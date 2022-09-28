How to watch 'Dear Offred' – stream episode 4 from season 5 of the Handmaid's Tale for free

June and Serena come face to face again, this time in Canada, as Mrs Waterford is sent on an ambassadorial journey from Gilead. Now defending her home turf, does June have the presence of mind to control her rage or is the target of her most hated enemy just too much to bear? The Handmaid's Tale season 5 returns with episode 4, Dear Offred, this week. Make sure you know how to watch for free from wherever you are.

The Handmaid's Tale S5 E04 Premiere: 28th Sept 2022 (USA) | 29th Sept 2022 (Australia) | TBC 2022 (UK) Free stream: SBS (opens in new tab) (Australia) Watch SBS from abroad with ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) US stream: Hulu ($6.99/month) UK stream: Channel 4 (opens in new tab) (TV license required)

Season 5 picks up from the (rather shocking) events of the season 4 finale. Last week, episode 3 turned out to be bad news for June and Nick, while Serena made a decision that could turn out to have huge consequences.

Will episode 4 (Dear Offred) bring yet more bloodlust? Will June take her revenge? One thing's for sure – there's a lot to pack into 48 minutes! On top of that, what move will Aunt Lydia make now that she's been well and truly rattled by Janine?

Episode 4 of The Handmaid's Tale arrives on 28th/29th September. Fans in Australia can watch all episodes free on SBS On Demand. Make sure you know how to watch The Handmaid's Tale season 5 episode 4 free from wherever you are in the world.

Watch The Handmaid's Tale season 5 episode 4 for free

In Australia, SBS (opens in new tab) will air The Handmaid's Tale season 5 – including episode 4, which debuts on 29th September. Episode 1 (Morning), Episode 2 (Ballet) and Episode 3 (Border) are available now. New episodes air weekly.

Travelling away outside Australia this week? You can always use a VPN to access SBS from overseas (opens in new tab) . We recommend using ExpressVPN. Details below.

Watch The Handmaid's Tale season 5 Ep 4 from abroad with a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to The Handmaid's Tale season 5 rights holders, you won't be able to use them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, and can fool streaming services into thinking that you're located somewhere else in the world.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others.





How to use a VPN for The Handmaid's Tale season 5 Ep 4

Using a VPN to watch The Handmaid's Tale season 5 episode 4 is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For The Handmaid's Tale S5, you may wish to choose 'Australia' to access SBS.

3. Then head over to SBS (opens in new tab) on your browser or device and enjoy The Handmaid's Tale season 5 episode 4 free live stream.

If, for whatever reason, you can't get it working, then do remember that you have the comfort of a 30-day money back guarantee with ExpressVPN.

USA: watch The Handmaid's Tale season 5, episode 4

Hulu is the place to find The Handmaid's Tale season 5 stream in the USA. Episode 4 arrives on 28th September at 12.01am PT.

The streaming service costs from $6.99 a month.

Remember: Aussies travelling overseas can use a VPN to access The Handmaid's Tale season 5 free on SBS (opens in new tab).

Can you watch The Handmaid's Tale season 5, episode 4 in the UK?

In the UK, Channel 4 is yet to reveal when it will air The Handmaid's Tale season 5. Based on the season 4 air date, season 5 could show up on Channel 4 sometime in mid October... but that's purely a guess.

Need to catch up? Seasons 1-4 of The Handmaid's Tale are current available to Amazon Prime members free of charge (here's a 30-day Prime trial (opens in new tab) if you're not yet a member).