IPL live stream 2021: how to watch the Indian Premier League cricket for free

The Indian Premier League 2021 – the world's biggest T20 cricket competition – gets underway on Friday, 9th April. Defending champions Mumbai Indians will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore in a mouthwatering opener packed with superstars like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. Make sure you know how to watch a 2021 IPL live stream from anywhere in the world.

IPL live stream 2021 Date: 9th April – 30th May 2021 Start time: 3pm BST / 7.30pm IST / 12am AEST Venues: Chennai / Mumbai / Ahmedabad / Dehli / Bangalore / Kolkata Australia stream: Kayo Sports (free 14-day trial) Watch anywhere: ExpressVPN UK stream: Now TV (£33/month) India stream: Disney+ Hotstar (£3/month) US stream: Hotstar US ($50/year) / Willow.TV (cable subscribers only)

After moving to the UAE in 2020 owing to national lockdowns, the VIVO IPL has returned to India for 2021. Matches will be played behind closed doors at neutral grounds in six cities: Chennai, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Delhi, Bangalore and Kolkata.

Eight teams will compete for four playoff places, with just two progressing to the grand final on Sunday 30th May. As usual, each team is allowed up to eight overseas players – but only four can appear in the starting XI.

Five-time champions Mumbai are already hot favourites to hit the IPL 2021 for six. And with big hitters such as Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya in their ranks, plus New Zealand's Trent Boult, the Indians will take some stopping.

Rajasthan Royals might have finished bottom of the IPL last year but with England duo Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler on hand, Jaipurian hopes are high. Meanwhile, the Kolkata Knight Riders will be led by England's Eoin Morgan who has a couple of new signings at his disposal: Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan and Australia's Ben Cutting.

Three-time IPL winners the Chennai Super Kings will be captained by veteran wicket-keeper MS Dhoni, who has played in every IPL since its inception in 2008. With England's Moeen Ali and Sam Curran available, CSK will fancy their chances of a fourth trophy.

Sunrisers Hyderabad, champions in 2016, aren't short of talent either, thanks to England's Jonny Bairstow and Jason Roy, Australia's David Warner, New Zealand's Kane Williamson and the world's number one-ranked T20 bowler, Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid Khan.

The Delhi Capitals, who narrowly lost out Mumbai by five wickets in last year's final, and Royal Challengers Bangalore are still chasing their first IPL trophies. Kings Punjab are hoping for big things having signed Aussie fast bowler Jhye Richardson for £1.8m and England's world number one-ranked T20 batsman, Dawid Malan.

Most of this year's IPL matches start at 3pm UK time, with a few Sunday double-headers scheduled for 11am. You can view the full IPL 2021 schedule here. Make sure you know how to watch a 2021 IPL live stream from anywhere in the world.

How to watch the 2021 IPL for free

Cricket fans in Australia can watch the 2021 IPL for free thanks to Kayo Sports. The popular Aussie streaming service carries the Fox Sports channel which has the rights to air every 2021 IPL match. A Kayo subscription costs from AU$25 per month but new users get a free 14-day trial.

Going to be outside Australia during the 2021 IPL season? You'll need to use a VPN to access Kayo Sports without being geo-blocked. We recommend ExpressVPN because it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee and 24/7 customer support.

You can cancel Kayo Sports at anytime – there's no lock-in contract – and access includes ton of top-notch sports, from F1 to football and golf. All in all, it's a pretty generous offering – especially with the free trial.

How to watch the IPL abroad using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant 2021 IPL cricket rights holders, you won't be able to use them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, such that the servers and services you’re accessing aren’t aware of what you’re doing. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN which offers a 100 per cent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service any time within the first 30-days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.

UK: IPL live stream 2021

Sky Sports has the rights to Indian Premier League cricket in the UK. Catch the action on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Cricket in HD. There is no 4K coverage.

To watch, you'll need to either subscribe to Sky Sports on your platform of choice or buy a Now Sky Sports streaming pass. Note that the mobile pass will not offer you access to the cricket, so either go for a £9.99 Day Pass or, for better value, the £33.99 Montly Pass.

Sky subscribers can add the 11 Sky Sports channels to their package here. Virgin Media and BT TV customers will be able to watch a 2021 IPL live stream by subscribing to the Sky channels on their platform too.

IPL live stream 2021 in India

(Image credit: Disney+ Hotstar)

Disney+ Hotstar is the place to find live coverage of the 2021 IPL in India. Opt for the Premium subscription and you'll get access to live cricket plus original Disney+ content (in English). Disney+ Hotstar Premium costs Rs. 299 (around £3/$3) per month, or you can take out an annual subscription for Rs. 1499.

It's only available within India but you can access your Hotstar account from anywhere using a VPN. We recommend ExpressVPN as it comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

USA: IPL live stream 2021

(Image credit: IPL T20 / iplt20.com)

Time was, many Americans considered cricket to be little more than baseball on valium. But with the game gaining popularity in the States, US cricket fans have two ways to watch the 2021 IPL:

Willow TV is the official US broadcaster of the VIVO IPL 2021 but coverage is only available through TV Everywhere, meaning it's only available to cable customers. You'll need to subscribe to Willow and then sign in via the login page of your TV provider (Spectrum, Dish, Xfinity, etc).

Non-cable subscribers can live stream all the IPL action via Disney's Hotstar US. Subscription to the platform costs just $50 per year and includes live streams of every IPL game. Bargain. It's also home to many a Bollywood blockbuster.

Of course, Hotstar US is only available at that price within the USA. Stuck abroad this month? You'll need to use a VPN to access Hotstar US and live coverage of the 2021 IPL.

The Hotstar US app is available from the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

IPL 2021 calendar

