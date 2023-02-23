How to watch Formula 1: Drive to Survive season 5 – live stream the F1 documentary wherever you are

Formula 1: Drive to Survive season 5 live stream

Formula 1: Drive to Survive season 5 starts its engines on 24th February 2023 on Netflix in the UK, US and Australia. Netflix costs £4.99 / $6.99 / AU$6.99 a month – those are for the ad-supported tiers, you can pay more to do away with adverts and to get extras like downloads for offline viewing. Travelling abroad? You can use a VPN to watch Formula 1: Drive to Survive season 5 wherever you are.

Watch Formula 1: Drive to Survive season 5 on Netflix (opens in new tab)

Watch from anywhere with ExpressVPN (opens in new tab)

Formula 1: Drive to Survive season 5 live stream: preview

Formula 1: Drive to Survive is back for a fifth season. The documentary provides a behind-the-scenes look at the previous year's Formula One season, complete with analysis, background and commentary from those involved. Season five promises the first full appearance – including in-show interviews – from Red Bull driver Max Verstappen. That's big news, considering Verstappen previously criticised the show for fabricating events during the World Championships.

Verstappen is the reigning Formula One Drivers' Champion, having won for the second year running. But he refused to cooperate with the show since season one, after being angered at how he was portrayed. He publicly criticised the show for concocting rivalries between drivers and for making him look arrogant. So it's quite a coup to get him onboard.

The series will cover all the main events of the 2022 Formula One World Championship, of which there were many. Like the ups and downs experienced by Scuderia Ferrari, for instance, or the 'porpoising' effect (when airflow stalls due to the car being too low to the track, causing the car to bounce up) suffered by the Mercedes W13. Then there was Oscar Piastri's contract dispute, and Daniel Ricciardo's disappointing season at McLaren (which saw him criticised publicly by McLaren Racing's CEO Zak Brown before terminating his contract with the team a year early by mutual consent).

So plenty to cover. As with previous seasons, all 10 episodes of Formula 1: Drive to Survive season five will drop on the same day: Friday 24th February, just over a week before the 2023 Formula One World Championship starts with the Bahrain Grand Prix on 5th March. You can watch Formula 1: Drive to Survive season five on Netflix wherever it's available. And if you're abroad, you can watch it from wherever you are using a VPN.

When does Formula 1: Drive to Survive season 5 start? Formula 1: Drive to Survive season five launches on 24th February on Netflix in all areas that the streaming service is available. All 10 episodes drop at once, so you can binge them all on the same day, if you like. After that, you can watch the real thing – here's our guide to getting a free F1 live stream.

US: watch Formula 1: Drive to Survive season 5 live stream

Formula 1: Drive to Survive season five is a collaborative production between Netflix and Formula One, so it's exclusive to Netflix. In the US, Netflix starts at $6.99 a month – the free trial is a thing of the past, we're afraid. But there's no contract and you can cancel any time.

(opens in new tab) US: Formula 1: Drive to Survive season five on Netflix ($6.99 with ads) (opens in new tab)

Netflix is the exclusive home of this documentary series, so you won't see it anywhere else. The streaming service also hosts some of the biggest budget originals going, like The Crown, Wednesday, Stranger things, and films like All Quiet on the Western Front. $6.99 a month, no contract, cancel any time.

Watch Formula 1: Drive to Survive season five live stream from anywhere

You won't be able to watch your regular Formula 1: Drive to Survive live stream while traveling abroad. The streaming service will spot that you're in a foreign country and block you. You can use a VPN (virtual private network) to get around this, though.

It's a straightforward piece of software which sets your device to appear as if it's in the right country, allowing you to watch the Formula 1: Drive to Survive season 5 live stream from anywhere in the world.

We rate ExpressVPN as the best VPN. It offers a 30-day guarantee for all your money back if you're not happy with the service.

(opens in new tab) Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days

(opens in new tab)ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch the Formula 1: Drive to Survive season five live stream on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up. Try it – it's easier than you think. For the best value, try the 12-month subscription. (opens in new tab)

How to use a VPN for the Formula 1: Drive to Survive season five live stream

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For Formula 1: Drive to Survive season 5, you may wish to choose 'US' for Netflix.

3. Then head over to Netflix (opens in new tab) on your browser or device and enjoy the Formula 1: Drive to Survive season 5 live stream!

Watch the Formula 1: Drive to Survive season 5 trailer

Can I watch Formula 1: Drive to Survive season five in the UK?

(opens in new tab) UK: Formula 1: Drive to Survive season five on Netflix (£4.99 with ads) (opens in new tab)

You can watch Formula 1: Drive to Survive season five in the UK on Netflix. All 10 episodes drop at once on 24th February. There's no free trial, but you can cancel any time, and prices start at just £4.99 a month with ads. Remember: anyone visiting the UK can use a VPN (opens in new tab) to unblock the Netflix live stream from anywhere. We rate Netflix as one of the best streaming services for TV and movies. It offers access to a vast library of content, including Stranger Things, Ozark, Top Boy, Below Deck, Peaky Blinders and more. Indeed, in our review we rated Netflix five stars and said it was "nigh-on impossible to find meaningful fault with Netflix".

Can I watch Formula 1: Drive to Survive season five in Australia?

If you're in Australia, you can watch Formula 1: Drive to Survive season five on Netflix (opens in new tab). Just like in the UK and US, all 10 episodes are available on 24th February.

Outside Australia? Simply use a VPN (opens in new tab) to access your local Formula 1: Drive to Survive season five live stream without being geo-blocked.

Watch Formula 1: Drive to Survive season five in Canada

Formula 1: Drive to Survive season five is also available on Netflix (opens in new tab) in Canada. Netflix starts at $5.99 a month in Canada – that's for the Basic with adverts tier. Standard (which gives you no ads and downloads for offline viewing) is $16.49 a month, while Premium (which adds 4K HDR video quality) is $20.99 a month.