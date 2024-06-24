Denmark vs Serbia live stream: How to watch Euro 2024 for free

Watch Denmark vs Serbia live streams

With both teams in desperate need of a victory to ensure progression to the knockout stages of Euro 2024, the Denmark vs Serbia live stream should be a thrilling contest between two evenly matched sides. Taking place at the Allianz Arena in Munich on Tuesday, kick-off is at 8pm BST / 2pm ET / 11am PT.

After a disappointing draw against Slovenia, Denmark showed their quality against England and were a touch unfortunate to only pick up one point. Now they need all three to ensure they progress from the group stage of consecutive European Championships for the first time.

Serbia are currently bottom of the group. They'll need a win to qualify but history is against. They have failed to win any of their last seven games at major tournaments. Coach Dragan Stojkovic may decide to start Luka Jovic alongside Aleksandar Mitrovic after the AC Milan striker’s hugely important goal against Slovenia.

Denmark vs Serbia is FREE to watch on ITVX in the UK. You can use a VPN to watch Euro 2024 and Denmark vs Serbia live streams from anywhere, if you happen to be away.

Free Denmark vs Serbia 2024 live streams

You can watch Denmark vs Serbia for free on ITV4 and ITVX (assuming you have a valid TV licence).

You'll also find live coverage across the EU, including hosts Germany (Das Erste, ZDF, RTL), Austria (ORF, Servus), Belgium (RTBF, VRT), France (TF1), Italy (Rai Sport ), the Netherlands (NOS) and Spain (RTVE).

Stuck outside your home country? You can use a VPN to access a live stream without being blocked...

Watch Denmark vs Serbia live streams from anywhere

You won't be able to watch your regular Euro 2024 live streams while traveling abroad. The streaming service will spot that you're in a foreign country and block you.

You can use a VPN (virtual private network) to get around this, though. It's a straightforward piece of software that sets your device to appear as if it's in a different country, allowing you to watch any Euro 2024 live stream from anywhere in the world.

We rate NordVPN as the best VPN for streaming sport. It offers a 30-day guarantee for all your money back if you're not happy with the service.

Watch Denmark vs Serbia live streams 2024 in the US

Soccer fans in the US can watch Denmark vs Serbia live on FS1, which can be accessed through cable or cord-cutting services like Sling TV and Fubo. There are no long contracts with either service. If you're not happy with them, you can cancel them at any time.

Sling TV includes Fox and FS1 in select markets on its Blue package, with new customers getting their first month half price (and only $45 a month after that).

Fubo's base tier gets you well over 100 channels (including Fox, FS1, NBC and ESPN) and cloud DVR with thousands of hours of space to store shows. Prices start at $79.99 a month. Plus, there's a free trial of Fubo too.

Of course, Sling and Fubo are only available within the States so be sure to use a VPN if you're a US subscriber stuck abroad.

Watch Denmark vs Serbia live streams in Australia

If you're in Australia, streaming service Optus Sport is providing live coverage of Denmark vs Serbia. The service costs $24.99 a month (or $6.99 for Optus mobile customers) with an Annual Plan priced at $199.

You can watch on mobile, tablet, TV, streaming devices, computer or games consoles and cancel anytime.

Fans in New Zealand, meanwhile, can watch Euro 2024 free live streams on TVNZ Plus.

Away from home? Use a VPN to access your local Euro 2024 live stream from overseas – without being blocked.