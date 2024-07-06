British Grand Prix live stream: how to watch the F1 free

British Grand Prix live stream 2024

Watch British Grand Prix live streams for FREE on Channel 4 in the UK, ORF in Austria, RTL Zwee in Luxembourg, C8 in France and RTBF in Belgium. Away from home? Use NordVPN to tune in to your usual stream from abroad. We have full details on how to watch British Grand Prix live streams, TV channels, global broadcasters and free streams just below.

British Grand Prix schedule 2024

Practice 1 – Friday, 5th July | 12.30pm BST / 7.30am ET

– Friday, 5th July | 12.30pm BST / 7.30am ET Practice 2 – Friday, 5th July | 4pm BST / 11am ET

– Friday, 5th July | 4pm BST / 11am ET Practice 3 – Saturday, 6th July | 11.30am BST / 6.30am ET

– Saturday, 6th July | 11.30am BST / 6.30am ET Qualifying – Saturday, 6th July | 3pm BST / 10am ET

– Saturday, 6th July | 3pm BST / 10am ET Grand Prix – Sunday, 7th July | 3pm BST / 10am ET

British Grand Prix: preview

Welcome to the big leagues, you must be new around here. After feeling the full force of Max Verstappen's win-at-all-costs mindset, Lando Norris will arrive at Silverstone a white-hot ball of rage for the British Grand Prix. Judging by the weather forecast, we could really do with some of that heat.

As two of the closest friends in F1, they could make for bitter, bitter rivals. The McLaren man was forced off track just as he looked set to overtake Verstappen for the lead – and near-certain victory – in Austria last weekend, resulting in punctures for both cars. To add insult to injury, Verstappen was able to continue, bagging 10 points, while Norris' car had to be retired.

The collision allowed George Russell to take his second every F1 victory, which was Mercedes' first in a year and a half, squeezing the top seven ever more tightly. Keep scrolling to find out where to watch free F1 live streams anywhere in the world for the British Grand Prix.

British Grand Prix free live streams

F1 fans in the UK, Austria, Belgium and Luxembourg can pick up a British Grand Prix free live stream. There are also free extended highlights on offer in the UK and Australia.

UK

Channel 4 has a FREE live stream of every session of the British GP this weekend.

Austria

ORF is streaming the entire 2024 British Grand Prix weekend for free.

Luxembourg

RTL Zwee has the rights to every 2024 Formula 1 race.

Belgium

RTBF serves up free F1 live streams in Belgium (email registration required).

Australia

10Play offers free highlights of every race.

Use NordVPN to access free British GP streams when abroad

Watch 2024 British Grand Prix live from anywhere

Most F1 live streams are location-sensitive. So, you won't be able to access your home service when travelling abroad. A VPN (Virtual Private Network) is a small but powerful app that lets you select your preferred location and thus unblock any F1 live stream – including the free streams in the UK, Austria, Luxembourg and Belgium.

NordVPN is our pick of the best VPN services. It's affordable, fast, and easy to use. Try it risk-free for 30 days and see for yourself.

Try NordVPN risk-free for 30 days

NordVPN offers a 30-day money-back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to unblock live streams on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign up. Give it a try. Only $3.99 per month on the 2-year plan

How to use a VPN for any British GP live stream

1. Sign up to the VPN of your choice. NordVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For the F1, you may wish to choose the UK for Channel 4.

3. Then head over to Channel 4 on your browser or device and enjoy the free F1 live stream of every Silverstone track session.

How to watch British Grand Prix on your mobile device

In the US, iOS and Android users can stream every race live and on demand via the F1 TV Pro app.

In the UK, fans can watch the British Grand Prix via the Channel 4 app.

How to watch British Grand Prix in 4K Ultra HD

(Image credit: Channel 4)

In the UK, the British Grand Prix is free on Channel 4. You can tune in on your TV or stream on Channel4.com.

Outside the UK? You'll need to use a VPN to view a Channel 4 live stream when travelling overseas.

You can also watch the British Grand Prix in 4K via Sky Q, Sky Glass and the Sky Stream puck. You'll need to subscribe to an Ultra HD package and have a 4K TV.

Head over to the Sky Sports F1 Ultra HD channel to watch every session in 4K and HDR.

Sky does not offer Dolby Atmos sound but subscribers can enjoy the action in Dolby 5.1 surround sound.

Need Sky? Today's best Sky TV deals.

F1 season pass from $29.99 a year

F1 TV Pro includes live coverage of every F1 practice, qualifier and race in HD without commercial breaks.

Fans in the USA can subscribe for just $10.99 a month or $84.99 per year. F1 TV Pro is also available in Canada (CAD$12.99/month) and Mexico.

In India, F1 TV Pro is just $4.82 a month and €7.99 a month in the Netherlands. Users can select commentary in six languages including English. Indian credit card required.

The 'Pro' service is not available in France or the UK (you get live timings, rather than live F1 video streams).

F1 TV Pro is available via the F1 TV website, iOS/Android apps, Roku TV, Apple TV, Android TV, Google TV and other mobile devices.

