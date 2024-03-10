How to watch Wales vs France: live stream Six Nations 2024 online

Watch Wales vs France live stream

It’s been a Six Nations to forget for both Wales and France who will meet on Sunday in Cardiff. The hosts have yet to win a game in this year’s championship and the visitors arrive having narrowly avoided a horror result at home to Italy and salvaged a draw.

Sunday’s Wales vs France is free to watch on BBC in the UK and RTÉ in Ireland. Peacock TV and DAZN are the live streamers in the USA and Canada respectively. Down Under, it's Stan Sport in Australia and Sky Sport in New Zealand. And you can use a VPN to watch your chosen stream from wherever you are in the world.

Wales vs France live stream: Preview

The Principality Stadium in Cardiff plays host to this fourth round game of the 2023 Six Nations. The start time is 3pm GMT / 10am ET / 7am PT / (Sunday 10th March), which is 2am AEDT in Australia on Monday morning.

An awful lot has changed in the last few years for Wales who look a shadow of the side that won the Six Nations back in 2021. Having lost a host of star names, coach Warren Gatland has had to rely on youth and inexperience. His plucky young side have delivered moments of magic, especially in the second half against Scotland, but have been on the end of three consecutive defeats.

Despite having now lost 10 of their last 11 Six Nations games, there have been some positives. Number eight Aaron Wainwright has delivered some encouraging performances while full-back Cameron Winnett looks like a star in the making. Wales will need both to be on top of their game and for the rest of the side to keep their discipline if they hope to defeat France.

Last year France hammered Wales in Paris as they secured a 41-28 victory, but Les Bleus have struggled without their talismanic captain Antoine Dupont. They suffered a heavy home loss to Ireland before sneaking a controversial win over Scotland and sawing with Italy.

Coach Fabien Galthié has been urged to ring the changes for the clash in Cardiff and could hand a start to 21-year-old Nicolas Depoortere who has scored seven tries for Bordeaux-Begles this season. With fly-half Matthieu Jalibert out injured, Thomas Ramos is expected to take his place which could provide an opportunity for Leo Barre expected to make his Test debut.

You can watch all 2024 Six Nations games online for free, including this one. So keep reading to discover where to live stream Wales vs France in your country and from anywhere in the world.

Free Wales vs France live streams

This and every Six Nations game will be shown for free in the UK and Ireland.

In the UK, the free Wales vs France live stream is BBC iPlayer. While in Ireland it will be streamed for free on RTÉ Player.

If you're outside of the UK or Ireland this weekend, you can always try using a VPN to get around geo-restrictions that you'll face when overseas. We recommend NordVPN as it's really easy to use, fantastic at unblocking restricted streams and comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee in case you change your mind.

Don't worry if you've never used a VPN before – it's really easy, and we have full instructions below.

Watch Wales vs France live stream from anywhere

You won't be able to watch your regular Wales vs France live stream while traveling abroad. The streaming service will spot that you're in a foreign country and block you.

You can use a VPN (virtual private network) to get around this, though. It's a straightforward piece of software that sets your device to appear as if it's in a different country, allowing you to watch Six Nations live streams from anywhere in the world.

We rate NordVPN as the best VPN for streaming sport. It offers a 30-day guarantee for all your money back if you're not happy with the service.

Try NordVPN risk-free for 30 days NordVPN offers a 30-day money-back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to unblock live streams on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign up. Give it a try. Only $3.99 per month on the 2-year plan

How to use a VPN to stream Wales vs France

1. Install the VPN of your choice. NordVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. So for Six Nations rugby, you may wish to choose a server in the UK.

3. Then head over to BBC iPlayer on your browser or device and enjoy the free Wales vs France live stream!

Watch Wales vs France in the UK

You can watch Wales vs France live on BBC on TV this Sunday afternoon at 3pm GMT.

That means you can also stream the game online and for free on the channel's BBC iPlayer platform, available on browsers, smartphone app or a variety of streaming devices.

To stream live on BBC iPlayer, you should have a valid TV licence. Although that isn't required for watching the game on catch-up.

Remember: use a VPN to access ITVX when travelling outside of the UK.

Watch Wales vs France Six Nations match in Ireland

This Six Nations game is being shown on the free-to-air RTÉ2 on TV in Ireland.

If you want to watch Wales vs France online, then you can do so for free on the RTÉ Player, with the service available across a wide range of devices.

Don't forget: Irish nationals can live stream every match free of charge while abroad with a VPN.

Watch Wales vs France in Australia

Streaming service Stan Sport has the rights to show every match of the 2024 Six Nations live in Australia. This one kicks off at 2am AEDT in the early hours of the morning on Monday 11th March.

To watch Wales vs France ad-free you'll need a Basic Stan package ($10 a month) together with its Stan Sport add-on (a further $15).

Out of Australia? Use a VPN to access your local stream when away from home.

Watch Wales vs France in the USA

NBC's Peacock TV streaming service is the only place to watch this 2024 Six Nations match live in the USA. It starts at 10am ET / 7am PT PT on Sunday.

Peacock starts from only $5.99 a month, or you can pay more to get rid of the ads. In addition to the Six Nations, you'll also be able to watch the likes of EPL soccer, WWE, Premiership Rugby and lots more.

The Peacock TV app is available on iOS, Apple TV, Android, Android TV, Chromecast, LG smart TV, Vizio TV, PS4, and Xbox One. You can also watch through your web browser.

Outside the US? Peacock TV is only available within the States so be sure to use a rugby-friendly VPN if you're a subscriber stuck abroad.

Watch Wales vs France in New Zealand

Kiwis can watch Wales vs France courtesy of Sky Sport, which is showing every game of the 2024 tournament. This match kicks off at 5am on Monday morning.

Subscribers can also watch online using the its Sky Go service.

If you don't already have Sky and don't wish to commit to a full package just for the rugby, then Sky Sport Now offers weekly ($24.99) and monthly ($44.99) passes.

UK or Ireland rugby fan abroad? Live stream this Six Nations game on your home streaming service using a world class VPN.

Watch Wales vs France in Canada

Specialist sports streaming service DAZN is the place to watch Wales vs France plus every other game of the 2024 Six Nations live in Canada. This game starts at 10am ET / 7am PT.

A DAZN subscription will currently set you back CA$29.99 a month or CA$199.99 a year.

Don't forget: Canadian nationals can live stream matches via DAZN when overseas with a VPN.

Wales vs France live stream in South Africa

To watch Wales vs France and all Six Nations 2024 fixtures in South Africa, you'll need access to SuperSport. If you can't watch on your TV, you can also tune in via the network's streaming service for PC and Mac, as well as via SuperSport's dedicated app.

Alternatively, you can get SuperSport channels via the DSTV streaming platform, with plans starting from R129 per month.

This one starts at 5pm SAST on Sunday evening.

Watch Wales vs France in Singapore and Asia

Premier Sports has all the Six Nations action across most countries in Asia, including Bangladesh, Bhutan, Brunei, Cambodia, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Laos, Macau, Malaysia, Maldives, Mongolia, Myanmar, Nepal, Pakistan, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam.

Wales vs France starts at 3pm GMT, so double check your schedule for the start time in your time zone – in Singapore, for example, kick off is 11pm on the night of Sunday 10th March.

A monthly pass for Premier Sports will currently set you back US$25.99, but there's a 45% discount to be had if you opt for an annual plan at US$169.99 for a full year.

In addition to the Six Nations, a Premier Sports subscription also gives you access to Heineken Champions Cup, Gallagher Premiership, NRL, URC and Rugby Championship action.

UK expat in Asia? Then use a VPN to watch the free coverage from back home.