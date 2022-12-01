Fury vs Chisora live stream and how to watch the boxing for free

Tyson Fury returns to the ring to face old enemy Derek Chisora this Saturday at London's Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The Gypsy King, who announced his 'retirement' in April will need to hang onto his belt if he's to set up a huge undisputed showdown with Oleksandr Usyk in 2023. Read on for all the fight details and how to watch a Fury vs Chisora live stream from wherever you are.

The full fight, which is expected live at around 9pm GMT (4pm EST), is £26.96 in the UK, $9.99 a month in US and €1.99 in Germany, but free for those in Thailand!

Fury vs Chisora 3 live stream Date: Saturday 3rd December 2022 Venue: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London Start time: 5pm GMT / 12pm EST Fury vs Chisora 3: 9pm GMT / 4pm EST FREE stream: PPTV (opens in new tab) (Thailand) Watch anywhere: ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) Germany: Bild+ (€1.99/month) US: ESPN+ ($9.99/month) UK: BT Sport Box Office (opens in new tab) (£26.95) AUS: Kayo Sports Main Event (opens in new tab) (AU$60)

Standing tall at 6ft 9in, Tyson Fury (32-0-1, 23 knockouts) has the ability to impose himself on any fight. The Morecambe-based man-mountain has dominated the heavyweight division in recent years, and has been named as "one of the top five greatest heavyweights" by Tony Bellew.

A third fight against Chisora (33-12, 23 knockouts) wasn't always on the cards, though. The 34-year-old Gypsy King called out Anthony Joshua in September, months after seemingly calling time on his glittering career. "We have been trying to make that fight for years," said Fury. "It's the fight that people want to see. It's the fight that I want to see as a boxing fan."

But when negotiations between both parties broke down, Fury turned his attention to Chisora, whom he beat in 2011 and 2014. Described as a 'loyal servant of British boxing', 38-year-old 'War' is 7.5-inches shorter than his opponent and at an 11-inch reach disadvantage – not that either statistic will phase one of the best scrappers in the business.

Fury won the pair's 2011 thriller by unanimous decision, despite Chisora causing Fury all sorts of in trouble in round 10. Three years later and Chisora, in his prime and out for blood, lost out again – this time by corner retirement in the 10th round. That left Fury clear to become the mandatory challenger for the WBO heavyweight title, then held at the time by Wladimir Klitschko.

So, here were are in 2022. One very unexpected – and almost certainly final – opportunity for Derek 'War' Chisora to cap off his career with a world title. It won't be easy, though. Fury will be well aware that his opponent has lost three of his last four fights against top contenders, and that anything other than a dominant win could leave him facing retirement... for real, this time.

Below we have a big fight preview, plus all the global streaming details, including free streams. Make sure you know how to watch a Fury vs Chisora live stream from wherever you are.

Watch Tyson Fury live workout live stream

The fight itself might be a pricey PPV in some countries, but the Fury vs Chisora weigh-in is likely to be free-to-air on YouTube. We'd expect Frank Warren's Queensberry Promotions channel (opens in new tab) to offer a weigh-in live stream. In the meantime, here's a live stream of Tyson Fury preparing for the big fight...

Fury vs Chisora ticket news

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium holds a capacity crowd of 61,000 so your chances of scoring a last-minute ticket are pretty good. Indeed, tickets for Fury vs Chisora available from Viagogo (opens in new tab) are still available, with prices from £48 each.

Want to be seated closer to the action? There are a few mid-tier tickets left at £295 while a ringside seat will cost you £2360. If Saturday's clash is anything like as entertaining as the first Fury vs Chisora fight, that could turn out to be a bargain!

Fury vs Chisora 3 head-to-head

Tyson Fury vs Derek Chisora

Nationality: British – British

Born: 12th Aug 1988 – 29th Dec 1982

Height: 6ft 9 – 6ft 1.5in

Reach: 85 inches – 74 inches

Total Fights: 33 – 45

Record: 32-0-1 with 23 knockouts – 33-12 with 23 knockouts

Who will win? Fury vs Chisora predictions

Chisora famously called himself 'a fighter, not a boxer'. But let's be honest, he's no dope and could easily hit Fury with a flurry of bombs early doors before tucking up tight, digging in for the later rounds, and praying that the Morecambe man gasses out.

