IndyCar live stream: how to watch every 2023 NTT IndyCar Series race online and on TV

IndyCar is back for 2023. Every race is live on Peacock (USA), Sky Sports (UK) and Stan Sports (Australia). Use a VPN to pick up your usual IndyCar live stream from anywhere, if you happen to be outside your home country. Full details on how to watch Indycar on TV just below.

First race: Grand Prix of St. Petersburg 2023

Practice 1 (3rd March) – 3pm ET

– 3pm ET Practice 3 (4th March) – 10am ET

– 10am ET Qualifying (4th March) – 2.15pm ET

– 2.15pm ET Race warm up (5th March) – 9am ET

9am ET Race (5th March) – 12pm ET

Indycar Series 2023 preview

The Indycar Series is back for another helping of tire-shredding American motorsports action, with this season the last before some major changes to the rules.

Last year’s thrilling series saw Australia’s Will Power crowned Drivers’ champion after winning just one race, with Team Penske teammate Josef Newgarden finishing in second despite claiming victories in five races.

Two-time champ Newgarden has finished three straight years as runner-up in the title race, and will be determined to go one better this term and pry away Power’s title in what looks set to be another fascinating tussle between the two teammates.

Veteran racer Scott Dixon will meanwhile be in pursuit of a seventh IndyCar Series title as he aims to tie A.J. Foyt's record for most championships in North American open-wheel racing.

This year’s series marks the last before a switch from 2.2-litre engines to hybrid power for 2024, but there's some significant rule changes for this year also. Double points for winning teams has been scrapped for this series, while the new season sees the introduction of 100% renewable fuel for the cars (take that, Formula 1).

Featuring 17 races on 15 circuits across North America, the 2023 Series kicks off, as usual, at St. Petersburg, Florida, on March 5 , with season highlight the Indy 500 taking place on 28 May, before the final race at Laguna Seca in Monterey, California on 10 September.

Can I watch IndyCar for free?

Sadly, there are no 100% 'free' IndyCar live streams. However, you can watch a race or two via the free trials:

Plus, US streaming service Peacock TV offers live coverage of every race for just $4.99 a month. Use a VPN (opens in new tab) to access your local stream when away from home.

Watch an IndyCar stream from anywhere

Most Indycar live streams are location-sensitive. So, you won't be able to access to them when travelling away from home. A VPN (Virtual Private Network) is a small but powerful app that lets you select your preferred location and quickly unblock any Indycar live stream – including free streams.

ExpressVPN is our pick of the best VPN services. It's affordable, fast and easy to use. Try it risk-free for 30 days and see for yourself.

How to use a VPN to watch Indycar

1. Sign up to the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is the one we recommend.

2. Open the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For the Indycar, you may wish to choose USA for Peacock.

3. Then head over to Peacock on your browser or device and enjoy the Indycar live stream.

You could also try NordVPN (opens in new tab), which also comes with a 30-day money back guarantee, and Surfshark (opens in new tab) which offers 24 hour assistance. Both performed very well in our tests.

Watch Indycar live in the USA

In the US, Indycar coverage belong to NBCUniversal, meaning you can use various platforms from the media giant to watch all the action.

Every race will be aired live on the streaming service Peacock. All races apart from three will be aired on NBC Sports and NBC Universo.

Peacock seems like the best bet for Indycar fanatics as it boast exclusive coverage of all practices, qualifications and warmups.

The online-only service costs $4.99 for its Premium tier and $9.99 for Premium Plus, so it's the most affordable way to watch the US motorsport series unfold.

If you don't want to use Peacock and don't have a cable plan that includes NBC Sports or NBC Universo, some live TV streaming services offer them.

Watch Indycar live stream in the UK

Motorsports fans in the UK, can watch every 2023 Indycar series race, including the Indy 500, on Sky Sports (opens in new tab).

Subscribers also get to watch on the move using the Sky Go app (opens in new tab), which is available on nearly all modern phones, tablets, laptops, PCs and consoles.

For those without Sky, the best option is a Now Sky Sports Monthly membership, which includes all 11 channels.

To access your usual streaming service from outside the UK, you'll need to download a good VPN as detailed above.

Watch Indycar live stream in Australia

Stan Sports has the rights to show every live Indycar race in Australia.

You'll need Stan (30-day free trial; AU$10 a month after) plus the Stan Sport add-on (7-day free trial; AU$10 a month after).

Travelling outside Oz? Don't forget that you can use a VPN (opens in new tab) to access regional live streams without being blocked.

Watch Indycar live in the rest of the world

The official IndyCar Live streaming service is now available in over 200 countries. In many of those countries, subscribers pay as little as $4.99 a month or $29.99 a season to stream live NTT IndyCar Series races, qualifying and practice.

Those countries include: China, Switzerland, Bulgaria, South Africa, India, Israel, Brunei, Singapore, Malaysia, Monaco, Vietnam, Thailand, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Oman, UAE and Ukraine.

See full list of countries on Indycar.com.

Can I watch IndyCar in China? Yes. The official IndyCar Live streaming service is now available in China and Hong Kong, offering live coverage of both NTT IndyCar Series and NXT races.

Can I watch IndyCar in Singapore? Yes. The official IndyCar Live streaming service is available in Singapore. It provides live coverage of both NTT IndyCar Series and NXT races. Subscription costs double what it costs in India – $9.99 a month or $49.99 a year.

