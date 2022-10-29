India vs South Africa live stream and how to watch the T20 World Cup 2022 for free

Sunday's T20 World Cup clash between India and South Africa could prove to be a pivotal Super 12 match. A win for Rohit Sharma's India could see them top Group 2 and book their place in the semi-finals. The weather is forecast to be dry and sunny in Perth, so this could be a thriller, on-field snakes notwithstanding. Make sure you know how to watch an India vs South Africa live stream for free from anywhere in the world.

India vs South Africa live stream Date: Sunday 30th October 2022 Time: 11am GMT / 6am ET / 3am PT / 10pm AEDT Venue: Optus Stadium, Perth Free live stream: 9Now (opens in new tab) Watch anywhere: ExpressVPN (opens in new tab)

Having beaten Pakistan by four runs last Sunday thanks to a stellar innings of 82 from Virat Kohli, India are sitting pretty in second place, just below Bangladesh. South Africa, meanwhile, cannot afford any slip ups.

After a string of failures in the T20I series, Proteas captain Temba Bavuma is under pressure to lead a revival and squeeze his side into the semi-finals of the 2022 ICC Men's T20 World Cup. Sunday's match against India, and then Thursday's clash with Pakistan, will potentially decide their fate but it's not looking good.

On the other hand, India started the year with five consecutive losses to South Africa. Those losses don't necessarily reflect India's form in the game's shortest format, but Sharma and Kholi are by no means unbeatable.

India vs South Africa starts at 11am BST at the Optus Stadium on Sunday 30th October. Follow our guide to watch an India vs South Africa live stream for free from wherever you are in the world.

India vs South Africa is one of fourteen T20 World Cup 2022 matches which will be broadcast free on 9Gem and streaming platform 9Now (opens in new tab) in Australia. Australian and travelling away from home?

Fox Sports also has the rights to air the T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia. Cord-cutters can catch every match live and on-demand through Kayo Sports (7-day free trial) (opens in new tab), with a subscription costing from AU$27.50 per month. Again, if you're an Aussie abroad, you'll need a VPN (opens in new tab) to stream your Kayo subscription.

India vs South Africa Watch T20 cricket with a free 7-day trial

Kayo Sports lets you live stream and catch up on over 50 sports including the 2022 T20 World Cup. You can choose a free 7-day trial of Basic ($27.50/month) or Premium ($35/month) and cancel at any time.

Even if you've subscribed to the relevant T20 World Cup cricket rights holders, you won't be able to use them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle.

There are many VPN providers out there. As a rule, we'd suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN.

Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service.

Using a VPN to watch the India vs South Africa is simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is one option.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For the India vs South Africa, select 'Australia' for Kayo Sports.

3. Then head over to Kayo Sports on your browser or device and enjoy the India vs South Africa live stream.

If you can't get it working, ExpressVPN comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee. You could also try NordVPN or Surfshark.

Watch an India vs South Africa live stream in the USA

Willow TV has the rights to show the T20 World Cup 2022 in the States.

ESPN Plus is streaming India vs South Africa along with every T20 World Cup 2022 match at $9.99 a month. You can also bundle ESPN+ with Disney+ and Hulu for $13.99 per month.

ESPN Plus is only available within the USA, so you'll need to use a VPN to access ESPN Plus when travelling overseas.

You can also stream Willow TV via Sling, the popular cable replacement service.

India vs South Africa | Sling TV

Sling TV offers Willow TV add-on for $10 a month.

India vs South Africa live stream in the UK

In the UK, Sky Sports has the rights to broadcast every game of the T20 World Cup 2022, and you can watch India vs South Africa on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Cricket in HD.

Check out Sky TV deals and packages and Now TV offers.

Watch an India vs South Africa live stream in India

Disney+ Hotstar is the place to watch live coverage of the T20 World Cup 2022 in India.

Opt for the Premium subscription and you'll get access to an India vs South Africa live stream, plus original Disney+ content (in English) for Rs 499 (around £5/$7) per month, or via an annual subscription for Rs. 1499.

It's only available within India but you can access your Hotstar account from wherever you are using a VPN.