It's unlikely, but it could happen. What's far more likely to happen is that Tyson Fury is shaken by a few strong punches in the early rounds, and maybe even hits the ropes, before recovering to crush 38-year-old Chisora with a combination of raw talent and hand speed.

Sure, Chisora put on a decent show to beat Pulev in July at the O2 Arena in London but it's fair to say Pulev and Chisora are veteran fighters in search of a few last paydays. If Chisora is to cause a major upset this Saturday, he needs to move his head, buckle Fury's legs, and pounce on the chance of a late-round knockout.

Tyson Fury profile

Who is Tyson Fury? One the loudest personalities in boxing, with some seriously loud suits to match, Tyson "The Gypsy King" Fury has ascended to the very top of the boxing world thanks to a string of gutsy wins over Deontay Wilder and Wladimir Klitschko.

He is currently a two-time world heavyweight champion, having held the WBC title since slaying Wilder in 2020 and The Ring magazine title from 2020 to August 2022. Fury is only the third heavyweight in history, after Floyd Patterson and Muhammad Ali, to hold The Ring magazine title twice.

Derek Chisora profile

Who is Derek Chisora? Born in Zimbabwe and raised in London, Derek 'Del Boy' Chisora (or 'War', as he was christened by manager David Haye in 2018) is a British fighter who has challenged once for the WBC heavyweight title, losing to defending champion Vitali Klitschko in Munich in 2012.

As of October 2022, Chisora is ranked as the world's ninth-best active heavyweight by BoxRec. Chisora's knockout-to-win percentage stands at 70.

Who is on the Fury vs Chisora undercard?

Daniel Dubois (c) vs Kevin Lerena - WBA regular heavyweight world title

Yvan Mendy vs Denys Berinchyk - EBU light heavyweight title

Karol Itauma vs Vladimir Belujsky - Light heavyweight

Hosea Burton vs TBC - Cruiserweight

Isaac Lowe vs TBC - Super featherweight

Royston Barney-Smith vs TBC - Lightweight

Watch a free Fury vs Chisora live stream

Boxing fans in Thailand can stream Fury vs Chisora free on PPTV (opens in new tab). Thai national outside Thailand?

Use a VPN to watch a Fury vs Chisora live stream free on PPTV from abroad (opens in new tab).

We recommend ExpressVPN. Full details below.

Watch a Fury vs Chisora live stream from abroad using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant Fury vs Chisora rights holders, you won't be able to use them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, such that the servers and services you’re accessing aren’t aware of what you’re doing. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

How to use a VPN to watch Fury vs Chisora

Using a VPN for Fury vs Chisora on PPTV is incredibly simple:

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For the boxing, you may wish to choose 'Thailand' for PPTV.

3. Then head over to PPTV (opens in new tab) on your browser or device and enjoy the free Fury vs Chisora live stream!

Germany: Fury vs Chisora live stream

Fans in Germany and Austria can watch a Fury vs Chisora live stream on Bild Plus. Subscription is currently available for the reduced price of just €1.99 a month (opens in new tab). No contract, cancel anytime.

Don't forget: you'll need to use a VPN to watch Bild Plus (opens in new tab) when travelling outside of Germany/Austria.

US: Fury vs Chisora live stream

(Image credit: Top Rank / ESPN / Frank Warren's Queensberry Promotions)

In the US, fans with an ESPN+ subscription – just $9.99 a month – can watch a Fury vs Chisora live stream.

UK: Fury vs Chisora live stream

(Image credit: BT Sport Box Office)

In the UK, the Fury vs Chisora PPV costs £26.95 from BT Sport Box Office (opens in new tab). The broadcast kicks off at 7pm GMT, a couple of hours ahead of the ring walks at 9pm GMT.

Australia: Fury vs Chisora live stream

In Australia, Fury vs Chisora 3 will be a AU$39.95 Kayo PPV on Main Event. The card starts at 6am AEDT on Sunday, 4th December 2022.

