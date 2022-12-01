Japan vs Spain live stream and how to watch the 2022 FIFA World Cup online

In a group full of surprises, Japan meet Spain in Group E where every team has more than a puncher's chance of making the last 16 of World Cup 2022. Spain know a point is enough to guarantee a knockout spot, while even a defeat might be ok. Three points are also enough for Japan, or possibly even a draw, but a defeat consigns the Samurai Blue to the World Cup departure lounge. Make sure you know how to watch a Japan vs Spain live stream from anywhere (opens in new tab) and all games from the FIFA World Cup 2022 online for free.

Japan vs Spain live stream Dates: Thursday 1st December, 2022 Kick-off: 7pm (GMT) / 2pm (EST) Free live stream: ITVX (opens in new tab) Watch anywhere: ExpressVPN (opens in new tab)

Japan must have thought they had one foot in the knockout stages with 10 minutes remaining of their last fixture against Costa Rica. After their improbable come-from-behind defeat of Germany in their opening fixture, the Samurai Blue conceded a late winner to Costa Rica – who had fallen 7-0 to Spain in their first game – and gifted Die Mannschaft a lifeline in a group that exists on razor-edge.

Beat Spain and they're through, draw and they must hope for a draw between Germany and Costa Rica. Lose and they're World Cup toast. "We are going for the win," coach Hajime Moriyasu said. "We won a match against Germany. Spain will be tough but there is a good chance for us to win." Takuma Asano impressed as a half-time substitute against Costa Rica and is pushing for a start.

Spain were seven minutes from all-but knocking out four-time champions Germany on Sunday evening until Niklas Fullkrug's late equaliser. La Roja still have destiny in their own hands, with a win ensuring they top the group, a draw guaranteeing their progression and even a defeat enough as long as Costa Rica fail to beat Germany.

Coach Luis Enrique could use this fixture as an opportunity to rest one or two first-teamers. The 34-year-old Sergio Busquets seems likeliest, while youngsters Gavi and Pedri may get a rest, too. Alvaro Morata offered a threat in behind against Germany and may get the nod from the off in place of Marco Asensio.

Superb against Germany, Dani Olmo will again look to get on the front foot for Spain. The 24-year-old's direct style and pace from the left-wing offers a real point of difference for la Roja's possession obsession.

This Group E match kicks off at 7pm GMT / 2pm EST at the 45,857-seater Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan, at Qatar 2022. Make sure you know how to watch a Japan vs Spain live stream and see all of the FIFA World Cup 2022.

Japan vs Spain live stream

You can watch the Japan vs Spain live stream for free on ITV 1. It's also available to watch online in HD on ITVX (opens in new tab) (STV in Scotland (opens in new tab)), along with half of all of the World Cup 2022 games. The other half are also online and free on the BBC.

UK football fans, whether at home or in another country, can tune into the World Cup 2022 online for free on ITVX. Outside the UK at the moment? Use a VPN to watch ITVX from abroad. (opens in new tab)

USA soccer stream: watch Japan vs Spain

In the USA, Fox Sports has the TV rights to the Japan vs Spain live stream. The match airs on Fox. Anyone with Fox on cable can watch on TV or on the Fox Sports or Fox Now apps as usual but you can watch a Japan vs Spain live stream without cable too.

Remember, though, if you're a UK citizen abroad, you can use a VPN to watch World Cup 2022 free (opens in new tab) on iPlayer and ITVX.

Canada soccer stream: watch Japan vs Spain

Cable network TSN has the rights to watch Japan vs Spain in Canada. That means that Canadians will need to add TSN to their cable TV package or subscribe to TSN for streaming-only for $19.99 a month or $199.90 per year.

FuboTV subscribers will not be able to watch World Cup 2022, unlike those in the US. That said, if you're a US citizen away from home and in Canada, you can use a VPN to watch World Cup 2022 on FuboTV (opens in new tab) while away, just like you would normally.

Watch Japan vs Spain live stream in Australia

If you're in Australia, you can watch a Japan vs Spain live stream on SBS. Local streaming service SBS on Demand (opens in new tab) will provide live coverage every Qatar World Cup game.

Stuck away from your home in Oz at the moment? You'll need to use a VPN (opens in new tab) to access the free SBS live stream without being geo-blocked.

Japan vs Spain live stream kick-off times

Global Japan vs Spain kick-off times

Local: 10pm

10pm UK: 7pm

7pm Central Europe, including Spain: 8pm

8pm USA (ET/PT): 2pm / 11am

2pm / 11am Australia: 6am (Friday)

6am (Friday) New Zealand: 8am (Friday)

8am (Friday) India: 12.30am (Friday)

12.30am (Friday) Japan: 4am (Friday)

All times show in GMT (UK time)

GROUP STAGES:

Wednesday 23rd November 2022

Group E: Germany vs Japan 1-2

Group E: Spain vs Costa Rica 7-0

Sunday 27th November 2022

Group E: Japan vs Costa Rica 0-1

Group E: Spain vs Germany 1-1

Thursday 1st December 2022

Group E: Costa Rica vs Germany (Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor; 7pm)

Group E: Japan vs Spain (Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan; 7pm)