Latest F1 TV Pro prices:

F1 TV Pro in India – $4.82month (cheapest)

– $4.82month (cheapest) F1 TV Pro in South Africa – $4.99/month

– $4.99/month F1 TV Pro in Brazil – $5.99/month

– $5.99/month F1 TV Pro in USA – $10.99/month

– $10.99/month F1 TV Pro in Netherlands – €7.99/month

– €7.99/month F1 TV Pro in Mexico – $119.99/month (most expensive)

2024 British Grand Prix live streams in the USA

(Image credit: Red Bull Content Pool (Peter Fox/Getty Images))

In the USA, ESPN and ESPN2 have the rights to commercial-free, live F1 races until 2025. Don't have cable access to ESPN? It's actually cheaper to watch ESPN on streaming services such as Sling or Fubo.

The British GP and qualifying will be live on ESPN2. The race will be on ESPN and ESPN Plus. The action starts with Practice at 7.30am ET / 4.30am PT on Friday, 21st June.

F1 on Sling TV 50% off your first month

Catch the majority of the 2024 F1 season with Sling Orange, which provides streaming access to ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN3. You get $10 off your first month, then it costs from $40 each month after. No contract, cancel at any time. What's to lose?

F1 on Fubo Free 7-day trial | $79.99 a month

Fubo includes ESPN and ESPN2 (plus CBS, NBC, Fox, and ABC) so it's a great way to stream sports, including the 2024 F1 season. The app supports Roku, Fire TV and iOS/Android devices. No contract, cancel anytime.

British Grand Prix on ESPN+ ($10.99)

Click through to buy your ESPN+ subscription and watch all ESPN+ sports events live streams. Arguably the best deal, however, is the Disney Bundle of Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ for just $14.99 per month (with ads) or $24.99 (ad-free).

British Grand Prix live stream in Australia

Fox Sports has the rights to show every live F1 race in Australia, which means Foxtel and Kayo Sports subscribers get a front-row seat to the British Grand Prix.

There are no lock-in contracts for Kayo Sports, and it gives you access to over 50 other sports events including NASCAR, the NRL, NHL, MLB and international cricket.

Once the trial is up, a subscription costs from $25 per month after a 7-day free trial.

Happy with highlights? 10Play will show free highlights of every 2024 F1 race.

British Grand Prix live stream in the Netherlands

Viaplay and Viaplay Extra have the rights to live F1 practice, qualifiers and races in 2024. NOS will provide a free live stream of the 2024 Dutch GP.

Away from the Netherlands? Sign up for NordVPN, download the NordVPN app, connect to a server in the Netherlands, sign into your usual provider and enjoy an F1 live stream from anywhere.

British Grand Prix live stream in Spain

(Image credit: Red Bull Content Pool / Rudy Carezzevoli / Getty Images)

DAZN has the rights to show Formula 1 in Spain until the end of 2026. The streaming service will show practice, qualifiers and races on its exclusive DAZN F1 channel. If you want a cheap Spanish F1 stream, you know what to do...

Watch F1 2024 on DAZN for €9.99 a month

DAZN has the rights to every 2024 F1 race in Spain, as well as a host of other sports including football, UFC and more. And it's only €9.99 a month. No contract, cancel anytime.

British Grand Prix live stream in France

F1 TV Pro is no longer available in France. F1 is, however, available to watch on subscription-based French broadcaster Canal+ until 2029 – and that includes practice sessions, qualifiers and the grand prix themselves.

British Grand Prix live stream in the rest of the world

How to watch British Grand Prix live stream in Brazil Band continues to offer free-to-air live TV coverage of F1 races in Brazil. Cord-cutters can watch on every F1 race live via F1 TV Pro for $5.99 a month. You can also find coverage of practice and qualifying sessions on BandSports.

How to watch British Grand Prix live stream in Croatia SportKlub is the place to find live TV coverage of the 2024 F1 World Championship in Croatia.

British Grand Prix live stream in Finland F1 TV Pro offers an official F1 live stream in Finland, alongside V Sport (Viaplay).

British Grand Prix live stream in Germany Sky Deutschland has the rights to show F1 races in 2024. Austrians visiting Germany can use NordVPN to access free live coverage on Servus TV or ORF.

British Grand Prix live stream in Italy Sky Italia is the place to watch F1 in Italy. Former F1 test driver Davide Valsecchi provides pitlane reporting while Jacques Villeneuve provides commentary.

British Grand Prix live stream in Japan DAZN has been the home of F1 in Japan for several seasons. The sports streaming service offers deliver live coverage of every race and stats galore. Fuji TV will also broadcast all races, including practice, qualifying sessions, F1 Sprint events and Grand Prix live on Fuji TV Next Live Premium.

British Grand Prix live stream in Portugal Sport TV has the pay TV rights to F1 in Portugal until 2024. Subscription to the firm's streaming service costs from €6.99 a month.

How to watch British Grand Prix in Mexico Fox Sports has the official broadcasting rights to air the 2024 F1 in Mexico, with nine races set for Fox Sports Premium. Free-to-air TV station Canal 5 will offer coverage of the 2024 Mexican GP (27th Oct). It should also be remembered that you can live stream F1 in Mexico through the F1 TV Pro app at a cost of – hold onto your helmets! – $949 a year. That's compared to just $29.99 a year in India.