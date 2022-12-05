Portugal vs Switzerland live stream and how to watch the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Portugal and Switzerland have seen plenty of each other this year. Their third meeting between in six months is the most important, though. It comes in the last 16 of World Cup 2022. The scores stand at one apiece so far, and now meet at the World Cup finals for the first time since 1938. Switzerland won that day and will look to upset their neighbours here again. Make sure you know how to watch a Portugal vs Switzerland live stream from anywhere (opens in new tab) and all games from the FIFA World Cup 2022 online for free.

Fernando Santos made six changes to his starting XI in Portugal's final group game, against South Korea, and is certain to revert to his first-choice side as the Euro 2016 winners look to win a first World Cup knockout round fixture since they reached the 2006 semi-finals.

A Seleçao were beaten by a late winner last time after a predictably incoherent display following all the changes, but Bruno Fernandes – excellent in Portugal's first two group games – Bernardo Silva and Joao Felix will all return from their rest ready to go again. Cristiano Ronaldo was uncharacteristically profligate against South Korea, missing three glorious chances, and the free agent will be determined to show the world (and potential future suitors) that there's life in his legs yet.

Switzerland channelled some Balkan geo-politics in a swashbuckling 3-2 victory over Serbia, led by Kosovan-Albanian pair Xherdan Shaqiri and Granit Xhaka. The former struck a fine opening goal, while the latter was a driving midfield presence who revelled in riling the opponents into mistakes and wasting time to ensure that win.

Having begun 2022 with four defeats in five games, the Nati's 1-0 June victory over Portugal has sparked an impressive uptick in form, with the group stage defeat to Brazil their only competitive loss since. Breel Embolo has led the line to fine effect in Qatar, providing a target to hit. Even defensive midfielder Remo Freuler has chipped in with the odd goal. Coach Murat Yakin will have everything crossed that first-choice goalkeeper Yann Sommer will have recovered from the illness which kept him out of that Serbia victory.

This last 16 match kicks off at 7pm GMT / 2pm EST at the 88,966-seater Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail, at Qatar 2022. Make sure you know how to watch a Portugal vs Switzerland live stream and see all of the FIFA World Cup 2022.

You can watch the Portugal vs Switzerland live stream for free on ITV 1. It's also available to watch online for free in HD on ITVX (opens in new tab) (STV in Scotland (opens in new tab)), along with half of all of the World Cup 2022 games. The other half are also online and free on the BBC.

UK football fans, whether at home or in another country, can tune into the World Cup 2022 online for free on ITVX. Outside the UK at the moment? Use a VPN to watch ITVX from abroad. (opens in new tab)

We recommend ExpressVPN as it comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee. Full details on how to use a VPN below.

Watch Portugal vs Switzerland live stream from anywhere

You won't be able to watch your regular Portugal vs Switzerland live stream while traveling abroad. The streaming service will spot that you're in a foreign country and block you. You can use a VPN (virtual private network) to get around this, though.

It's a straightforward piece of software which sets your device to appear as if it's in the right country, allowing you to watch any Portugal vs Switzerland live stream from anywhere in the world.

We rate ExpressVPN as the best VPN for World Cup 2022. It offers a 30-day guarantee for all your money back if you're not happy with the service.

How to use a VPN for Portugal vs Switzerland live stream

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For the Qatar World Cup, you may wish to choose 'UK' for ITVX.

3. Then head over to ITVX (opens in new tab) on your browser or device and enjoy the free Portugal vs Switzerland live stream!

USA soccer stream: watch Portugal vs Switzerland

In the USA, Fox Sports has the TV rights to the Portugal vs Switzerland live stream. The match airs on Fox. Anyone with Fox on cable can watch on TV or on the Fox Sports or Fox Now apps as usual but you can watch a Portugal vs Switzerland live stream without cable too.

Remember, though, if you're a UK citizen abroad, you can use a VPN to watch World Cup 2022 free (opens in new tab) on iPlayer and ITVX.

Cordcutters can also stream every game live on Peacock Premium (from $5/month) in Spanish.

Canada soccer stream: watch Portugal vs Switzerland

Cable network TSN has the rights to watch Portugal vs Switzerland in Canada. That means that Canadians will need to add TSN to their cable TV package or subscribe to TSN for streaming-only for $19.99 a month or $199.90 per year.

FuboTV subscribers will not be able to watch World Cup 2022, unlike those in the US. That said, if you're a US citizen away from home and in Canada, you can use a VPN to watch World Cup 2022 on FuboTV (opens in new tab) while away, just like you would normally.

Watch Portugal vs Switzerland live stream in Australia

If you're in Australia, you can watch a Portugal vs Switzerland live stream on SBS. Local streaming service SBS on Demand (opens in new tab) will provide live coverage every Qatar World Cup game.

Stuck away from your home in Oz at the moment? You'll need to use a VPN (opens in new tab) to access the free SBS live stream without being geo-blocked.

Portugal vs Switzerland live stream kick-off times

Global Portugal vs Switzerland kick-off times

Local: 10pm

10pm UK: 7pm

7pm Portugal: 7pm

7pm Central Europe, including Switzerland: 8pm

8pm USA (EDT/PST): 2pm / 11am

2pm / 11am Australia: 6am (Wednesdayay)

6am (Wednesdayay) New Zealand: 8am (Wednesday)

8am (Wednesday) India: 12.30am (Wednesday)

