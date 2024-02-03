How to watch Curb Your Enthusiasm season 12 online and stream Larry David's final season – release date, episode guide

How to watch Curb Your Enthusiasm season 12

The 12th and final season of Curb Your Enthusiasm starts on Max in the USA and Crave in Canada on Sunday 4th February. It will be shown on Sky Comedy in the UK and on Fox Showcase and Binge in Australia. There are 10 episodes in total.

Season 12 premiere: Sunday 4th February (US/CAN) / 5th Feb (UK/AUS)

Sunday 4th February (US/CAN) / 5th Feb (UK/AUS) US: Stream on Max

Curb Your Enthusiasm season 12: preview

All pretty, pretty, pretty good things must come to an end. And now, after a quarter of a decade and more than 100 episodes, the old comedy warhorse Larry David is bringing the curtain down on the hilarious, irreverent Curb Your Enthusiasm with season 12. It will go out on HBO and the network's Max platform in the USA.

Originally made as a one-off special, David's creation perhaps even eclipses the mighty Seinfeld as the jewel in the comedian's crown. Playing an amplified version of his irascible self, he's made us squirm, gasp, blush and belly laugh in equal measure since the show's debut back in 1999.

Back with the usual excellent cast featuring Cheryl Hines, Jeff Garlin, Susie Essman and, J. B. Smoove, fictionalized versions of Richard Lewis and Ted Danson, and a revolving door of guest stars, you can expect Larry to get himself into another 10 episodes' worth of embarrassing situations and cringeworthy scrapes.

This time the end really does seem to be in sight for Curb – although optimists would cite the many previous occasions when David has ultimately incorrectly suggested the show would be ending.

When are episodes of Curb Your Enthusiasm season 12? Episode 1 Atlanta – Sunday 4th February

Atlanta – Sunday 4th February Episode 2 The Lawn Jockey – Sunday 11th February

The Lawn Jockey – Sunday 11th February Episode 3 Vertical Drop, Horizontal Tug – Sunday 18th February

Vertical Drop, Horizontal Tug – Sunday 18th February Episode 4 – Sunday 25th February

– Sunday 25th February Episode 5 – Sunday 3rd March

– Sunday 3rd March Episode 6 – Sunday 10th March

– Sunday 10th March Episode 7 – Sunday 17th March

– Sunday 17th March Episode 8 – Sunday 24th March

– Sunday 24th March Episode 9 – Sunday 31st March

– Sunday 31st March Episode 10 – Sunday 7th April

How to watch Curb Your Enthusiasm season 12 in the USA

The new and final season of Curb Your Enthusiasm will go out on Sundays at 10pm on HBO, starting with episode 1 on Sunday 4th February.

No cable? No problem! The Max streaming service gets you access to new Curb, every episode from the previous 11 seasons and all of HBO's other hit shows. Think True Detective, Succession, Game of Thrones, The Last of Us, Abbott Elementary and many, many more. It even has the new Barbie movie in its extensive film collection, too.

You can get Max from just $9.99 a month or $99.99 for a year...

Considering the size and superb quality of Max's offering, $9.99 is a very reasonable monthly fee and you can cancel any time. $15.99 a month removes the ads and lets you download content to watch offline, while the Ultimate plan for $19.99 a month throws in 4K UHD, Dolby Atmos, and streaming on up to four devices at once. Or commit to a whole year for big savings.

Max is only available in the USA and will be blocked if you try to watch it when overseas. The same thing will happen whatever domestic streaming service you try to use abroad.

However, it's actually quite simple for subscribers to access their service while traveling outside the US, by using a reliable VPN (Virtual Private Network).

We rate ExpressVPN as the best VPN.

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch Curb Your Enthusiasm on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up. Try it – it's easier than you may think. For the best value, try the 12-month subscription.

How to use a VPN to stream Curb Your Enthusiasm

Using a VPN to access your streaming service overseas is incredibly easy:

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. So for HBO Max, you'd choose a server in the United States.

3. Head over to Max on your browser or device and enjoy watching Curb Your Enthusiasm online.

Do I need a US credit card for HBO Max?

(Image credit: HBO)

If you don't have a credit card issued in the US the best option is to use PayPal or subscribe on your iPhone/iPad or Android phone/tablet.

How to sign up to Max without a US credit card:

1. Launch your chosen VPN and select US as your country

2. Create a new Apple ID/ Google account remembering to have US as your country. (Apple users can use a UK phone number but should head to the Apple ID website to sign up, rather than using an app on their device).

3. Use your new Apple ID/Google account to access the US Apple App Store or US Google Play Store and download the HBO Max app.

4. Subscribe to Max through the Max app, using PayPal (this can be a UK account) as your method of payment.

5. You should now be able to sign in to your Max account from any device.

Fun fact: you can use this method to subscribe to other US streaming services, including Hulu and Peacock TV, too.

Do remember that if you can't get this working, you can always get your money back from ExpressVPN within 30 days if you've changed your mind about using its VPN service.

How to watch Curb Your Enthusiasm season 12 in the UK

The 12th and final season of Curb Your Enthusiasm starts on Monday 5th February at 9pm GMT on Sky Comedy. That will remain its slot for the 10-episode run.

Sky Comedy is available with all base Sky packages, with plans currently starting from £26 per month.

The channel is also available with the Now Entertainment Membership, which is a more flexible way to get access to Sky shows.

Remember: If you're an American currently in the US and have access to Max, you can access it using a VPN.

How to watch Curb Your Enthusiasm season 12 in Australia

Curb Your Enthusiasm season 12 will go out on Foxtel's Showcase channel in Australia, at 3pm AEDT (repeated at 9.30pm AEDT) on Mondays from 5th February.

That means you'll also be able to watch new episodes and the previous 11 seasons on streaming service Binge. It's a cost-effective option way to get some of the planet's best television, with plans starting at only AU$10 a month and a 7-day FREE trial.

Then there’s the option of Foxtel Now, which offers more of a full package but at a higher price. Monthly prices generally start at $25 a month, with a 10-day free trial to get things started.

How to watch Curb Your Enthusiasm season 12 in Canada

Crave is the exclusive home of HBO in Canada, so that's where you'll find the latest run of Curb Your Enthusiasm. Episodes go out weekly from Sunday 4th February.

If you don't already have Crave, you can choose between its Basic (CA$9.99 a month), Standard (adds 4K quality and up to four simultaneous for $14.99 a month) or ad-free Premium (watch offline, too, for $22 a month).

Out of the country and want to stream Curb Your Enthusiasm? Overcome geo-blocking restrictions to connect to your streaming service back home when you purchase a VPN.