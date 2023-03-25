England vs Ukraine live stream – how to watch Euro 2024 Qualifying for free

England vs Ukraine live stream

England vs Ukraine will be free to watch and stream live on Channel 4 in the UK. You can catch the game in the US free on Fubo Sports Network. Sunday's Euro 2024 qualifying clash will also stream on Optus Sport in Australia.

England vs Ukraine live stream: match preview

England host Ukraine on Sunday afternoon determined to go again and post two wins from their opening two Euro 2024 qualifiers. The Three Lions won't have things all their own way, though, as Ukraine have more than just professional pride to play for. The war-torn country is using the power of sport to unite behind the flag and provide a sense of pride and community while the devastating conflict back home continues to rage. With countless Ukrainian refugees currently in the UK, this could be as emotional a game as it gets.

Well, he's done it. Harry Kane's first-half penalty not only led England to a 2-1 win against defending European champions Italy – their first in the country since 1961 – on Thursday evening but also moved the Spurs front man ahead of Wayne Rooney on his own as the Three Lions' leading goalscoring of all time. Still not yet 30, Kane could go well beyond the 54 he now has atop the tree and exorcised the ghost of his missed spot-kick against France in the World Cup quarter-final.

Gareth Southgate will have been disappointed his side conceded in a game they were dominating, but they survived after Luke Shaw's red card for a second bookable offence and always looked like winning. Jude Bellingham again shone, while Declan Rice was an all-action midfield presence.

The trip to Wembley will be Ukraine's first fixture of Euro 2024 qualifying. Beaten by Wales in World Cup qualifying to miss out on Qatar 2022, the eastern Europeans will be extra motivated to do their country proud as it continues to face up to Russian invasion back home. Caretaker boss Ruslan Rotan, who won a century of caps for Ukraine before retiring in 2018, has publicly backed misfiring Chelsea forward Mykhailo Mudryk to come good, describing him as a "diamond".

The pacy wide man only has eight caps but should line up alongside captain and former West Ham forward Andriy Yarmolenko and Dnipro's Artem Dovbyk, who averages better than a goal every other game in his 14 internationals. The inconsistent Ukrainians count victories over Ireland and Armenia among recent wins, but also defeats to Wales and Scotland in World Cup qualifying and the Nations League, and will be looking for a first victory against England since 2009.

England vs Ukraine kicks off at 5pm GMT / 12pm EST on Sunday 26th March, at Wembley.

England vs Ukraine kick-off time

Global England vs Ukraine kick-off times

UK: 5pm

5pm Central Europe: 6pm

6pm USA (EDT/PST): 12pm / 9am

12pm / 9am Australia: 4am (Monday)

4am (Monday) New Zealand: 6am (Monday)

