England vs Ireland live stream: how to watch the Six Nations

The Six Nations is underway – and it's already proving to be one of the biggest sporting events of 2020. Six teams are battling it out for Grand Slam glory over the course of five epic rounds in an effort to top the Six Nations table and be crowned champions. Want to catch all the rugby greats in action? You've come to the right place. Here's how to watch every Six Nations 2020 fixture live.

In round two, England beat Scotland 13-6-, France overpowered Italy 25-22 and an impressive Ireland team defeated Wales 24-14. This weekend round three kicks off at 2.15pm on Saturday when Italy meet Scotland at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome.

But that's merely the warm-up for one of the biggest games of the tournament: England vs Ireland at Twickenham on Sunday. A win for Ireland would secure them the Triple Crown while a win for England would put them back in the Six Nations driving seat. And in a classic sporting twist of fate, Ireland head coach Andy Farrell will have to work out how to beat his son Owen, England’s captain and inside centre. Awkward family gathering, much?

On paper, the teams are pretty evenly matched. England and Ireland have contested 20 Six Nations games, with England claiming victory in nine, compared to Ireland’s 11 wins. But with England star Manu Tuilagi declared fit and back in the side, Eddie Jones's team could be a real threat to favourites Ireland. Either way, it should be a thriller - especially as England have scored a whopping 66.7% of their points in the final 20 minutes of their 2020 Six Nation games so far.

Six Nations table 2020 TEAM PL W D L PD BP PTS France 2 2 0 0 20 1 9 Ireland 2 2 0 0 19 1 9 Wales 2 1 0 1 32 1 5 England 2 0 0 1 0 1 5 Scotland 2 0 0 2 -14 2 2 Italy 2 0 0 2 -55 0 0

There's plenty of action before the big one, though. Scotland vs Italy sees both sides searching for their first win of the tournament, so it should be an exciting – not to mention bruising – scrap. Scotland coach Gregor Townsend has made three changes to the side that lost to England in the Calcutta Cup, switching Huw Jones for Chris Harris, Ben Toolis for an injured Jonny Gray and Stuart McInally for Fraser Brown.

Meanwhile, Underdogs Italy have kept faith with their starting line up, and will be relieved that Alessandro Zanni has been declared fully fit. Can the Azzuri pull off a gutsy performance in the spirit of the Coliseum's legendary gladiators?

Then at 4.45pm, Wales clash with France in Cardiff. Les Bleus boast two of the biggest stars of the 2020 Six Nations so far, with back-rowers Grégory Alldritt and Charles Ollivon the top scorers in the competition. And let's not forget Antoine Dupont – currently one of the most in-form players in the world. Twenty-nine-year-old Wales scrum-half Gareth Davies will have the unenviable job of checking Dupont's progress, while keeping Wales firmly in attack-mode.

With new coaches and new players, this year's Six Nations is shaping up to be an epic. Grab your remote and get comfy – here's how to watch every try and tackle as the Six Nations 2020 hots up...

(Image credit: Six Nations Rugby)

Watch England vs Ireland in the UK

Good news: all Six Nations matches will be shown live on terrestrial TV in the UK, which means you can watch every game without paying a penny. Provided you have a TV licence, of course.

Coverage is split between the BBC and ITV (see schedule below for full details). Both the BBC and ITV stream the games online, via the BBC iPlayer and ITV Hub websites and mobile apps. That way, you can catch the match on a smart TV, tablet, smartphone or desktop computer.

Viewers will can watch highlights every Sunday night on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer. There will also be in-play highlights of BBC games and match highlights of every match shortly after the final whistle. ITV will also offer a special Hub-exclusive video after each round called The Breakdown.

While there are no 4K broadcasts, games will be available in HD on your television, or in standard definition via BBC iPlayer and ITV Player.

Not in the UK during the Six Nations? No problem. Simply download and install a VPN and set your location to the UK. That way, you can watch all the games live, as if you were at home. You'll find a step-by-step guide to the best VPNs below.

(Image credit: Express VPN)

How to watch England vs Ireland from abroad using a VPN

Trying to access BBC and ITV Six Nations streams from outside the UK – if you're on holiday or working abroad, for example – is still a problem. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access – even if you’re a UK national. This will be the same if you try to access any geo-blocked stream from around the world.

