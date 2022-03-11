England vs Ireland live stream: how to watch the 2022 Six Nations for free

England will be fired up for their 2022 Guinness Six Nations showdown against Ireland on Saturday. Both teams need a win if they are to have any hope of challenging Grand Slam-chasers France for the title. Kick off is 4.45pm. UK fans can watch England vs Ireland free on ITV. Going to be abroad? Below, we'll explain how to watch a free England vs Ireland live stream from wherever you are with a VPN.

England vs Ireland live stream Date: Saturday 12th March 2022 Kick-off: 4.45pm GMT / 11.45am ET / 2.45am AEST (Sun) Free UK stream: ITV Hub Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN risk-free today US stream: Peacock ($4.99/month) AUS stream: Stan Sport (free trial) Canada stream: DAZN (CAD$20/month)

The team news is in and Eddie Jones has selected Exeter forward Sam Simmonds to take Alex Dombrandt's place at no.8. The experienced Joe Launchbury returns from injury to make his first England appearance since December 2020, and 24-year-old Harry Randall keeps his spot at scrum-half.

Meanwhile, Ireland head coach Andy Farrell has made six changes to the side that thrashed Italy 57-6 two weeks ago. Captain Johnny Sexton, who has announced he will retire at the end of the 2023 World Cup, returns to the fold; Hugo Keenan and Andrew Conway return as centre; Bundee Aki gets the nod ahead of Robbie Henshaw.

"Ireland are the most cohesive side in the world right now and it will be a good test this weekend," said Eddie Jones. "We are looking forward to going after them in front of a great home crowd at Twickenham. It's been special having 82,000 supporters back in for our Six Nations games and it will be a great Test match for them."

Excited for the penultimate round of the 2022 Six Nations? UK fans can watch England vs Ireland free on ITV Hub. Here's how to watch an England vs Ireland live stream from wherever you are.

Watch England vs Ireland live stream free online

(Image credit: Six Nations Rugby)

Good news: UK rugby fans can watch every match of the 2022 Six Nations free online at BBC iPlayer and ITV Hub.

England vs Ireland airs on ITV. Kick off is 4.45pm GMT on Saturday, 12th March 2022. France TV's FR2 will also serve up free-to-air Six Nations coverage.

UK TV license holders outside of the country this weekend can use a VPN to unblock the free Six Nations live streams. Not used a VPN? It's easy – follow the step-by-step guide below.

Watch England vs Ireland from abroad using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant 2022 Guinness Six Nations rights holders, you won't be able to access them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. VPNs are a doddle to use and create a private connection between your device and the internet, helping you access local streams from anywhere – and saving you money!

Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up. Try it – you'll be surprised how simple it is.

How to use a VPN

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For England vs Ireland, you may wish to choose 'UK' for ITV Hub.

3. Then head over to ITV Hub on your browser or device and enjoy the free England vs Ireland live stream.

If, for whatever reason, you can't get it working, do remember that you have the comfort of a 30-day money back guarantee with ExpressVPN. You could also try NordVPN, which also comes with a 30-day money back guarantee, and Surfshark which offers 24 hour assistance.

Watch England vs Ireland live stream in the USA

(Image credit: NBCUniversal)

NBC Sports will broadcast every match of the 2022 Six Nations in the States, including England vs Ireland on Saturday, 12th March 2022. Coverage will be streamed live on Peacock; subscription costs $4.99 a month (with ads) or $9.99 a month (ad-free).

Peacock membership gets you full coverage of the 2022 Guinness Six Nations plus Premier League soccer, Premiership Rugby, blockbuster movies and TV boxsets such as The Office.

England vs Ireland | Live on Peacock for $4.99 a month

Want to stream the Six Nations 2022 rugby tournament live in the USA? Try Peacock Premium for (ad-supported) coverage of the rugger and a host of other top-quality sports. At under five bucks a month, it's a bargain.

Remember: UK nationals who are outside the UK can stream England vs Ireland free on ITV Hub using a VPN. Follow the step-by-step guide above.

Watch England vs Ireland live stream in Australia

(Image credit: Stan)

Stan is the place to watch all of the Six Nations in Australia, including England vs Ireland on 12th March 2022. What's more, there's a 7-day free trial of Stan Sport to try out. The subscription proper starts from $20 per month.

Remember: UK nationals who are outside the UK can watch England vs Ireland free on ITV Hub using a VPN. Details just above.

Watch England vs Ireland live stream in Ireland

Rugby fans on the Emerald Isle can watch free-to-air coverage of the Six Nations 2022 – including England vs Ireland – on RTE.

The coverage is also split with Virgin Media and is available on Virgin Media One. The Virgin Media Big Bundle costs €69 per month, which gets you 50+ TV channels and a set-top box complete with voice control.

Watch England vs Ireland live stream in Canada, Austria and Switzerland

(Image credit: DAZN)

Streaming service DAZN is the place to catch the 2022 Six Nations – including an England vs Ireland live stream – in Canada, Austria and Switzerland.

Those in Canada can subscribe for just CAD $20 a month, which includes Six Nations games as well as Premier League and Champions League soccer. DAZN membership costs around €12 a month in Switzerland and Austria.

Watch England vs Ireland live stream in South Africa

As ever, SuperSport is the place to watch the Six Nations in South Africa, Ethiopia, Benin, Congo and the Democratic Republic of Congo. The African online sports channel will broadcast England vs Ireland via its DStv satellite platform in South Africa. You can sign up to DStv here. Failing that, head to any bar in the Cape Town area.

One of the biggest African online sports channels, DStv also shows live FA Cup, Champions League and La Liga as well as rugby, tennis, golf, motorsport and cricket.

Six Nations 2022 fixtures and kick-off times

(Image credit: Six Nations / Diageo)

All times GMT

ROUND 4

Friday 11th March 2022

Wales vs France - 8pm - BBC

Saturday 12th March 2022

Italy vs Scotland - 2.15pm - ITV

England vs Ireland - 4.45pm - ITV



ROUND 5

Saturday 18th March 2022

Wales vs Italy - 2.15pm - BBC

Ireland vs Scotland - 4.45pm - ITV

France vs England - 8pm - ITV