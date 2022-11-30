Canada vs Morocco live stream and how to watch the 2022 FIFA World Cup in 4K HDR

Morocco could make it out of a World Cup group stage for only the second time in their footballing history by delivering a positive result on Thursday against an already eliminated Canada. The Atlas Lions have come through two tough fixtures with flying colours. They now face a Canadian team eager to give a better account of themselves as they look to bow out in style ahead of co-hosting the 2026 edition of the tournament. Make sure you know how to watch a Canada vs Morocco live stream from anywhere (opens in new tab) and all games from the FIFA World Cup 2022 online for free.

Having shut out Croatia in assured style in their opening match stalemate, Walid Regragui's went on to claim an even bigger scalp by beating Belgium 2-0 in their second game and seal their status as the tournament's surprise package.

The Moroccans have looked steady at the back thanks to the central defensive pairing of Beşiktaş star Romain Saïss and West Ham stopper Nayef Aguerd, but they are likely to be tested by a Canadian forward line that has looked dangerous despite their two defeats so far. Striker Jonathan David's impressive performances for the Maple Leafs in Qatar will have likely earned him a big money move away from Lille, but the attacking threat from John Herdman's side has too often been let down by naivety at the back.

The last meeting between these two sides came back in a friendly back in October 2016 in Marrakech which Morocco won 4-0, in a match which saw Hakim Ziyech hit a brace.

This Group F match kicks off at 3pm GMT / 10am EST at the 44,400-seater Al-Thumama Stadium at Qatar 2022. Make sure you know how to watch a Canada vs Morocco live stream and see all of the FIFA World Cup 2022.

You can watch the Canada vs Morocco live stream for free on BBC Two. It's also available to watch free online on BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab) in 4K HDR. BBC iPlayer's World Cup coverage is shot in native 4K resolution. You might find its a touch delayed but it's the best quality stream available and well worth tuning into.

UK football fans, whether at home or in another country, can tune into the World Cup games for free on BBC iPlayer. Outside the UK at the moment? Use a VPN to watch BBC iPlayer from abroad. (opens in new tab)

Watch a Canada vs Morocco live stream from anywhere

You won't be able to watch your regular Canada vs Morocco live stream while traveling abroad. The streaming service will spot that you're in a foreign country and block you. You can use a VPN (virtual private network) to get around this, though.

It's a straightforward piece of software which sets your device to appear as if it's in the right country, allowing you to watch any Canada vs Morocco live stream from anywhere in the world.

USA soccer stream: watch Canada vs Morocco

In the USA, Fox Sports has the TV rights to the Canada vs Morocco live stream. The match airs on FS1. Anyone with Fox on cable can watch on TV or on the Fox Sports or Fox Now apps as usual but you can watch a Canada vs Morocco live stream without cable too.

Cordcutters can also stream every game live on Peacock Premium (from $5/month) in Spanish.

Canada soccer stream: watch Canada vs Morocco

Cable network TSN has the rights to watch Canada vs Morocco in Canada. That means that Canadians will need to add TSN to their cable TV package or subscribe to TSN for streaming-only for $19.99 a month or $199.90 per year.

Watch Canada vs Morocco live stream in Australia

If you're in Australia, you can watch a Canada vs Morocco live stream on SBS. Local streaming service SBS on Demand (opens in new tab) will provide live coverage every Qatar World Cup game.

Canada vs Morocco live stream kick-off times

Global Canada vs Morocco kick-off times

Local: 6pm

6pm UK: 3pm

3pm Central Europe: 4pm

4pm USA (ET/PT): 10am / 7am

10am / 7am Australia: 2am

2am New Zealand: 4am

4am India: 8.30pm

8.30pm Morocco: 4pm

GROUP STAGES:

Wednesday 23rd November 2022

Group F: Morocco vs Croatia 0-0

Group F: Belgium vs Canada 1-0

Sunday 27th November 2022

Group F: Belgium 0-2 Morocco

Group F: Croatia 4-1 Canada

Thursday 1st December 2022

Group F: Croatia vs Belgium (Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan; 3pm)

Group F: Canada vs Morocco (Al Thumama Stadium, Al Khor; 3pm)