So, you’ll need a Virtual Private Network (VPN) to help you get around this obstacle. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, such that the servers and services you’re accessing aren’t aware of what you’re doing. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

VPNs are as useful for banking as they are at trying to watch video content or access websites that people in your location are not supposed to do. So, whether you want to watch the Six Nations, enjoy another country’s Netflix library or just keep your browsing data private, then they’re well worth considering.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others, and some with regular incredible deals like Pure VPN. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service and would recommend the following:

- ExpressVPN

You can get three months free when you sign up to a year-long plan, bringing VPN access to smart devices including the Amazon Fire TV Stick, laptops, TVs and both Android and iOS mobiles and tablets. Express also offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.

- NordVPN

Which comes in at as little as $2.99 (£2.29) per month and features 24/7 assistance

Once you’ve made your choice, all you need to do is sign in to your VPN service through whichever device you’d like to use to watch the match. When prompted to select a server, you need to pick one which is based in the country whose content you’d like to access. Then navigate to the relevant video streaming app or website and you’re in.

You can find a full list of the world's broadcasters with rights to show live Six Nations matches here.

(Image credit: NBC Sports)

How to watch England vs Ireland in the USA

NBC Sports Network has the exclusive rights to show the Six Nations rugby in the United States. You'll need the NBC Sports Gold Rugby Pass, which costs $79.99 per year. It gets you all the Six Nations games, plus Premiership Rugby and the Heineken Champions Cup, live and commercial-free.

NBC Sports Gold Rugby Pass $79.99 per year

Want to watch the Six Nations tournament live and commercial-free in the US? Get the NBC Sports Gold Rugby pass. The $79.99 annual pass covers the Six Nations as well as plenty of other championship rugby tournaments throughout the year.View Deal

(Image credit: beIN Sports)

How to watch England vs Ireland in Australia

If you're prepared for some pretty early starts, you can watch Six Nations 2020 games in Australia via beIN Sport. The subscription service has the rights to show every match, starting with Wales vs Italy on 1st February.

If you're a Foxtel customer, you can add beIN to your TV package for a small fee. If not, you can subscribe to beIN Sports and watch on your smartphone, tablet, laptop or desktop computer. Even better, beIN offers a free two week trial. You can cancel it at any time. If you don't cancel, it automatically renews at a cost of $19.99 per month.

How to watch England vs Ireland in New Zealand

beIN Sports also has the rights to show the Six Nations tournament in New Zealand. Rugby fans who subscribe to Sky can add beIN Sports to their Sky Sport package at no extra cost.

Not a Sky subscriber? No worries. Take advantage of beIN's free two week trial. You can cancel it at any time. After that, you'll be rolled onto a monthly plan at a cost of $19.78 per month.

(Image credit: SuperSport)

How to watch England vs Ireland in South Africa

SuperSport is the place to watch the Six Nations action in South Africa, Nigeria and the Democratic Republic of Congo. The African online sports channel will broadcast the games via its DStv satellite platform in South Africa. You can sign up to DStv here. Failing that, head to any bar in the Cape Town area.

One of the biggest African online sports channels, DStv also shows live FA Cup, Champions League, La Liga as well as rugby, tennis, golf, motorsport and cricket.

Six Nations 2020 schedule

All times shown are GMT.

Round three:

Italy v Scotland, 2.15pm – Saturday 22nd Feb 2020 (ITV Sport)

Wales v France, 4.45pm – Saturday 22nd Feb 2020 (BBC Sport)

England v Ireland, 3pm – Sunday 23rd Feb 2020 (ITV Sport)

Round four:

Ireland v Italy, 2.15pm – Saturday 7th March 2020 (ITV Sport)

England v Wales, 4.45pm – Saturday 7th March 2020 (ITV Sport)

Scotland v France, 3pm – Sunday 8th March 2020 (BBC Sport)

Round five:

Wales v Scotland, 2.15pm – Saturday 14th March (BBC Sport)

Italy v England, 4.45pm – Saturday 14th March (ITV Sport)

France v Ireland, 8pm, Saturday 14th March (BBC Sport)