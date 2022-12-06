How to watch A Spy Among Friends, spy thriller with Damian Lewis and Guy Pearce

A Spy Among Friends, the new Cold War espionage thriller starring Emmy Award-winners Damian Lewis and Guy Pearce, arrives on our screens this week. The six-part series dramatises Ben Macintyre's New York Times best-selling book on dastardly British double agent Kim Philby. A Spy Among Friends is free to watch on ITVX in the UK but read on for our guide on how to watch A Spy Among Friends from wherever you are in the world.

A Spy Among Friends
Premiere: Thursday 8th December
Cast: Guy Pearce, Damian Lewis, Anna Maxwell Martin, Adrian Edmondson, Stephen Kunken, Karel Roden, Monika Gossman

A Spy Among Friends is the true story of Nicholas Elliott (Damian Lewis) and Kim Philby (Guy Pearce), two British spies and lifelong friends. Until, that is, Elliot discovers Philby is the most notorious MI6 defector and Soviet mole in history, betraying almost every Allied secret with the craft and cunning of a John Le Carre villain.

Billed as an intimate portrait of of Philby’s deeply personal betrayal, uncovered at the height of the Cold War, A Spy Among Friends explores Philby's treacherous exploits – and British/American intel failures – in six heart-pounding episodes. The superb supporting cast includes Anna Maxwell Martin (Motherland), Stephen Kunken (The Handmaid’s Tale) and Adrian Edmondson (Bottom).

All six episodes of A Spy Among Friends will be available to stream exclusively on ITVX from 8th December 2022. Make sure you know how to watch A Spy Among Friends from wherever you are.

Watch A Spy Among Friends for free

(Image credit: Sony Pictures Television, ITV Studios and Veritas Entertainment Group)

All six episodes of A Spy Among Friends will be available to stream free on ITVX from Thursday, 8th December.

Travelling outside UK? You can use a VPN to access ITVX from anywhere.

The ad-supported tier of ITVX is available for free, and allows you to watch thousands of hours of TV, movies and exclusives such as A Spy Among Friends. It launches on 8th December.

Even if you have signed up to ITVX, you won't be able to use the service when outside the UK. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, so you can watch your favourite streaming services when travelling abroad.

There are many VPNs out there, but some are more reliable and safe than others.

ExpressVPN hits it for six with a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service.

US/Canada: A Spy Among Friends live stream

In the US and Canada, A Spy Among Friends will stream on Britbox. Subscription costs $6.99 a month or $69.99 annually. All six episodes are available from 9th December.

Brits who find themselves in US, Canada or anywhere far flung can use a VPN to stream all six episodes of A Spy Among Friends for free on ITVX.

Australia: A Spy Among Friends live stream

BritBox Australia is the only place to find A Spy Among Friends live stream in Oz. Subscription costs AU$8.99 a month of AU$89.99 annually. New users get a 7-day free trial.

A Spy Among Friends episode 1 synopsis

In the wake of Kim Philby’s escape to Moscow, his closest friend in Britain’s Secret Intelligence Service (also known as MI6.), Nicholas Elliott, is under investigation by Mrs. Lily Thomas from the Security Service (MI5). Did he facilitate Philby’s escape because he’s also a traitor working for the Russians, or is it just that his judgement was clouded at a critical moment by their twenty-three year friendship? Or maybe, just maybe, he in fact had the last laugh having manipulated Philby to run to the bosom of the KGB for foreign intelligence purposes.

