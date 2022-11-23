Brazil vs Serbia live stream and how to watch the 2022 FIFA World Cup in 4K HDR

There's no football experience quite like watching Brazil at a World Cup. From the cacophony of colour in the stands to the celebration of the impossible on the pitch, O Canarihno simply sings on the biggest stage. Yet, with that comes expectation and beginning the tournament against much-fancied Serbia is far from the easiest of starts. Two teams who love to attack, this could be a classic. Make sure you know how to watch a Brazil vs Serbia live stream from anywhere (opens in new tab) and all games from the FIFA World Cup 2022 online for free.

Brazil coach Tite's biggest World Cup challenge is probably whittling a stacked squad down to a starting XI. The avuncular 61-year-old could probably lift the trophy with his reserves, such is the outrageous talent at his disposal. He'll have to choose from Neymar, Vinicius Jr, Richarlison, Gabriel Jesus, Rodrygo, Gabriel Martinelli, Lucas Paqueta, Raphinha and Pedro for a maximum of three forward places in his preferred 4-3-3 system. He could even play the first of those as a ludicrously attacking central midfielder alongside favoured anchormen Casemiro and Fred.

Richarlison – seven goals in his last six internationals – will probably get the nod over Gabriel Jesus and Paqueta's versatility is highly prized. With Alisson in goal and Marquinhos and the ageless Thiago Silva at centre-back, it's not hard to see why they racked up 40 goals and conceded just five in qualifying.

At a fourth tournament in five, Serbia have never had a better chance to come good on all their talented promise and reach the knockouts. Cult hero coach Dragan Stojkovic has found a 3-4-1-2 system which packs as many of his best players into their best positions as possible. Captain Dusan Tadic plays the all-out No.10 and goal-hungry pair Dusan Vlahovic and Aleksandar Mitrovic as centre-forwards.

Fulham striker Mitrovic has been struggling with injury but Stojkovic says his forward "will go to the World Cup without a leg" which seems unnecessary. The Eagles qualified unbeaten – finishing above Portugal in their group – but kept only one clean sheet in a section that also contained minnows Azerbaijan and Luxembourg. At the World Cup finals, Fiorentina's Nikola Milenkovic can't do all the defending on his own.

This encounter has the potential to be one of the best games of the group stages, with Brazil genetically predisposed to attack and Serbia incapable of defending. Don't miss it.

This Group G match kicks off at 7pm GMT / 2pm EST at the 80,000-seat Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail, at Qatar 2022. Make sure you know how to watch a Brazil vs Serbia live stream and see all of the FIFA World Cup 2022.

Brazil vs Serbia live stream in 4K HDR

You can watch the Brazil vs Serbia live stream for free on BBC One. It's also available to watch free online on BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab) in 4K HDR. BBC iPlayer's World Cup coverage is shot in native 4K resolution. You might find its a touch delayed but it's the best quality stream available and well worth tuning into.

Watch a Brazil vs Serbia live stream from anywhere

You won't be able to watch your regular Brazil vs Serbia live stream while traveling abroad. The streaming service will spot that you're in a foreign country and block you. You can use a VPN (virtual private network) to get around this, though.

It's a straightforward piece of software which sets your device to appear as if it's in the right country, allowing you to watch any Brazil vs Serbia live stream from anywhere in the world.

We rate ExpressVPN as the best VPN for World Cup 2022. It offers a 30-day guarantee for all your money back if you're not happy with the service.

How to use a VPN for Brazil vs Serbia live stream

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For the Qatar World Cup, you may wish to choose 'UK' for BBC.

3. Then head over to BBC (opens in new tab) on your browser or device and enjoy the free Brazil vs Serbia live stream!

USA soccer stream: watch Brazil vs Serbia

In the USA, Fox Sports has the TV rights to the Brazil vs Serbia live stream. The match airs on Fox Sports 1. Anyone with Fox on cable can watch on TV or on the Fox Sports or Fox Now apps as usual but you can watch a Brazil vs Serbia live stream without cable too.

Cordcutters can also stream every game live on Peacock Premium (opens in new tab) (from $5/month) in Spanish.

Canada soccer stream: watch Brazil vs Serbia

Cable network TSN has the rights to watch Brazil vs Serbia in Canada. That means that Canadians will need to add TSN to their cable TV package or subscribe to TSN for streaming-only for $19.99 a month or $199.90 per year.

FuboTV subscribers will not be able to watch World Cup 2022, unlike those in the US. That said, if you're a US citizen away from home and in Canada, you can use a VPN to watch World Cup 2022 on FuboTV (opens in new tab) while away, just like you would normally.

Watch a Brazil vs Serbia live stream in Australia

If you're in Australia, you can watch a Brazil vs Serbia live stream on SBS. Local streaming service SBS on Demand (opens in new tab) will provide live coverage every Qatar World Cup game.

Stuck away from your home in Oz at the moment? You'll need to use a VPN (opens in new tab) to access the free SBS live stream without being geo-blocked.

Brazil vs Serbia live stream kick-off times

Global Brazil vs Serbia kick-off times

Local: 10pm

10pm UK: 7pm

7pm Central Europe, including Serbia: 8pm

8pm USA (EST/PST): 2pm / 11am

2pm / 11am Australia: 6am (Friday)

6am (Friday) New Zealand: 8am (Friday)

8am (Friday) India: 12.30am (Friday)

12.30am (Friday) Brazil: 4pm

GROUP STAGES:

Thursday 24th November 2022

Group G: Switzerland vs Cameroon (Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah; 10am)

Group G: Brazil vs Serbia (Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail; 7pm)

Monday 28th November 2022

Group G: Cameroon vs Serbia (Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah; 10am)

Group G: South Korea vs Ghana (Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan; 1pm)

Friday, 2nd December 2022

Group G: South Korea vs Portugal (Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan; 3pm)

Group G: Ghana vs Uruguay (Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah; 3pm)