watch Sevilla vs Real Madrid from abroad using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant Sevilla vs Real Madrid rights holders, you won't be able to access them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. VPNs are a doddle to use and create a private connection between your device and the internet. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

We recommend paid-for VPN services, such as ExpressVPN because they are entirely safe, come with 24/7 customer support and can be used to watch sport and other entertainment from any part of the world on almost any device. Try it out with the link below and get three months free.

Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up. Try it – it's easier than you think.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For Sevilla vs Real Madrid, you may wish to choose 'Australia' to access Kayo Sport.

3. Then head over to Kayo on your browser or device and enjoy a Sevilla vs Real Madrid stream.

If, for whatever reason, you can't get it working, then do remember that you have the comfort of a 30-day money back guarantee with ExpressVPN. You could also try NordVPN, which also comes with a 30-day money back guarantee, and Surfshark which offers 24 hour assistance.

UK: Sevilla vs Real Madrid live stream

The weekend clash between Sevilla vs Real Madrid will be shown live on La Liga TV, which is available as a standalone service via Premier Sports.

The company offers a handy streaming option. The cheapest plan costs £7.99 a month and gets you access to La Liga TV. Splash out £9.99 a month and you get all four channels: La Liga TV, Premier Sports 1 & 2 and Box Nation. Either way, it sounds like a bargain.

La Liga games can also be found on Virgin Media on the recently announced LaLigaTV channel in HD on channel 554. It's available to all Premier Sports customers but any Virgin Media subscriber can sign up for £9.99 per month through their on-screen service. Use Home > Apps & Games > All Apps > TV Channel Upgrades on the remote. Home also to Italy's Coppa Italia, Premier Sports is available to Sky TV customers for £11.99 per month, or a £99 annual charge.

US: Sevilla vs Real Madrid live stream

ESPN is the La Liga rights holder in the US. You can catch Sevilla vs Real Madrid on ESPN+ which can be viewed through the EPSN+ app on all good smart platforms.

Subscription to ESPN+ costs just $5.99 per month or $13.99 per month as part of a triple threat with Disney+ and Hulu which represents an excellent deal for a tonne of sports and entertainment content.

Going to be outside the country at the time of the match? You can use a VPN to watch ESPN+ from abroad as if you were back at home in the States.

La Liga 2021/22 April fixtures

All kick-off times are in BST

Friday 15th April

Real Sociedad vs Real Betis 20:00

Saturday 16th April

Elche vs Mallorca 13:00

Alaves vs Rayo Vallecano 15:15

Valencia vs Osasuna 17:30

Getafe vs Villarreal 20:00

Sunday 17th April

Granada vs Levante 13:00

Atletico Madrid vs Espanyol 15:15

Athletic Bilbao vs Celta Vigo 17:30

Sevilla vs Real Madrid 20:00

Monday 18th April

Barcelona vs Cadiz 20:00

Tuesday 19th April

Mallorca vs Alaves 18:00

Real Betis vs Elche 20:00

Villarreal vs Valencia 20:30

Wendesday 20th April

Atletico Madrid vs Granada 18:00

Celta Vigo vs Getafe 19:00

Osasuna vs Real Madrid 20:30

Thursday 21st April

Espanyol vs Rayo Vallecano 18:00

Levante vs Sevilla 18:00

Cadiz vs Athletic Bilbao 19:00

Real Sociedad vs Barcelona 20:30

Sunday 24th April

Barcelona vs Rayo Vallecano 20:00