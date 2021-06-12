Djokovic vs Tsitsipas live stream: how to watch the 2021 French Open Men's Final for free

Novak Djokovic can win his second French Open title tomorrow – if he can beat talented Greek pro Stefanos Tsitsipas in the Men's Singles Final at the Roland-Garros. Both players have aced their way to the finale, but who will win the legendary Grand Slam? UK fans can watch the 2021 French Open Men's Final free on ITV Hub on Sunday! Make sure you know to watch a Djokovic vs Tsitsipas live stream for free from anywhere.

Played at the Stade Roland-Garros in Paris annually, the French Open attracts the world's top tennis players. Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic and Rafa Nadal found themselves in the same half of the draw but Federer withdrew at the quarter-final stage to protect his recovering knee injury, leaving the path clear for a Nadal–Djokovic semi-final.

World number three Nadal – the most successful player ever to have competed at the French Open – took a marathon first set but Djokovic levelled the match with the second, took the third set 7-6 and then cruised to victory in the fourth set. Nadal's dream of 21st major title are now on hold.

Djokovic's opponent, Stefanos Tsitsipas, faced a tough challenge it the semis. The Greek pro took the first two sets before 24-year-old German Alexander Zverev took the next two to level the match. But, in the end, it was Tsitsipas' experience that won out as some 5000 Parisian fans cheered a masterful display (not to mention a few baseline zingers).

Djokovic has looked at home throughout this year's Roland-Garros but can he fully recover from Friday night's epic semi-final win over Nadal? Or will Tsitsipas win his first ever Grand Slam title? New balls please!

Here's how to watch a Djokovic vs Tsitsipas live stream for free, and catch the clay court action from anywhere in the world.

Watch Djokovic vs Tsitsipas free in the UK and Ireland

ITV has the rights to air the 2021 French Open in its entirety on ITV4. Provided you have a TV licence, it's completely free to watch Djokovic vs Tsitsipas and can be accessed by any viewer located in the UK.

Away from UK during the tennis? Simply use a VPN to access ITV Hub from anywhere, without being blocked. We recommend ExpressVPN as it comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

Djokovic vs Tsitsipas will also be shown live on Eurosport which you can watch in both HD (channel 521 and 522) and in 4K HDR on Virgin Media (channel 205 and 999).

Not a Eurosport subscriber? You can watch the 2021 French Open finals for £6.99 per month on Eurosport Player, or grab an annual pass for £39.99. Top tip: subscribe through Amazon Prime Video and get a free 7-day trial.

Watch Djokovic vs Tsitsipas free from anywhere in the world using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant Djokovic vs Tsitsipas rights holders, you won't be able to use them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, such that the servers and services you’re accessing aren’t aware of what you’re doing. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN which offers a 100 per cent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service any time within the first 30-days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.

Watch a Djokovic vs Tsitsipas live stream in the USA

NBC is broadcasting full live coverage of the 2021 French Open, including the Men's Final between Novak Djokovic and Stefanos Tsitsipas. You'll need a cable subscription to NBC Sports, which will also allow you to stream the tennis live, via the NBC Sports app.

Don't have cable? You can get a Djokovic vs Tsitsipas live stream on Peacock TV, NBC's streaming service. Peacock costs just $4.99 a month and includes thousands of movies, TV shows, kids content and other live sport.

Going to be away from the States during the tennis? Simply use a VPN to access Peacock TV from anywhere in the world, without being blocked. We recommend ExpressVPN as it comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

Another option for is to watch NBC via a cable-replacement service such as Fubo TV. New subscribers get a 1-week free trial, cancel anytime. After that it's $65 a month. So, not cheap, but Fubo does get you a ton of premium channels, from ESPN to A&E.

Lastly, US fans also have the option to subscribe to Tennis Channel Plus for $110 per year. This gets you Djokovic vs Tsitsipas live stream plus comprehensive coverage of over 100 ATP & WTA events.

Watch a free Djokovic vs Tsitsipas live stream in Australia

Channel 9's Wide World of Sport is the place to see the 2021 French Open Men's Singles Final live and free-to-air. Aussies can also get a Djokovic vs Tsitsipas live stream via the 9now website.

Watch a Djokovic vs Tsitsipas live stream in Europe

Eurosport holds the rights to broadcast the 2021 French Open Men's Final in continental Europe.

You can get a Djokovic vs Tsitsipas live stream by purchasing a monthly or annual subscription to Eurosport Player here.

In France, you can see Djokovic vs Tsitsipas live on free-to-air channel France TV Sport. The same goes for Servus TV and ORF in Austria.

French Open 2021 schedule

May 30th - June 1st: Round 1

June 2nd - 3rd: Round 2

June 4th - 5th: Round 3

June 6th - 7th: Round 4

June 8th -9th: Quarter-Finals

June 10th -11th: Semi-Finals

June 12th: Women’s Singles Final

June 13th: Men’s Singles Final: Djokovic vs Tsitsipas

