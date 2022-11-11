England vs Japan live stream and how to watch the Autumn Nations rugby online and on TV

After losing to Argentina for the first time since 2006, England will be keen to get their Autumn Nations Series back on when they play Japan at Twickenham Stadium this Saturday, 12th November. Kick off is at 3.15pm GMT and the weather in London is forecast to be dry and partly cloudy. UK fans can watch England vs Japan on Amazon Prime Video with a 30-day free trial. Make sure you know how to watch an England vs Japan live stream, online and on TV, from wherever you are in the world today.

The team news is in and Eddie Jones has made five changes to the starting XV that lost to the Pumas. Scrum-half Jack van Poortvliet gets the nod over Ben Youngs, while 25-year-old centre Guy Porter pulls on the no.13 jersey in lieu of Manu Tuilagi.

"We just want to see [Porter's] toughness and his abrasiveness, running hard," said England attack coach Martin Gleeson. "He is a guy of not many words, but he leads by his actions and I am looking forward to seeing him rip some inside shoulders off."

Japan meanwhile are on the verge of beating a top team. The Brave Blossoms only just lost to the All Blacks in Tokyo last month, and will be hoping that the return of flanker Kazuki Himeno and winger Kotaro Matsushima will inspire a famous victory.

Rugby fans in the UK can watch England vs Japan free on Amazon Prime Video with this 30-day trial (opens in new tab). Make sure you know how to get a free England vs Japan live stream from wherever you are.

England vs Japan live stream

Good news: Amazon Prime Video has the exclusive rights to broadcast England vs Japan in the UK and Ireland.

Already a Prime member? You're sorted – but remember to use a VPN to access your account if you're away from the UK (opens in new tab) and watch England vs Japan from abroad. We recommend ExpressVPN as it's reliable and comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

Non-Prime Video members in the UK and Ireland can watch England vs Argentina for free using a 30-day free trial of Prime Video (£8.99/month or £95/year).

(opens in new tab) England vs Japan | Free Prime 30-day trial

(opens in new tab)Provided you've not previously subscribed to Amazon Prime Video, you can grab a free 30-day trial and live stream the 2022 England vs Japan clash for free.

The Prime Video app is available on most smart TVs, games consoles, Fire TV devices, Apple TV, iOS, Android and more, so you can enjoy the rugby in HD pretty much wherever you are.

Watch England vs Japan live stream from abroad with a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant rugby rights holders, you won't be able to access them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. VPNs are a doddle to use and create a private connection between your device and the internet. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN which offers a 100 percent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service any time within the first 30 days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.

(opens in new tab) Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab)ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up. Try it – you'll be surprised how simple it is.

How to use a VPN for England vs Japan 2022

Using a VPN to watch England vs Japan is incredibly simple:

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For the rugby, you may wish to choose 'UK' for Amazon Prime.

3. Then head over to Amazon Prime Video (opens in new tab) on your browser or device and enjoy the free England vs Japan live stream.

Watch a 2022 England vs Japan live stream in the USA

FloRugby has bagged the US rights to the Autumn Nations, including this Saturday's England vs Japan live stream.

Rugger fans can sign up to FloRugby for $29.99 a month (opens in new tab) or $150 a year. You'll find FloRugby apps available on most smart devices including iOS, Android, Roku, Fire TV, Chromecast and Apple TV.

Brit abroad? Instead, use a VPN to get an England vs Japan live stream (opens in new tab) on your Amazon Prime account while you're away in the States.

Watch a 2022 England vs Japan live stream Australia

Stan Sports has the rights to the Autumn Nations rugger in Australia. You'll need a Stan subscription (30-day free trial) plus the Stan Sport add on (7-day free trial) to watch England vs Japan.

Don't forget to use a VPN (opens in new tab) to watch Stan Sport when travelling outside of Australia.

Autumn Nations 2022 – fixtures list & TV times

All times GMT

Saturday 12th November 2022

1pm - Ireland vs Fiji

1pm - Italy vs Australia

3.15pm - England vs Japan

5.30pm - Wales vs Argentina

8pm - France vs South Africa

Sunday 13th November 2022

2pm - Barbarians vs All Blacks XV

2.15pm - Scotland vs New Zealand

Saturday 19th November 2022

1pm - Italy vs South Africa

1pm - Wales vs Georgia

3.15pm - Scotland vs Argentina

5.30pm - England vs New Zealand

8pm - Ireland vs Australia

Sunday 20th November 2022

1pm - France vs Japan

Saturday 26th November 2022

3.15pm - Wales vs Australia

5.30pm - England vs South Africa