How to watch Queen's tennis live stream for free 2023

The 2023 Queen's tennis championship is FREE to watch on BBC iPlayer in the UK, where it's also being shown on Amazon Prime Video. Tennis fans in the US can tune in via the Tennis Channel, while those in Australia can watch Queen's 2023 on beIN Sports and Kayo Sports, both of which offer new users a 7-day FREE trial. Use a VPN to watch your local free stream from anywhere , if you're away from home.

Nothing signals the arrival of grass-court season quite like the Queen's Club Championships, and the cream of men's tennis, including Carlos Alcaraz, Holger Rune and Andy Murray, will descended upon west London en masse for the 120th edition of the week-long ATP Tour 500 series tournament.

Murray, a five-time singles champion at the Queen's Club, ended a seven-year wait for a grass-court title earlier this month, and he's going all-out in an attempt to secure his first top-32 seeding for Wimbledon since 2017, when he entered the tournament as the No.1 seed and defending champion.

Alcaraz, the 20-year-old phenomenon who's spent much of this year at the top of the world rankings, is competing at Queen's for the first time. If there's one question mark hanging over the Spaniard's game it's his grass-court prowess, so he'll be looking to squeeze as much as he can out of his time in W14.

The opposite is true for grass specialist and back-to-back reigning champion Matteo Berrettini, whose last 12 months have been ruined by illness and injury. The beefy Italian is only just returning to action, which was also the case a year ago when he won the whole thing!

But with Alcaraz playing, Murray fit and firing again and Rune suddenly looking like a genuinely elite talent, the competition feels much tougher this time out. Read on and we'll show you how to watch a 2023 Queen's tennis live stream free online.

Can I watch Queen's tennis for free? Yes! There are a few ways to watch the 2023 Queen's Club Championships for free. The luckiest of all, though, are those in the UK who can watch Queens tennis 2023 for free on BBC iPlayer. Amazon Prime members in Britain can also watch on Prime Video too. Travelling outside the UK? Use a VPN to unblock BBC iPlayer and watch free from anywhere. We recommend ExpressVPN as the best VPN for streaming. Full details just below.

Watch Queen's tennis 2023: live stream from anywhere

You won't be able to watch your go-to Queen's tennis 2023 live stream while traveling abroad. The streaming service will spot that you're in a foreign country and block you. You can use a VPN (virtual private network) to get around this, though.

It's a straightforward piece of software that sets your device to appear as if it's in the right country, allowing you to watch any Queen's tennis live stream from anywhere in the world.

We rate ExpressVPN as the best VPN for the tennis. It offers a 30-day guarantee for all your money back if you're not happy with the service.

How to use a VPN for Queen's tennis 2023

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For Queen's tennis, you may wish to choose 'UK' for BBC iPlayer.

3. Then head over to BBC iPlayer on your browser or device and enjoy the Queen's tennis live stream!

Watch Queen's tennis 2023 in US

Tennis fans in the US can watch a Queen's tennis live stream on the Tennis Channel, which can be accessed through the Tennis Channel Plus streaming service, as well as cable cutting services Sling and FuboTV.

Sling currently is offering new customers $20 off their first month, while there's a free-trial of FuboTV. There are no long contracts with either service. If you're not happy with them, you can cancel them at any time.

Of course, Sling and FuboTV are only available within the States so be sure to use a VPN if you're a US subscriber stuck abroad. We recommend ExpressVPN as it's reliable and comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

Queen's tennis on Tennis Channel Plus

A subscription to Tennis Channel Plus costs $109.99 per year, and lets you live stream numerous tournaments throughout the season, including the Queen's Club Championships.

Queen's tennis 2023 Sling TV discount

Sling TV offers access to Tennis Channel as part of an $11 per month add-on for either its Sling Orange package or Sling Blue package. The Orange plan costs $40 per month and the Blue plan costs $45 per month, but you can save $20 off your first month and there's no contract so you can cancel at any time. Ace!

Queen's tennis 2023 live stream: 7-day Fubo TV trial

Fubo TV's Elite tier gets you more than 200 channels, including the Tennis Channel, Fox, NBC, NFL Network and ESPN, as well as cloud DVR with thousands of hours of space to store shows. You can watch on most smart devices, and payment is monthly. It costs $84.99 a month after a 7-day free trial and users can cancel at any time.

Watch Queen's tennis 2023: live stream in the UK

The 2023 Queen's tennis tournament is being shown live on the BBC in the UK.

This means its a piece of cake to watch Queen's online (either live or on catch-up), as you'll be able to get a free Queen's tennis live stream via the BBC iPlayer website or mobile app.

Don't forget: British tennis fans travelling abroad can use a VPN to stream the free BBC coverage from overseas. Full details right above.

Amazon Prime Video also has the rights to the Queen's Club Championships in the UK. A subscription costs £8.99 a month but new users get a 30-day free Prime trial.

Watch Queen's tennis 2023 in Australia

In Australia, streaming service beIN Sports is providing live coverage of the 2023 Queen's tennis tournament. A subscription costs AU$19.99 per month or AU$179.99 per year after a 7-day free trial.

You can also watch beIN Sports via streaming service Kayo Sports, but the two services will be separate from June 30. Try this Kayo 7-day free trial.

After that, Kayo lets you stream on one device with its One plan (AU$25/month), two devices with Basic (AU$30/month), and three devices Premium (AU$35 a month).

Away from Oz? Use a VPN to access your local live stream from overseas – without being blocked.

Queen's tennis 2023 tournament start times

Global Queen's tennis 2023 start times for the daily play at the Queen's Club are as follows:

UK: 12pm

12pm Central Europe: 1pm

1pm USA (ET/PT): 7am / 4am

7am / 4am Australia: 9pm

9pm New Zealand: 11pm

Queen's tennis 2023 order of play

When is the 2023 Queen's tennis championships? Monday 19th June 2023

First round Tuesday 20th June 2023

First round Wednesday 21st June 2023

Second round Thursday 22nd June 2023

Second round Friday 23rd June 2023

Quarter-finals Saturday 24th June 2023

Semi-finals Sunday 25th June 2023

Final