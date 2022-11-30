Cameroon vs Brazil live stream and how to watch the 2022 FIFA World Cup online

This will be third time Cameroon and Brazil have faced each other in the World Cup group stage and if ever there was a time for the former to open their tournament account against the latter, it's now. The Indomitable Lions must win and hope Group G's other result goes their way if they're to qualify for the knockout stage for the first time since Italia 90, Roger Milla and all that. Make sure you know how to watch a Cameroon vs Brazil live stream from anywhere (opens in new tab) and all games from the FIFA World Cup 2022 online for free.

Cameroon vs Brazil live stream Dates: Friday 2nd December, 2022 Kick-off: 7pm (GMT) / 2pm (EST) Free live stream: ITVX (opens in new tab) Watch anywhere: ExpressVPN (opens in new tab)

Cameroon have embraced the chaos. Goalkeeper Andre Onana was expelled from the squad by coach Rigobert Song for refusing to adopt a more pragmatic approach to playing out from the back. The Indomitable Lions were 3-1 down to Serbia at the interval last time out but roared back to equalise inside three second-half minutes in the game of the tournament so far.

Vincent Aboubakar's introduction proved pivotal, the No.10 scoring – with a hat-tip to VAR – and assisting Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting's equaliser to spark wild celebrations. Will Song be brave enough to pair the attacking duo from the off against the tournament's most impressive, in a game they must win (and hope Switzerland and Serbia draw or they better the victor's result) to reach the last 16?

Brazil, meanwhile, have already ensured their progress to the last 16 and know a point is enough to top the group after two wins from their opening fixtures. Alex Sandro joins Neymar and Danilo in missing Brazil's final group stage game through injury, but such has been A Seleçao's superb form to this point it's unlikely they'll be unduly missed.

Casemiro's superb volley sealed a second Group G win out of two against an obdurate Switzerland, but Brazil dominated from start to finish despite Neymar's absence. Richarlison continues to impress as a No.9 and coach Tite may use this as an opportunity to give some more minutes to Garbiel Jesus, Gabriel Martinelli and Rodrygo, who had a goal disallowed against the Swiss. A point guarantees top spot for the South Americans.

How soon Cameroon go for the jugular may decide the outcome of this one. The Indomitable Lions were superb when they attacked Serbia and, while Brazil are a different threat entirely, they have the vibrant forward players to put a dent in A Seleçao's backline.

This Group G match kicks off at 7pm GMT / 2pm EST at the 88,966-seater Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail, at Qatar 2022. Make sure you know how to watch a Cameroon vs Brazil live stream and see all of the FIFA World Cup 2022 .

Cameroon vs Brazil live stream

You can watch the Cameroon vs Brazil live stream for free on ITV 1. It's also available to watch online in HD on ITVX (opens in new tab) (STV in Scotland (opens in new tab)), along with half of all of the World Cup 2022 games. The other half are also online and free on the BBC.

UK football fans, whether at home or in another country, can tune into the World Cup 2022 online for free on ITVX. Outside the UK at the moment? Use a VPN to watch ITVX from abroad. (opens in new tab)

Watch a Cameroon vs Brazil live stream from anywhere

You won't be able to watch your regular Cameroon vs Brazil live stream while traveling abroad. The streaming service will spot that you're in a foreign country and block you. You can use a VPN (virtual private network) to get around this, though.

It's a straightforward piece of software which sets your device to appear as if it's in the right country, allowing you to watch any Cameroon vs Brazil live stream from anywhere in the world.

USA soccer stream: watch Cameroon vs Brazil

In the USA, Fox Sports has the TV rights to the Cameroon vs Brazil live stream. The match airs on Fox. Anyone with Fox on cable can watch on TV or on the Fox Sports or Fox Now apps as usual but you can watch a Cameroon vs Brazil live stream without cable too.

Cordcutters can also stream every game live on Peacock Premium (from $5/month) in Spanish.

Canada soccer stream: watch Cameroon vs Brazil

Cable network TSN has the rights to watch Cameroon vs Brazil in Canada. That means that Canadians will need to add TSN to their cable TV package or subscribe to TSN for streaming-only for $19.99 a month or $199.90 per year.

Watch Cameroon vs Brazil live stream in Australia

If you're in Australia, you can watch a Cameroon vs Brazil live stream on SBS. Local streaming service SBS on Demand (opens in new tab) will provide live coverage every Qatar World Cup game.

Cameroon vs Brazil live stream kick-off times

Global Cameroon vs Brazil kick-off times

Local: 10pm

10pm UK: 7pm

7pm Central Europe: 8pm

8pm USA (EST/PST): 2pm / 11am

2pm / 11am Australia: 6am (Saturday)

6am (Saturday) New Zealand: 8am (Saturday)

8am (Saturday) India: 12.30am (Saturday)

12.30am (Saturday) Brazil: 4pm

4pm Cameroon: 8pm

All times show in GMT (UK time)

GROUP STAGES:

Thursday 24th November 2022

Group G: Switzerland vs Cameroon 1-0

Group G: Brazil vs Serbia 2-0

Monday 28th November 2022

Group G: Cameroon vs Serbia 3-3

Group G: Brazil vs Switzerland 1-0

Friday, 2nd December 2022

Group G: Serbia vs Switzerland (Stadium 974, Doha; 7pm)

Group G: Cameroon vs Brazil (Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail; 7pm)