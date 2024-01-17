O’Connell vs Shelton live stream: how to watch Australian Open 2024 online

Watch Christopher O’Connell vs Ben Shelton live stream

Every match of the Australian Open – including Christopher O’Connell vs Ben Shelton – is FREE to watch on 9Now (AU). In the US, coverage is live on ESPN2, ESPN+ and via streaming services such as FuboTV and its free trial. In the UK, you'll need Eurosport or Discovery+. And you can use a VPN to watch your domestic Australian Open live stream from anywhere, if you happen to be away from home.

Christopher O’Connell vs Ben Shelton preview

Australia comes up against the US in the second round of the 2024 Australian Open, with the experienced Christopher O’Connell hoping that home soil advantage counts for something against the young Georgian prodigy Ben Shelton. The start time of this match will depend on what happens on court beforehand, but the order of play says it will be approximately 3pm AEDT local time (4am GMT) on Wednesday, 17th January.

That's 11pm ET / 8pm PT in the US on Tuesday, 16th January.

Turning 30 later this year, O'Connell is a relatively late bloomer, with much of his early years hampered by injuries. But the last couple of seasons have undoubtedly been his best, and he'll be desperate to make an impression on his home Grand Slam and improve on the third round exit he made back in 2022.

He went two sets to one down in the first round against Cristian Garin, but eventually overcame the Chilean in five and with the match clock ticking over the four-hour mark. That epic may leave the Aussie heavy against a player eight years his junior and who breezed past Roberto Bautista Agut in straight sets.

Melbourne Park is where Shelton really broke through this time last year, making the quarter-finals before losing out to countryman Tommy Paul. An enchanted run to the final four at the US Open means that much is now expected from the 16th seed. But he'll come up against a partisan crowd when he faces O'Connell in the players' first ever head-to-head.

To see which way this tie goes as it happens, read on to see how to get O'Connell vs Shelton live streams, and watch Australian Open 2024 from anywhere in the world.

Free O’Connell vs Shelton live stream

Channel 9 has the free-to-air Australian Open TV coverage, with its 9Now streaming service showing every single match for free. All you need to live stream O'Connell vs Shelton on 9Now for free is your email address. Once signed in you can watch on your computer, smartphone, tablet or streaming devices such as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku and select Smart TVs. Outside Australia right now? You can use a VPN to access the free O’Connell vs Shelton live stream without being blocked...

Watch Christopher O’Connell vs Ben Shelton from anywhere

You won't be able to watch your regular tennis live streams while traveling abroad. The streaming service will spot that you're in a foreign country and block you. You can use a VPN (virtual private network) to get around this, though.

It's a straightforward piece of software that sets your device to appear as if it's in a different country, allowing you to watch any O’Connell vs Shelton live stream from anywhere in the world.

We rate ExpressVPN as the best VPN for streaming sport. It offers a 30-day guarantee for all your money back if you're not happy with the service.

How to use a VPN to stream O’Connell vs Shelton

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. So for Australian Open tennis, you may wish to choose 'Australia' for 9Now.

3. Then head over to 9Now on your browser or device and enjoy the free Australian Open live stream!

Watch Shelton vs O’Connell live streams in the US

The ESPN+ streaming service is serving up action from every court of the Australian Open in the US, meaning that you're guaranteed to find Ben Shelton vs Christopher O’Connell live stream there. The match is expected to start no earlier than 11pm ET / 8pm PT on Tuesday evening stateside.

ESPN+ carries a wealth of top sports content including MLB, NHL, MLS and Top Rank Boxing events, as well as FA Cup soccer. You can subscribe to it on its own from $10.99 a month or as part of the Disney Bundle along with Hulu and Disney Plus for just a few dollars more.

ESPN2 is also showing live Australian Open action and we'd expect it to show this match with American Ben Shelton involved. In addition to many cable packages, ESPN2 can also be accessed through cord cutting services such as Sling and FuboTV.

Sling is offering new customers 50 percent off their first month and there's a 7-day free-trial of FuboTV available, too. There are no long contracts with either service and, if you're not happy with them, you can cancel at any time.

Of course, ESPN+, Sling and FuboTV are only available within the States, so be sure to use a VPN if you're a US subscriber stuck abroad. We recommend ExpressVPN, as it's reliable and comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

Watch O’Connell vs Shelton live stream in the UK

Eurosport has the rights to show Australian Open tennis in the UK. Its channels are available on TV through packages from the likes of Sky TV, EE TV and Virgin Media.

Alternatively, you take your pick of the Australian Open live streams with a Discovery+ subscription. The service's Standard plan costs £6.99 a month and includes Eurosport channels alongside Discovery, TLC, Quest and more. Or upgrade to Premium to include TNT Sports for £29.99 and get access to Premier League and Champions League soccer, Premiership rugby, MotoGP, UFC, WWE and more.

Discovery+ plans run monthly and can be cancelled any time.

You'll need to be awake early in the morning to watch this match, with O’Connell vs Shelton live streams expected to start at around 4am GMT.

Watch O’Connell vs Shelton live stream in Australia

Aussies can watch all Australian Open matches absolutely free (explained above) between Channel 9 and 9Now. Christopher O'Connell is expected to be in action no earlier than 3pm AEDT on Wednesday afternoon.

Australian Open 2024 live streams can also be found on the Stan Sport platform in Australia. The basic Stan package is $10 per month and comes with a 30-day free trial. When you add the necessary Stan Sport add-on, though, for an $15 extra per month, that gets charged immediately.

Away from Oz? Use a VPN to access your local live stream from overseas – without being blocked.