Killing Eve season 4 live stream: how to watch the final series free online this Sunday

The fourth and final series of Killing Eve – the award-winning spy drama starring Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer – starts this Sunday in the US. Annoyingly, UK viewers will have to wait until 5th March to see Episode 1 (Just Dunk Me). Away from the US? Follow the guide below to watch the first two episodes of Killing Eve season 4 for free, from wherever you are.

Killing Eve season 4 live stream US premiere date: Sunday 27th February Time: 8pm ET / 1am GMT (Mon) / 11am AEST (Mon) New episodes: every week at the same time US stream: AMC+ (7-day free trial) | BBC America (Sling 3-day free trial) Watch anywhere: ExpressVPN UK stream: BBC iPlayer (from 5th March) Cast: Sandra Oh, Jodie Comer, Fiona Shaw, Owen McDonnell, Kim Bodnia

Killing Eve is one of BBC iPlayer's most streamed shows of all time, and series three was a huge hit during lockdown. Now, the bloody, funny spy thriller is back for the fourth and final time.

Following Eve and Villanelle’s exchange on the bridge, Eve is on a revenge mission, while Villanelle thinks cosying up to the Good Lord will prove that she's no "monster". Meanwhile, Carolyn goes to extraordinary lengths to continue to chase down The Twelve and the person who ordered Kenny’s hit.

Season 4 has garnered mixed reviews, with some critics bemoaning it's slow pace and others calling it a "stylish slow-burn". Want to make your own mind up? Read on for how to watch the first two episodes of season 4 free on AMC+ this Sunday....

Watch Killing Eve season 4 free online

(Image credit: AMC Plus)

Killing Eve season 4 debuts on BBC America at 8pm ET this Sunday, 27th February.

If you have access through your cable provider, simply login to account to watch BBC America. Don't have cable? Don't fret – Sling TV offers access to BBC America and new users get a 3-day free trial.

The first two episodes are also streaming the same day on AMC+. AMC's streaming service costs just $8.99 a month and new customers get a 7-day free trial.

Going to be away from the US this weekend? You'll need to use a VPN to access AMC+ when outside the States.

Watch Killing Eve 4 from abroad using a VPN

Even if you have a AMC+ account, you won't be able to access Killing Eve season 4 when outside the US. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. It creates a private connection between your device and the internet. There are lots of VPNs to choose from, but we think ExpressVPN is one of the very best...

Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up

How to use a VPN



Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For Killing Eve 4, you may wish to choose a US city for AMC+.

3. Then head over to AMC+ on your browser or device and enjoy the Killing Eve season 4 live stream.

If, for whatever reason, you can't get it working, do remember that you have the comfort of a 30-day money back guarantee with ExpressVPN. You could also try NordVPN, which also comes with a 30-day money back guarantee, and Surfshark which offers 24 hour assistance.

Watch a Killing Eve 4 live stream in the UK

(Image credit: BBC)

The gap between the US and UK airings of Killing Eve has always been an thorny subject. It looks like season 4 will debut on BBC iPlayer on 5th March, around a week after it hits BBC America and US streaming service AMC+.

Remember: you can access AMC+ from wherever you are with a VPN. Details just above.

The good news for UK fans is that BBC iPlayer will stream every episode of Killing Eve season 4 free of charge.

Simply sign up for a BBC account with an email address and a UK postcode (e.g. W1A 1AA). Done? You're good to go!

Of course, BBC iPlayer is only available within the UK (and with a valid TV licence).

Outside the UK? Simply use a VPN to access BBC iPlayer from overseas.

Today's best cheap VPN deals for Netflix, BBC iPlayer and more

Watch Killing Eve season 4 in Australia

(Image credit: ABC TV)

Aussies can watch Killing Eve season 4 on ABC TV. The first episode airs at 9.30pm AEDT on Sunday, 27th February. That's 10.30am on Sunday morning if you happen to be in the UK.

You should be able to find a free live stream on ABC's iview service. Outside the Australia this weekend? Simply use a VPN to access iview from wherever you are. You need to sign up for an iview account if you don't already have one.

How to watch Yellowstone season 4 from anywhere

Killing Eve season 4 official trailer

Season 4 Episode 1 – Just Dunk Me

Premieres: 8pm ET, Sunday 27th February (BBC America)

Eve wants revenge; Villanelle joins a church; Carolyn wants to get back in the game.

Season 4 Episode 2 – Don't Get Eaten

Premieres: 8pm ET, Sunday 6th March (BBC America)

Eve locates Helene; Villanelle's quest for change goes awry; Carolyn is pushed aside by MI6.

Season 4 Episode 3 – TBC

Season 4 Episode 4 – TBC

Season 4 Episode 5 – TBC

Season 4 Episode 6 – TBC