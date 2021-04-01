Herring vs Frampton live stream: start time, full fight, how to watch the boxing for free in UK, US and more

Jamel Herring will mix it up with Carl Frampton this Saturday in Dubai as two of the fighters at 130lbs battle it out for the WBO super-featherweight title. Incumbent Herring has already made two successful defences of the belt but can 34-year-old Belfast-native Frampton stop a third? UK fans can watch the blockbuster bout free at 10pm BST on Channel 5 and IFL TV. Follow our guide to get a top-class Herring vs Frampton live stream for free wherever you are in the world.

Herring vs Frampton live stream Date: Saturday 3rd April 2021 Main card: 9pm BST / 4pm ET Ringwalks: 10pm BST / 5pm ET Venue: Caesars Palace, Dubai Free live streams: Channel 5 / IFL TV Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN risk-free today US stream: ESPN+ ($5.99 a month)

Caesars Bluewaters Dubai will be rocking this Saturday night when a socially-distanced audience – and millions watching from home – get the chance to see if Belfast-native Carl "The Jackal" Frampton (28-2-16) can become Ireland's first-ever three-weight world champion.

"I feel I am the best all round fighter, I have more quality," Frampton told reporters this week."But I have to show people that I’m a better fighter on the night, and I genuinely feel I’m going to do a number on him. It won’t even be close."

Fighting talk, to be sure, but it won't be an easy victory. His opponent, 35-year-old former US Marine Jamel "Semper Fi" Herring (22-2-10) knows his legacy will be at stake it he fails to defend the title he won from Masayuki Ito back in May 2019.

"If I beat Carl then there are mega fights out there for me at super-featherweight and, who knows, I may move up to lightweight," said Herring. "A unification fight at super-featherweight would be very big and another world title at lightweight would be great... beating him would take me to new heights."

The long-awaited fight was originally set to take place in London in February but was switched to Dubai due to covid restrictions and injuries. With the fighters finally on a collision, here's how to get a Herring vs Frampton free live stream from anywhere in the world.

Herring vs Frampton live stream for free

(Image credit: ESPN+ / Top Rank)

Good news – boxing fans in the UK can watch a Herring vs Frampton free live stream. The action will be broadcast on Channel 5 and streamed live on the IFL TV YouTube channel.

Of course, these free live streams are only available within the UK. Going to be outside the UK this Saturday? You'll need to use a VPN to access the above streams without being blocked. We recommend you ExpressVPN because it's easy to use and comes with a risk-free 30-day free trial.

“Absolutely delighted that my fight will be shown to the masses on free to air TV,” Frampton tweeted on Wednesday. “It is where the sport of boxing should be shown, accessible to everyone in the country."

Herring vs Frampton starts at 10pm UK time on Saturday, 3rd April 2021.

Watch a Herring vs Frampton live stream from abroad using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant Herring vs Frampton rights holders, you won't be able to access them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. VPNs are a doddle to use and create a private connection between your device and the internet. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN which offers a 100 per cent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service any time within the first 30-days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.

Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up. Try it – you'll be surprised how simple it is.

Herring vs Frampton live stream in the USA

ESPN+ has the rights to broadcast a Herring vs Frampton live stream in the United States.

ESPN's streaming service provides coverage of a ton of live sports including boxing, golf, UFC, MLB and international soccer. A subscription costs from $5.99 a month or $59.99 a year.

Not bad, but Herring vs Frampton live streams are completely free in the UK on YouTube and My5! (Remember: UK fans who find themselves in the US this Saturday can use a VPN to watch local live streams as if they were back home in good old Blighty).

The big fight starts at 5pm Eastern Time / 2pm Pacific Time on Saturday, 3rd April 2021.

Herring vs Frampton full card

Jamel Herring vs. Carl Frampton for Herring’s WBO Junior Lightweight title

Zhankosh Turarov vs Tyrone McKenna (WBO Inter-Continental super-lightweight title)

Donnie Nietes vs Pablo Carrillo (vacant WBO International super-flyweight title)

Tursynbay Kulakhmet vs Heber Rondon (WBC International super-welterweight title)

Faizan Anwar vs Evgenii Vazem (welterweight)

Keyshawn Davis vs Richman Ashelley (lightweight)

Fahad Al Bloushi vs Suraj (super-feather)

Herring vs Frampton: tale of the tape

(Image credit: Wikipedia: Team Herring, CC BY-SA 4.0 , via Wikimedia Commons)

Name: Jamel "Semper Fi" Herring – Carl "The Jackal" Frampton

Nationality: American – Irish

Age: 35 – 34

Height: 5ft 10 – 5ft 5

Reach: 70in – 62in

Total fights: 24 – 30

Record: 22-2 with 10 knockouts – 28-2 with 16 knockouts