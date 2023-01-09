Manchester United vs Charlton Athletic live stream and how to watch the Carabao Cup quarterfinal

Manchester United welcome Charlton Athletic to Old Trafford for a Carabao Cup quarterfinal on Tuesday. The League One club have already eliminated top flight opposition from this year's cup comp. Can they repeat the feat against a United side that's brimming with confidence? Make sure you know how to watch a Manchester United vs Charlton Athletic live stream from anywhere.

US soccer fans can tune in on ESPN Plus to watch a Manchester United vs Charlton Athletic live stream for $9.99 per month. Don't forget to subscribe to a VPN for ESPN Plus access (opens in new tab) if you're a US fan stuck outside the States.

Manchester United vs Charlton Athletic live stream Date: Tuesday, 10th January 2022 Kick-off: 8pm GMT / 3pm ET Venue: Old Trafford, Manchester US stream: ESPN Plus Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN risk-free (opens in new tab) AUS stream: beIN Sports (AU$19.99/month)

Manchester United saw off Championship front-runners Burnley in the last 16. It was United's first competitive game since the World Cup break, but Marcus Rashford showed no signs of fatigue when he collected the ball in his own half, beat two defenders on the edge of the box, and fired a low shot past Bailey Peacock-Farrell in the Burnley goal. Erik ten Hag is expected to give some minutes to fringe players here, but that doesn't mean they'll go easy on the Addicks.

It took a penalty shootout for Charlton to beat Brighton & Hove Albion in the last round of the Carabao Cup, but in truth it shouldn't have come to that at all. The Seagulls barely gave the Addicks a sniff of the ball, but couldn't turn their dominance into anything meaningful in the final third. The League One side triumphed after a shocking set of penalties all round, but with the quality that Manchester United possess in their squad, Charlton won't be able to rely on the Red Devils being so wasteful.

Kick-off is at 8pm GMT (3pm ET), Tuesday 10th January. Read on to find out on how to watch a Manchester United vs Charlton Athletic live stream, wherever you are in the world, on TV, online and on mobile.

US: Manchester United vs Charlton Athletic live stream

EFL Cup football fans in the US can watch a Manchester United vs Charlton Athletic live stream on ESPN Plus.

The service is home to Carabao Cup football for the 2022/23 season along with FA Cup action, football from around the world and a host of other sports. It costs $9.99 a month and there are no long contracts. You can cancel at any time.

Of course, ESPN Plus is only available within the States so be sure to use a VPN (opens in new tab) if you're a US subscriber stuck abroad. We recommend ExpressVPN as it's reliable and comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

Watch a Manchester United vs Charlton Athletic live stream from abroad using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant Manchester United vs Charlton Athletic live stream rights holders, you won't be able to access them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. VPNs are easy to use and create a private connection between your device and the internet. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN which offers a 100 per cent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service any time within the first 30 days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.

Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service.

How to use a VPN for Manchester United vs Charlton Athletic

Using a VPN is incredibly simple for tuning into ESPN+ while away.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For Manchester United vs Charlton Athletic, you may wish to choose 'US' for ESPN+.

3. Then head over to ESPN Plus on your browser or device and enjoy the Manchester United vs Charlton Athletic live stream.

If, for whatever reason, you can't get it working, do remember that you have the comfort of a 30-day money back guarantee with ExpressVPN. You could also try NordVPN (opens in new tab), which also comes with a 30-day money back guarantee, and Surfshark (opens in new tab) which offers 24 hour assistance.

Can you watch a Manchester United vs Charlton Athletic live stream in the UK?

Sadly, Manchester United vs Charlton Athletic will not be televised in the UK.

Australian and US fans in the UK can watch the game by using a VPN (opens in new tab) to unblock the live streams on beIN Sports and ESPN Plus.

Australia: Manchester United vs Charlton Athletic live stream

If you're in Australia, local streaming service beIN Sport will provide live coverage of Manchester United vs Charlton Athletic – for just AU$19.99 per month or AU$179.99 a year.

You can also watch beIN Sport as one of the channels on sports streaming service Kayo Sports. Kayo comes with a 14-day free trial (opens in new tab).

Stuck outside Oz at the moment? Don't forget that you can use a VPN (opens in new tab) to access a live stream without being blocked.

Listen to Manchester United vs Charlton Athletic on the radio

Let's not forget the wireless. Both the BBC and talkSPORT have rights to broadcast live football matches, with around 260 being aired over the season.

Manchester United vs Charlton Athletic can be found on BBC 5 Live, available on AM / MW analogue radio (909 or 693), DAB Digital Radio (BBC R5L), Freeview (705), Freesat (705, Sky TV (0105).